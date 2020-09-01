139
Members September 1

What are the best metrics for picking an FPL captain?

139 Comments
The Fantasy Football Scout captain poll is one of the safest bets when it comes to selecting the best candidate for your armband each week – but it is not the absolute best.

After some extensive research, I have discovered that honour falls to the Rate My Team tool, which has outperformed the captain poll over the last three seasons and is the single best predictor of immediate captaincy points.

This article analyses how successful various captaincy selection criteria have been over that time, comparing captaincy poll winners, highest RMT scores, and various individual and team statistics against actual points scored.

Perhaps fixtures are better than form if you know where to look. Player and team attacking stats produce mixed results, with all but one statistic consistently underperforming the three-season dataset averageAnd with player big chances being the most unreliable of all the categories studies. 

Meanwhile, targeting opposition stats seems to be a more reliable strategy. The single most successful stat to target seems to be opposition shots in the box conceded

DISCLAIMER: I am no statistician. There may well be gaps in my approach, and by picking the single best player to represent a particular statistic in a particular week, I have produced a solid but not massive dataset from which to draw conclusions. Any of the criteria discussed, and the results and conclusions drawn, have the possibility to revert towards some sort of mean as more data becomes available in the future. With all this said, I hope that the data, and my conclusions, are interesting, and I will continue to collect data in the future to try to improve the dataset and produce even more reliable results.

As this article uses extensive levels of Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout Membership can access it in full.

THE BACKGROUND

A couple of months ago I decided to run the numbers for the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll winners, each week for the season to see how many points the winners got and whether it would have been worth taking a hit for them every week. 

But that got me thinking too: are the results of the captaincy poll the best predictive indicators of Gameweek performance in terms of points gained? Are there other statistics which work better? Player stats? Team stats? xG/xGI? Opposition defensive stats? 

Is there really “one stat to rule them all” when it comes to predicting the best attacking score in a given Gameweek? Taking three seasons’ worth of data, I decided to find out.

THE METHOD

Taking a combination of captaincy articles and members’ data stats, I decided to identify the ‘best’ single player in every Gameweek between 2017/18 and 2019/20 to represent each of a variety of different predictive categories: 

  • popularity (winning the captaincy vote) 
  • FFS RMT algorithm 
  • a range of player attacking stats
  • team attacking stats
  • opposition defensive stats

In order to mirror the format of David‘s captaincy articles, the dataset used was ‘last four matches’ for player stats. Because I had to reconstruct a lot of the data from the Premium Members Area, which was often not captured in the older captaincy articles, I had to use last four Gameweeks for team stats. This does create a slight imbalance when it comes to the weeks following Blank and Double Gameweeks but I decided that it didn’t make much difference.

Looking at the data, the good and bad teams tended to be top and bottom of their various statistical categories for many weeks on the trot, smoothing out any slight variations. A few spot-checks revealed only the most minor of differences, with little or nothing to affect player/team rankings.

While Scout’s captaincy picks inevitably take home/away fixtures into account, my statistical approach did not consider this factor. This is because the captain articles earlier in each season were unable to make this distinction (with small sample sizes). 

Comparing home and away data is particularly relevant to opposition defensive stats and in future, I will collect this information. I will, in due course, probably do back through the data as far as I can and populate these fields for past seasons. 

However, as we will see, despite a possible bias towards the captaincy poll in the dataset, particularly at the expense of opposition defensive metrics, the results suggest that we ought to target defensive stats even without taking home/away into account. 

To make the results fair, to model what could realistically have been predicted without hindsight, I decided to limit the list of players to those above a certain popularity threshold. This meant limiting my selections to those players who made it into the top 10 in the captaincy poll in any given Gameweek. There are big scores from the most differential of differentials on occasion, but it cannot realistically have been expected that any serious player would have trusted them with the armband, so these less popular players were excluded from the picks. As it happens, this does not matter much for two reasons: 

  1. The attacking stats tend to be dominated by premium picks
  2. Ranks 7-10 in the captaincy picks tend to scrape the barrel somewhat anyway, usually getting down to the 1% range.

