Tips June 27

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 32+

2,072 Comments
The feast of football continues with managers having just a couple of hours to make their transfer and captain decisions ahead of the 11:30am BST deadline.

Gameweek 32+ brings its own particular challenges with eight teams involved in FA Cup action before playing their Premier League games. For FPL managers in a quandary, the Fantasy Football Scout Guide will hopefully answer one or two questions.

The titan of the Team News, Neale, has covered the few press conferences that have taken place this side of the FPL cutoff.

No big surprises – Liverpool are set to rotate, and Pep revealed that a ‘big kick’ to Jesus was the reason he missed out on a place in the starting XI against Chelsea. But with the top two playing each other this Gameweek, our interest, for once, is more focused on the bottom-18 teams.

The predicted line-ups are, understandably, a little harder to predict. But they contain the usual insight and reason we’ve come to associate with them. Essential pre-deadline content.

Likewise David’s statistical breakdown of the captain contenders

And there’s one metric that could be giving Joe cause for concern. 

While he is mentally prepared for an Aubameyang benching, our faithful Scoutcaster is trusting the Arsenal talisman with the armband. He reasons that the Gabonese striker has proven in the past that he can score when he comes on as a sub. 

However, David’s research unearthed the somewhat surprising find that Aubameyang’s opponents this Gameweek, Norwich City, have conceded just three big chances over their last four matches. The best performance of any team.

They do, admittedly, allow the opposition a large quantity of shots at their goal – 41 in the box over the last four matches – but very few of those are gilt-edged chances.

Nonetheless, Aubameyang does top this site’s Rate My Team tool for predicted points, so in all likelihood Joe will be rewarded with his armband decision.

But should doubts have crept in, there are plenty of alternatives.

For many, a triple up on Manchester United is a must. Pro Pundit Az summarised the feeling in his recent feature:

Ole is indeed at the wheel, and currently, he’s at the wheel of a Ferrari rather than the Reliant Robin we saw him driving earlier in the season.

– Az

Selected in our Scout Picks, Anthony Martial had gone somewhat under the radar ahead of Gameweek 31+ although Pro Pundits LateRiser and Andy both highlighted his potential and brought him into their sides. David notes in the Scout Picks:

Martial is joint-top of the league for shots in the box and big chances over the last four matches, indicating there could be more to come against Brighton.

– David

Teammate Marcus Rashford also makes the XI, his nine shots in the box over the last four matches catching the eye.

And TheFantasyFreÆK attempted to ease the worries of Bruno Fernandes owners when answering “Why did Bruno Fernandes blank?” in his latest review. Don’t sell, don’t captain the verdict – and remember he’s still on penalties.

Captain poll favourite Raul Jimenez has a healthy 10 shots in the box over his last four. Although Aston Villa’s defence have conceded just five big chances over the same period. 

Wolves take on Villa in the only Premier League match today – a quick turnaround for both sets of players – will that have an impact on performance?

Spurs duo Son Hueng-Min and Harry Kane will be hoping to inflict more misery on a Sheffield United defence that has struggled since the restart. The Blades, however, welcome back goalkeeper Dean Henderson – who was ineligible to face his parent club Manchester United – and John Egan, who was suspended. 

For those considering handing one or other the armband, David notes: 

Three of Kane’s five big chances over the last four have come since the Premier League returned to our screens, Son mustering just one since Gameweek 30+.

– David

Finally, Chelsea. A schedule which hands them a match every three days and an FA Cup tie ahead of their midweek encounter with West Ham, would normally put most off. But they have looked impressive.

As noted in the Scout Picks, Christian Pulisic has re-established himself as an option: two goals in as many games, a shot cleared off the line, and passing the eye test – read David Wardale’s Scout Notes for the lowdown. The American could profit against the Hammers, who have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine matches.

Community Articles

Often, when struggling to make a decision, it pays to see what the best are up to.

Ville Ronka’s Wildcard is examined in Greyhead’s review of The Great and The Good. The famously patient manager is on the rise, closing in on a tenth top 10,000 finish in 12 seasons of playing FPL.

