59
Games May 28

Salah injured in Virtual FPL as Kane gets set to return from ten-week absence

59 Comments
Share

Some key injury news dominates discussion in our latest round-up of Ragabolly’s Fantasy management game, the next deadline for which is at 19:00 BST on Thursday.

READ MOREHow to sign up and play Virtual FPL

SCOUT NOTES

(The full results from Gameweek 24 are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account.)

NO MO

Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.7m) ever-present Virtual FPL record will come to an end on Thursday night, with the Egyptian having picked up an injury in Gameweek 24.

The leading points-scorer won’t be out for long – returning on Sunday – but the lack of price changes in Ragabolly’s game means he can easily be ditched and then, if needs be, reacquired in Gameweek 27.

Salah signed off in style, at least, returning his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 15 as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0.

Sadio Mane (£12.4m) would be the obvious sideways move for those offloading Salah and wanting to keep Liverpool representation but Brighton and Hove Albion are up next for the Reds, with the Seagulls the most in-form defensive side at present having conceded just twice in seven Gameweeks.

Albion haven’t had one ‘red’ match on the season ticker during that excellent run, however, and shipped five goals at Anfield in the reverse fixture.

CITY SLICKERS

Those selling Salah may be looking east to Manchester, of course.

Pep Guardiola’s simulated side enjoy an appealing-looking home fixture with West Ham United in Gameweek 25, a team they beat 3-1 back in April.

Owners of Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) and the now-injured Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) will have bad memories of that reverse fixture, with the algorithmic Pep Guardiola opting to bench both players for the Gameweek 6 clash.

Deciding on which City combination to plump for is the difficult bit.

Aguero scored a brace on Tuesday as Guardiola’s troops beat Everton 3-0 but has thrice been benched after finding the back of the net in this virtual season, so is by no means guaranteed to feature again.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and Leroy Sane (£9.3m) have gone 16 and 15 matches respectively without dropping out of the starting XI, at least, while Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) has only been a substitute once this season.

Sane is the form player, having only blanked in one of his last 15 appearances, but Sterling has also been quietly delivering, with nine attacking returns and four double-digit hauls in his last eight run-outs.

FEEL THE FEROCIOUS HEAT
Harry Kane - An FPL Must Own Over Christmas

While one premium asset gets set for a short period on the sidelines, another returns following a lengthy absence.

Harry Kane (£10.8m) has been missing for Spurs’ last ten matches due to injury but will now make his comeback in Gameweek 25.

Interest might be modest at first, with Spurs away at a Crystal Palace side that has kept seven clean sheets in their 12 home games so far and then making the trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Lilywhites’ assets may very well be back on the radar from Gameweek 27 onwards, however, with their run-in among the best in the division.

BACK OF THE NETO

On the subject of excellent fixture runs, Wolves enjoy a favourable swing on Thursday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s simulated side have a whopping nine ‘green’ matches remaining on the season ticker in 2019/20, which is three more than any team bar Manchester City (seven).

TopMarx’s research has shown that fixture difficulty does make a difference when it comes to actual goals scored if not attacks mounted, with Wolves scoring twice as many goals per match in the easiest (green) games compared to the trickier (red) tests.

The only blanks registered by the ever-present Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) in the last 14 Gameweeks came away at Chelsea and Liverpool, and the Mexican will surely be the first port of call for those without Wolves representation.

Elsewhere, the budget Pedro Neto (£5.0m) was back to scoring form in Gameweek 24 on his 17th successive start and could be a cut-price route into an attacking double-up with Jimenez.

Adama Traore (£5.7m) hasn’t delivered a goal or assist since Gameweek 12, however, while Diogo Jota (£6.4m) has strung together five straight blanks – although Wolves’ fixtures during the Portuguese forward’s barren run were tough.

The attacking involvement figures posted by Traore (56) and Jota (31) since their last returns suggest a goal or assist is surely imminent, but the slight rotation risk status of both remains a little off-putting.

GOALINTON

The division’s joint-second-best defence play host to the worst attack on Thursday night.

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Sheffield United in this virtual campaign, while Newcastle United have scored on fewer occasions than any other side.

The Magpies have belatedly started finding the back of the net, however, scoring nine goals in their last seven outings – that’s over half of their season total of 17.

Joelinton (£5.5m) has scored four goals in that time, having not found the back of net once in Gameweeks 1-17.

What looked like a gimme of a clean sheet for the Blades, then, might prove to be a trickier test than first anticipated.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

TopMarx’s spreadsheet that details a broad range of team data has been updated after Gameweek 24 and can be viewed here.

The interactive player stats spreadsheet has also been refreshed after the latest round of matches, meanwhile.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

A dozen players will be available again on Thursday after returning from injury or suspension, with the aforementioned Kane among them.

Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) and Willy Boly (£4.8m) are among the other stand-out returnees, although there’ll be a collective shrug of the shoulders at the news that Yoshinori Muto (£5.1m), Michael Verrips (£4.4m), Miguel Almiron (£5.8m), Ben Godfrey (£4.4m), Panagiotis Retsos (£4.5m), Will Hughes (£5.3m), Ben Johnson (£3.9m), Morgan Schneiderlin (£4.4m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.3m) are free to play.