My criteria for selection were as follows:

  • Captaincy poll – This was self-selecting
  • RMT – The same applies
  • Player attacking stats – The player who topped the attacking stats in each category. If that player didn’t make the top 10 in the captain poll I would move onto the next player and so on. If none of the captain contenders were in the top 10 for a given stat I would leave it blank. Being, for example, the 15th best player for touches in the box is hardly comparable with being the best player for shots in the box, and I didn’t want to skew or dilute the data. The categories are: player touches in the boxplayer shotsplayer shots in the boxplayer shots on targetplayer big chancesplayer xG, player xGI.
  • Team attacking stats – The player ranked highest in the captaincy poll whose team topped various attacking stats. The categories are: team shotsteam shots in the boxteam shots on targetteam big chancesteam xG.
  • Opposition defending stats – the player ranked highest in the captaincy poll whose opponent had the worst stats in each of the following categories: opposition shots in the box concededopposition big chances concededopposition xGC. When the captaincy poll started using opposition shots on target conceded I started adding it as well (past two seasons). 

As there are only 19 possible opponents a player could face, I decided to limit the ‘worst’ teams to the worst five in each category. Expanding further would push opponents into mid-table range, and this could actually be quite respectable, so I didn’t want to skew the data by stretching this too far. Again, if no teams in the bottom five for each of these categories had a match-up against a top-10 captaincy candidate I left this datapoint blank. 

Other things to note:

Blank / Double Gameweeks

I did not collect data for these. This is mainly because captaincy polls recognise players with two fixtures, and will tend to zero in on one or two top picks, whereas stats would not necessarily favour Double Gameweek players, skewing the numbers towards captains who play twice. 

Blank Gameweeks limit the pool of players available to the point where, potentially, the averages are brought down, possible unevenly. 

There was more than enough data over three seasons to be able to pull out hundreds of data points without factoring Double and Blank Gameweeks in.

I am aware that these altered rounds cause slight problems when we take subsequent player and team stats which look back over the last four matches. As stated above, I saw enough in the stats to suggest that players/teams tended to top their categories for many weeks in a row, and so discounted this as a serious concern.

Players tied on a certain stat

I always went for the player with the highest captaincy poll rating as a tie-breaker.

Note that I also made no weighting distinctions between players, in that a runaway leader in any of the categories are treated the same as narrow winners. I will try to think of a way of weighting those categories in the future to see how accurate they are at predicting points.

When I had finished I had something which looked like this (this screenshot is an arbitrary portion of the spreadsheet):

Best players by position:

139 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Feyzi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Fantastic article on arguably the most important decision making point of the whole season

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks! Really hope it can help people make some difficult decisions

  2. funkybuddha
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    seriously considering ASM> Saka
    Doubling up on arsenal players for gw 1and2 then bringing in KDB for auba
    Thoughts on the move and Saka? He is nailed on to start right?

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Think Pepe and Willian are fighting for the spot too. Expect rotation

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saka should start the fixture game or two but thereafter it gets a bit riskier with Pepe and Willian about

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Not nailed no

      Really interesting pick though.

  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Unsurprisingly Tierney and Dier rotate well for anyone interested in the Arsenal man but put off my the tricky away fixtures.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      *bu

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        *by the

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      That's a lot to spend, I'd just play Dier every week for the first 8, all of those are CS opportunities though of course not all will be.

  4. windowview
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which two out of Mitro, Antonio, Ings?

    1. Kobayashi
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Depends on how long you intend to keep them, but Antonio and Ings should do well in the opening fixtures.

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        Antonio has Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester in the first 4?

        1. Kobayashi
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Newcastle with Dúbravka injured will likely feature a few goals, Arsenal have never been known for their defensive prowess, Wolves have sold Doherty and Adama is temporarily out having tested positive for COVID which will have an impact on their defensive capabilities unless they can sign an alternative. Leicester have also sold Chilwell with Ricardo Pereira out injured.

          Point is, I don't think you can expect the same standard of defensive performances from Wolves and Leicester considering what they're going through unless they sign suitable replacements. And the question was around those three in particular, not overall.

    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Mitro + Ings

  5. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    A fascinating analysis, albeit 50% over my head. Permit me to therefore ask a naive question: in focussing of defensive stats - oppo shots in the box, big chances - does that take into account Burnley's defence under Dyche's preparation. For years, they've encouraged opposition to come onto them, confident they can block shots in the box, big chances, and have a goalkeeper who stops any that get through. I'm not sure if the Opta data analyst interprets chances v Burnley as NOT 'big' chances for that reason or not.