The football has also resumed in Scandinavia, ReindeerHotdog has been keeping tabs and offering insight on the teams in the Eliteserien. His latest piece asked how we should spend our limited funds.

Meanwhile, Meltens’s insights on Fantasy Allsvenskan have been seized upon by the official website. Read up on his differential and captain recommendations ahead of Gameweek 4.

Community Competitions

The Head-to-Head leagues have been updated for Gameweeks 30+ and 31+. Many thanks to Mat (aka matzi11a) for his work behind the scenes to get these up and running again. 

The results and league tables for Gameweek 31+ are currently showing on the main Head-to-Head page, the results for Gameweek 30+ can be viewed here.

The big news at the top of League 1 is that Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) has had his lead cut to a single point.

Two narrow defeats means he has the chasing pack breathing down his neck. Craig will be hoping to, er, ‘bounce back’ when he takes on olavi oja (aka ulafhai) in Gameweek 32+.

Simon Vazquez is second and Ignazio La Rosa sits third. Both managers have made 100% winning starts to the restart.

The upcoming fixtures are listed below:

Leading Performers

There are 5,983 managers taking part in the Head-to-Head leagues and none have amassed more points than Abdullah Tamin and Niall Devlin. The pair have picked up a staggering 81 out of a possible 93. Both are in League 8, Abdullah leads Division 1 and Niall Division 143.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

The Fantasy Football Scout mini-league continues to sit proudly atop the Best Leagues in FPL as it has done since Gameweek 20. Our lead has been extended to just over 21 points. 

Leagues are ranked using an average score of the top five teams, so congratulations (and thanks) to the top five managers in the mini-league Chris McGowan, Mark May, Christopher Berchoux, Keith Stulberg and Rok Krasna. All five managers feature in the top 25 overall. 

Rok replaces Ciaran Keighery in the mini-league top five, with Bill Wilkins having dropped out the week before.

A superb Bench Boost score of 122 helped Mark (aka Frankiem) displace Chris McGowan (aka Queens of the South Age) at the top of our mini-league in Gameweek 30+. Only for Chris to retake first place in Gameweek 31+.

There are currently 44,093 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

The leading lights in our mini-league are also fighting it out in the battle to be crowned overall FPL champion.

Mark jumped to the top of the pile in Gameweek 30+ although he was overtaken by Jamie Crisp, the current world number one, by Thursday evening. Chris is second, four points behind Jamie.

Mark is five points further back and level on points with World chess champion Magnus Carlsen.

Good luck to both Fantasy Football Scout managers as they vie for the ultimate prize in FPL.

Congratulations to Tom Russell (aka Monkey Tennis), a new entry to and new leader of our Members mini-league. Tom is currently 25th overall. This is his ninth FPL season and he has a previous best of 5,125th in 2014/15. 

He is three points ahead of the previous No. 1, Damjan Rupnik (aka rdamjan).

The code to join the Members League can be found on the Members page

The FFScout Charity Shield got underway in Gameweek 30+. The early leader was Stan Bern who scored an amazing 159 points using his Bench Boost chip for a Gameweek rank of 4! 

Stan dropped to third, however, after Gameweek 31+ as Liam Bondin (aka FPL Meatpie) moved into pole position. Liam followed up his opening score of 133 points with a haul of 110 points on his Wildcard. Liam is in his fourth FPL season and is 52nd overall.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup

64 managers go into the hat for round four of the Fantasy Football Scout Cup.

The luckiest winner in round three was B’Strikers who made it through with a below-average score of 51, while the unluckiest loser was baingaboyz who bowed out despite an impressive total of 103. The magic of the cup, eh?

Wild Rover is the only former winner still in the competition after Joe and Philman were both eliminated in round two.

Pro Pundit Andy (aka Andy85wsm) can still dream of cup glory, as indeed can I! However for our fellow member of the Mods & Cons, Gregor, it’s time to focus on the league.

Form often goes out of the window in the cup, and so it proved in rounds two and three. All five managers in the top one thousand overall heading into the Gameweek, lost. Commiserations to rdamjan, Forza, Euroalien, Bury94 and prbaker1980.