As well as Salah, there were four other players who were injured on Tuesday evening.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m), Erik Lamela (£5.7m), Jamal Lewis (£4.4m) and Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) all picked up fitness issues in Gameweek 24 or just after it, with full details of their length of absences listed above.

RANKINGS

The uber-talented Fábio Borges has extended his lead to 43 points in the overall standings and in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, with Joe Gunbie remaining in second in both.

Six of the ten highest-ranked managers above, including new entry FPLRichard, are also involved in our Fantasy Football Scout league.

FPL Hints have overtaken Greyhead at the top of the Great and the Good league, meanwhile, with TopMarx remaining first in the Mods and Cons league.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT VIRTUAL FPL LEAGUE HERE

59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Good Thursday morning all!

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      I hate you!

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        You need to come back faster and stronger

        Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Hahaha

      Open Controls
  2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    The anticipation is building... some sort of announcement on fixtures surely coming closer with each passing day

    As long as this "clubs possibly being sued for manslaughter if a player dies from Covid19" malarkey doesn't spiral

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yeah I'm sure they already know the fixtures and dates but won't say anything until the start date is confirmed.

      Open Controls
    2. Tinkermania
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        I don't think there is a sure way of knowing if someone got virus from footy related activity or somewhere else . No one will be charged if player died.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          If they test negative, then catch COVID later after being isolated with their team it's football-related.

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            It's not foolproof unfortunately. You can test negative while being infected.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Very rarely. More common that you test positive but no visible symptoms.

              Open Controls
              1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                It's quite hard to quantify "rarely" because by it's nature if they are tested as negative it won't go down as a result.

                And someone who has the virus on their skin/fingers/face etc will test negative.

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  I rarely make a good captain choice 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Fair 😀

                    Open Controls
      • Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Corporate manslaughter . I not heard owt for a bit regarding this which suprised me after Simon Jordan came out with it . Been mentioned again?

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Saw something pop up yesterday about it - seems to be that some of the legal eagles are finding it tricky to sign off confidently that there is no risk of the manslaughter interpretation... might just be hyperbole, i'm sure they'll find some sort of solution

          https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8356917/Coronavirus-Premier-League-clubs-discuss-liability-player-dies-Covid-19.html

          Open Controls
          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Certainly a valid point. Wether it is enough for them to stop it or not i dunno. When i first heard it i thought it would be the game ender but the fact it has got this far and only just come up again probably means it will not be enough to stop it. I wonder if clubs voting to play has taken responsibility out of the prems hands

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              The fact that they're already rattling through the games like nobody's business in Germany hopefully means its not a show stopper for England/Italy/Spain restarts... No idea how similar or different their respective legal systems are though

              As someone said below surely something as basic as a well written waiver with signatures from the players & staff would go a long ways

              Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        It should be a positively momentous occasion if/when it's announced... one of tremendous historical importance & great cultural significance

        I think I might actually wear a full suit & tie for GW39 as a mark of respect 🙂

        (If it's ever announced!)

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours ago

          Well people do it when they get to the cup final in Football Manager so why not?!

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Yep - I wonder would lighting flares in the house also be appropriate/fair given the circumstances??

            Open Controls
            1. Goro Majima
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Very fitting, what could possibly go wrong?

              Open Controls
      • GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        I guess any workplace has the potential to get sued in this fashion, football should not be a special case. Maybe waivers will be signed. That said If certain players do not want to play that should be their decision alone - made under no pressure to do so.

        You would imagine that PL football, in the open air and played by under 30's in the main in a regularly tested bubble would be one of the safest - albeit high profile - environments.

        Open Controls
    3. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Why do you think the premier league is so determined to re-start and finish the season with no fans in stadiums?

      A) Money
      B) To make sure Liverpool win the title ‘properly’
      C) To avoid complaints/ legal challenge over promotion/ relegation / European places if season wasn’t completed
      D) They genuinely believe that re-starting is absolute minimal risk to peoples lives so there are no downsides
      E) All of the above

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        E) mainly but mainly money related

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        E

        Open Controls
      3. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Why wouldn't they be? Being determined to restart would be the default approach. It is like asking why is a business trying to operate rather than stay shut for the foreseeable future and generate a loss.

        Besides gate receipts are a small part of Premier League clubs' revenues so don't think it is a major point of consideration in determining when to restart.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          We can safely assume the question is why are they so determined to start at this juncture in time and with no fans in the stadium rather than why are they determined to start

          Open Controls
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            As I said above, I don't think the lack of fans in the stadium play a big part in the decision as they make up a small portion of revenues.

            This juncture in time isn't any different than September 2021 (or possibly September 2022, etc) in terms of the virus situation as we won't have a vaccine for at least another year and possibly for a duration that's much longer than that. You should also take into account that footballers and majority of the staff are in the group that has a very minimal risk of developing serious symptoms from contracting the virus; therefore it makes sense for football to be one of the sectors that restarts as soon as possible to prevent any future losses.

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Thanks for your replies/ thoughts.