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I am not a stats man at all really bar looking at goals and assists - form. Stats can be misleading you only have to look at how Vardy plays with so few chances created. Sent poor David Mundy's head in a spin so he invented a new phrase for him 'stats buster'.
      Now Mundy (in particular) is one of those who puts his whole faith in 'underlying stats'. But the reality is that they are right in front of you if watch patterns of play.
      I also remember Mundy's head going in a spin for a period when he claimed Mane kept 'outperforming' Salah on the stats. The reality is that Mane is a much better finisher and Salah is wasteful of chances. I think Mundy has finally copped on to this?
      I think it was two seasons ago near end of season I switched from Salah to Mane as a blind man could tell Salah was not right body language and wasting chances. Worked well for me used cash elsewhere - city defence.
      Ok stats are grand but do not solely hang your hat on them. Body language pattern of play, style and opponent, even looking at the whites of an eye of player can tell a lot more sometimes.

  6. Camera308
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    What an excellent article and what a lot of hard work! Thank you very much.

  7. DantheManinaPan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Excellent article - thank you!

  8. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thanks for the article although really, it is too long. I was trying to understand the table. My theory worked on the first row of data but not the second. Please can you explain.

    So: 17/18 Captain poll avg = 7.23

    Average of the values across the first row: 7.23, 6.32, 7.86 ....
    = 6.594

    7.23 - 6.59 = 0.64, hence the 0.64 in the row for 'Average values compared with season average' for 17/18.

    But then I couldn't get that to work for the next row. I got an average across the row (there is one more data point) for 18/19 of 6.66, which means that the captain poll (6.92) is better by 0.26 rather than 0.32.

    Something you could in theory add to this is bookies odds for any time goalscorer and team goals. It is something I have focused on in occasional articles.

  9. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Does anybody know how many days it was before the first price rise of the new season in previous years ?

    I'm planning to bring in Martial for Ings before GW2, but ideally, I would like to see if any of my other premium players pick up a GW1 injury first. I currently have Werner who plays Monday, Son on Sunday, the rest on Saturday, and just the required 0.5m for the Martial FT in the bank.

    1. Concrete
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Over the last couple of seasons, players value dropped quickly, within a few days, whilst value went up slowly

  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    How important is it to have Manchester United assets in GW2 onwards?

    A) Not important. Planning to not have any/preparing team without them.
    B) Important. Benching one of Bruno/Martial/Greenwood for GW1.
    C) Important. Prepared to force a transfer/take a hit in GW2.
    D) Important. WC'ing in GW2 to get them in.

    1. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. Concrete
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    3. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A for me. Other players are allowed to score points and I think Auba is a better captain option. The Bruno ‘essential’ hype in particular I think is madness, especially when viewed as one GW in isolation.

      Will re-evaluate GW3, but city will probably be the priority.

    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      C) unless something more pressing arises

    5. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      B

    6. Fodderx4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably B with Greenwood benched but C is a possibility to get Bruno, Rashford or Martial depending on team structure.

    7. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      A

    8. TONY123
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      E) Somewhat important. Will see how my squad does in GW1 and shaped my team towards being able to move to either Bruno or Martial whenever I want to with 1 FT.

    9. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      C, planning to use an FT to get Martial or Bruno.

    10. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Will go without City coverage until GW3.

    11. Goodbye Horses
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  11. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    No more friendlies after today?

  12. child of God
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are there any fulham fans around? What are kabanos chances of starting regularly on the left wing position ?
    Where would it fall on a scale of 0-10

  13. Goodbye Horses
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Sublime article.

  14. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Does the apparent lack of pre-season for Mitrovic worry any owners? Currently Mitro is my second striker in a 4-4-2/3-5-2 formation, however, I am tempted a bit by Che. Mitrovic is Fulham's talisman and their most reliable source of points, however, the lack of pre-season games does worry me a bit. What about you guys?

  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    This article is interesting.

    It brings together two key questions.

    1. Form or fixtures.
    2. How good a player is vs how bad the opponent is

    My dad always said that it's easier to bank on a bad team sucking than a good team winning. I think that's what these stats show. Basically, a team that concedes a lot of shots in the box are a weak team and even a player without outstanding stats or form can score very well. That said, I tried this before with Richarlison (c) vs FUL two seasons ago to horrific results so there is a balance there. It can't just be find the whipping boys and cap against them every week. There is a balance to be found and maybe the RMT tool does have some merit after all for that.