Neale review round three here.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 31+ was 79 points, this saw a total of 66 managers eliminated

4,965 managers have exited the competition so far with 141 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

In the Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament The Keane Fifteen are 11 points clear at the top of the overall leaderboard

There are two matchweeks to go before the leading eight teams will feature in the end-of-season knockout stage. Boris Bodega provided us with an update in his recent review article while Toblerone52 recapped the action since the restart here.

A Whole Lawro B*llocks are holding eighth place by a single point. Back to Square Owen will be hoping to capitalise on any slip up.

Long-time leader Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) has increased his lead over Fantasy League maestro Gareth Butler (aka Clouseau) to 39 points in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league

Meanwhile Chris James (aka elFozzie) had the misfortune of accidentally cancelling his intended Bench Boost in Gameweek 30+, leaving 26 points on his bench. Ouch! 

Rok Krasna remains top of RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code m0tq9y) after a combined 214 points over the opening two Gameweeks since the restart. He’s now up to 22nd overall and has opened up a 42-point lead over David Nataf in second.

Rok and David are also first and second in PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code eejnyz).

Svein Roald L Usken’s (aka Firminoooo) and Denial EASTOP have been contesting the lead in Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League (league code beeps2) since Gameweek 22. The former currently holds the advantage.

The pair are 722nd and 189th respectively in the Career Hall of Fame.

Champions and Pro Pundits

Pro Pundit Simon March has edged away again in the exclusive FPL Champions League. The former champion has opened up a 60-point gap over 2012/13 winner Matthew Martyniak.

Meanwhile, the aptly-named Lateriser12 is surging up the ranks. The Pro Pundit has moved from outside the top thousand to 145th overall following back-to-back centuries. 

And a special mention to Sam Bonfield (aka Sam FPLFamily) who recorded an impressive 127 points in Gameweek 30+. She sits at 2,493 overall.

2020 Mini-Leagues

RedLightning’s January to July League, which started scoring in Gameweek 21, is still dominated by this season’s FFS Members Cup winner, Danny Mallon (aka Pep Pig). 

Impressively, Danny has risen from 386k in Gameweek 20 to his current ranking of 2,656th.

Looking on admiringly in second place is yours truly! I have a 22-point gap to bridge if I’m to overtake the high-flying Pig. 

The league will remain open for any others who wish to track their progress in the second half of the season, the code you need is aafkpq.

The Last Ten started scoring in Gameweek 29, meaning that Gameweek 30+ was only its second round of action. Dylan McCullagh moved into first following a Bench-Boost-assisted 128 points but dropped to second after his 88-point Wildcard.

The new leader is Ahmed Shahin (aka Professor Bear), who followed his 112 points on Bench Boost with a 103-point Wildcard. This is only his fourth FPL season, but he has finished in the top 10,000 every time and is 715th in our Live Hall of Fame.

Two hundred and twenty-seven teams, including last season’s winner Ted Maw (aka Rotation’s Alter Ego), have entered so far. The code you need to join is p4unsq.

Submissions

If you are running a community competition and would like the latest scores included in future Round-ups, please email us a summary of the current leaders and a link to your league, spreadsheet or head-to-head competition to geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Thank you very much to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.

Enjoy Gameweek 32+!

TopMarx - H2H L4 D5 Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

  1. james 101
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    So... Predict your score this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bruce Lee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Would be happy with 24 pts

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Hahaha. It’s all going well then?

        Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      100+ right?

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      44, regretting not using FH already.

      Open Controls
    4. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      46.

      Open Controls
    5. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Can see it being a low scoring GW.

      So 45 ish may be a good result.

      Open Controls
  2. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Is there a 'FPL Expert' that is in shape and well groomed?

    Just a question

    Open Controls
    1. Dacra
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I can say no to all 3.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I mean in general not just the experts on here... Like the FPL show they do etc

        Open Controls
    2. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Lateriser12

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Respect to him

        Open Controls
    3. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      me

      Open Controls
      1. SuperMane Returns
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        RESCTEP ALI!