              The interesting point for me is that ultimately when they play, the players are not social distancing. Why is it ok for them not to but the public has to?

              It only takes 1 death (either a player or a players family member) and this is going to get very very ugly (obviously hopefully nothing like this happens).

              Open Controls
              1. Baines on Toast...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                players will be tested far more than members of the public hence they don't have to social distance in the competition itself.

                Though personally I'd be an advocate of football with players having to be 2m apart. Don't think Ben Mee and Tarkowski are that far apart in a typical 90 minutes.

                Open Controls
                1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  What about the lower leagues though? Most teams can't test in the same way as the Premier League, yet there has been no distinction between the top leagues and the lower leagues. It has just been football in general.

                  Open Controls
              2. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                At that stage they'll have tested negative close to the game and the risk is minimal. Do they have to sign a waiver before they resume training guaranteeing they won't sue a club, individual or the Premier League if they catch COVID?

                Open Controls
              3. Klaren
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Thanks for your replies/thoughts as well.

                I think it comes down to whether football (along with everything else) can start or not before a vaccine and/or an effective treatment can be found. The main problem here is the time-frame before a vaccine can be found, which is at least a year from now but it might also not be possible at all if the virus mutates over time.

                The economic implications of remaining in lockdown for this unforeseeable duration would be tremendous and I believe we need to come to the realization that this is not only about corporate profits but the need for the economy to sustain itself, i.e. the implications on the job market and even supply of food, medications, etc if we extend the scope to different sectors.

                In other words, lockdown is required during peak times in order to reduce the burden on the health services but it is not sustainable in the long term. Unfortunately there is indeed a risk that comes with contact in football, but the application of safeguards should hopefully reduce this to minimal.

                Open Controls
                1. TheDragon
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Great post - this does get to the heart of the issue for governments all around the world dealing with COVID.

                  What risk of loss of life / deaths is acceptable vs what level of long term economic damage is acceptable.

                  As a philosophical question - would 1 person dying but guaranteeing no economic damage be acceptable? If yes, what number of deaths becomes acceptable?

                  Clearly these are things governments must be considering but can never publicly say.

                  Open Controls
      4. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        It's a joke that healthy millionaire footballers are being tested before at risk people and frontline staff.

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Do you see no societal good in sport being back up and running?

          This isn't about individual privilege, it's about the output of them all combined.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            It's about cash. Millionaire healthy footballers won't get COVID if they're bored. Some people have no interest in sport, how does it help them?

            My wife tested positive. She's a HSE carer here, she's OK now thankfully. Who knows what could have happened if she tested later than she did.

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Apologies Baines, not having a go at you. Will be nice to see some football on telly, just think it's at the possible risk of non football people catching COVID and not recovering because of less access to testing. PL should have gifted some testing machines to NHS when they were buying some to test players.

            Open Controls
      5. SADIO SANÉ
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I really hope it is D.

          If it’s D then restarting makes some sense, if it’s not D then they are playing with fire

          Open Controls
          1. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            I would liken it to boxers entering a ring. It has to be their own decision and they need to be fully aware of the risks and scientific data. Then it is a matter of personal choice.

            Open Controls
            1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              And unlike boxers they have a union to help look after them.

              Open Controls
      6. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Mostly A and C.

        With a little bit of, well we have to restart sometime, if non essential shops are starting to reopen in the next few weeks, then so can sports.

        To the people who think millionaire, healthy, sports people aren’t at risk of dying so why didn’t it restart ages ago, you’re missing the point, it’s not about the individual who gets it, it’s about who they might pass it onto.

        Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Just read a BBC article about the comments made on social media towards Troy Deeney and his son.

      How anyone can come out with this stuff is beyond me.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        An awful lot of people are deeply unhappy with their lives and they like to feel better about themselves by hurling abuse at ‘celebrities’ from behind a key board. A very sad state of affairs.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Sure they're cowards trying to vent their anger for some head issues they have. Best ignored.

        Open Controls
      3. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Oxygen wasting mouth breathers that don't really warrant a place in a civil society. Time has come to tighten up on these platforms and prosecute these people.

        Open Controls
      4. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Passport, driving license etc needs to be introduced on social media when signing up.

        People should be held to account for abuse.

        Open Controls
        1. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Totally this. People need to see that they cannot hide behind a computer screen and proper punishments need to set an example. Verbal abuse can kill mentally fragile people.

          Open Controls
        2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          I'm not sure I'd trust them cretins with my passport details.

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            P...y

            😉

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              Reported for abuse and bullying. 🙁

              Open Controls
            2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              This would never happen on Facebook. 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                just now

                😆

                Open Controls
        3. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          100%

          Open Controls
    5. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Would I be right in thinking that a player Covid case would now mean the whole squad then needed to isolate for 7-14 days? Would a team playing 11 v 11 in a match constitute all other 21 being 'in close contact' with this player, thus being approached by a contact tracer?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Going by the rules yes, but my guess is footballers will be an exception... along with doctors, nurses etc. As important as footballers are.

        Open Controls
      2. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        They'll just the whole squad straightaway.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.