        Open Controls
    4. Mweene
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I find them all extremely attractive.

      Open Controls
    5. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      It's a rude question though, you understand that?

      Open Controls
    6. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Andy Lets Talk FPL

      Open Controls
    7. SuperMane Returns
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Ville Ronka

      Open Controls
    8. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Is vanity a sought after quality now?

      Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    McGinn on the bench, what the hell

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      The ONE differential I had and didn’t take out!

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      El Ghasi too

      Open Controls
  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    I kept Ings. What's this talk about him being benched?

    Open Controls
    1. Uncle Gamst
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hope so, he's proper footballer and I had him in my squad until I WC this week. Thinking that there might be slim pickings against MCI, eve,mun?

      Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Team news

      Open Controls
  5. jamiejoe
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    BBC have fixed it.

    Traore named and rockstar has better info. than them!

    Open Controls
  6. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    It's a tough situation with fake line ups... you ignore it all and miss out on the legit leaks

    Or you follow it and make silly decisions

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Or just wait for rockstar to post

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Just wait for the 3 reliable ones. TheKopHQ, FPL_Rockstar and Seanformenderby...

      Open Controls
  7. El Presidente
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I have a feeling this is not gonna be an easy game for Wolves...

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I have a feeling it will be! 3-1 or 3-0

        Open Controls
      2. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        1-0 or late 2-0 like the others

        Open Controls
    • More Cowbell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I never seem to have success with early captains. Hopefully today is the exception. Come on Jimi lad!

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Should have told us this before the deadline. Then we could have avoided Jimenez.

        Open Controls
      2. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I agree in general that the early game seems to be lower scoring.

        But it's cool in the West Midlands today and i expect Jimi and Wolves to tear them up.

        Villa have to make a stand if they can?

        Open Controls
      3. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I’d be happy with 1-0 Jimenez.

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Late change with McGinn coming in please?

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Minutes managed but i feel your pain.

        Whos on your bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Athough he probably will come on

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Elmohamady, Connolly, Hanley*

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Agabuse
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Yea...

              Open Controls
    • diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Traore benched today. But will start against Arsenal. Nuno prefers starting Traore against the top half teams.

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Hope to see a fit Tierney for this

          Open Controls
      2. Kun Tozser
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Arsenal, top half team, not sure the theory works!

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Well you can look at the table

          Open Controls
    • Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Auba (C) in for a -4. Maverick but has to be done. Just have a feeling. Also captained him when we played them in the reverse fixture in December and that went well hehe.

      Open Controls
      1. kamdaraji
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        he might be rested!

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Don’t start him

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Can't see it myself, fittest player at Arsenal and wants the golden boot. Not benched in the PL once this season.

          However if he is, then I'll hit the roof lol

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            32 years old. Can't keep playing game after game after game.

            Open Controls
            1. Awobabobbob123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              32 lol?

              Open Controls
              1. Awobabobbob123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Just turned 31 last week...

                Open Controls
            2. Hy liverpool
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              He is 31 and may get rested in FA cup too

              Open Controls
            3. El Presidente
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Look at Ronaldo at 34....

                Open Controls
        3. Villa Velour
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Same here, just hope he doesn't get rested and makes a 10 minute cameo.

          Open Controls
          1. Hands Guber
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Eh, maverick?

            Open Controls
          2. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            he'll deliver 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Mahrez, Son or Pulisic from next GW?

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Mahrez

          Open Controls
        2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Mahrez I think

          Open Controls
        3. La Roja
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Mahrez

          Open Controls
        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          You'd want pulisc after his hattrick this GW 😉

          Open Controls
        5. Bam Bam Bigelow
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Son, maybe due to fixtures and less risk of rotation

          Open Controls
      3. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Rockstar called in and asked for Traore to be put on bench after he had done a slight mistake.
        No problem for your reputations sake he'll come along
        Nuno said

        Open Controls
      4. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        What's happened to Traore, complete waste of a transfer.

        Open Controls
        1. JabbaWookiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Took the words right out of my mouth. Inexplicable

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Agabuse
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Well it was before Covid

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Nuno likes him as an impact sub. He could easily get something off the bench.

          Open Controls
          1. JabbaWookiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            He’s not on the bench either

            Open Controls
        3. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Will come on after 55/60 mins to destroy Villa's tired legs and to hit the counter-attack when Villa are trying to chase a goal.

          Open Controls
        4. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          I’ve been lucky, had him last week on FH

          Open Controls
      5. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Here’s hoping it’s a good week to miss the deadline. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          I don't know what to say

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Well given my record in messing up cracking teams with last minute transfers in the last 2 weeks I’m quite relaxed 🙂

            Missed doing Vardy to Rash C this time. No idea who has the armband now

            What did you do?

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Ah site back up - KdB C it is

              Open Controls
      6. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I couldn't see him on the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Terry Taylor = Traore

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            So, just a typo then...

            Open Controls
      7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Come on update

        Open Controls
      8. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        If Pool play Salah 90 vs City and he does well,

        is he your captain for Villa at home?

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Yeah

          Open Controls
        2. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Or should i transfer him and Cantwell

          to Martial and Mahrez/Bruno no matter..

          There will be uncertainty but if he starts vs Villa...oh my

          Open Controls
        3. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          He’s my captain this week, let alone next week!

          Nowt to lose at this sad stage of the season so hoping Liverpool are in party mood against City and want to put an emphasis on their deserved title with a beat down of the Citizens.

          In all honesty, City are actually pretty ropey at the back, as Chelsea exposed last game.

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Agabuse
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            My captain too!
            Easy choice.
            But the week after...

            If i bring Martial and Bruno i'll have the same geam as my rival with a 50pt lead for now

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Agabuse
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Him not starting, coming on for a cameo and Bruno Martial (c) putting on a show vs BOU could hurt me tremendously

              Open Controls
          2. El Presidente
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Thats because Pep decided to play Fernandinho at centre back, which was a HUGE mistake. Another one to add to a season of record lineup mistakes. The previous 2 (8-0) they looked rock solid.

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Teams play them scared and stand off them and let them spray the ball around.

                When teams actually go for it and attack City they get exposed. Other than Laporte the rest of the defence is dodgy. A rampant Liverpool can carve them up.

                Open Controls
                1. El Presidente
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    I dont think so.

                    Open Controls
            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Would have to follow the team news
              I would be concerned about Pool going into rotation mode by then

              Open Controls
              1. Dr. Agabuse
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                I guess thats what i mean

                Open Controls
          3. SuperMane Returns
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            There's defnitely something about the risky excitement of a first game captain- but can been hit or miss. Hopefully a massive hit and headstart. Triple Wolves, with Jimmy captain is exciting 🙂 ....One thing for sure is the certainty of Jimmy starting with no FA cup to deal with.

            Open Controls
          4. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Aston Villa last 4 games:
            Crosses Conceded from the Left: 68
            Crosses Conceded from the Right: 36
            Interesting differential there

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Doherty will eat today.

              Open Controls
            2. Dr. Agabuse
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              You have Jonny?

              Open Controls
          5. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            As a Jimenez non captainer and a United fan I really hope Villa can get anything at all from this game!

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              They need something, they’re going down now unless they can pull a few results out of the bag.

              I think this is where playing without crowd involvement really hampers the teams at the bottom.

              Open Controls
              1. Tony Martial
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                I agree but I really hope they stay up still!

                Open Controls
            2. SuperMane Returns
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Have you captained yourself Tony?

              Open Controls
              1. Tony Martial
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                I have indeed

                Open Controls
                1. SuperMane Returns
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  As expected.

                  Open Controls
          6. More Cowbell
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Has anyone ever done the analysis on how many goals there generally are in matches based on when they’re played? I.e. Saturday lunchtime vs, 3pms vs super Sunday’s vs midweek etc? There may be absolutely nothing in it and it’s probably just my bias that makes me think that Saturday lunchtime games are often low-scoring and Sunday 4pms are usually goal-fests!

            Open Controls

