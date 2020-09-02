379
Scout Academy September 2

Introducing the Scout Academy for the 2020/21 season

379 Comments
Are you a budding FPL blogger, writer, YouTuber or social media star? From tutorials to promotion, we want to help the next wave of Fantasy talent.

The Scout Academy is a brand new initiative from Fantasy Football Scout designed to support, encourage and foster up-and-coming hopefuls.

On the back of last week’s incredibly successful launch of the Scout Network, the Scout Academy is aimed at Fantasy creators who are just starting out or just starting to be serious about content creating, toolmaking or becoming influencers in the Fantasy Football arena.

The Academy will be a place that the next generation of talent can hone their skills as well as get the support and guidance on the specific areas they need to achieve their goals and broaden their reach.

As well as this, the Scout Academy will help generate and deploy ideas to grow their individual projects, tools, handles and channels to help to achieve success for our partners. The Scout Academy will offer its members advice and interviews from leading Tweeters, toolmakers and YouTubers as well as links to useful resources to help people get started or improve their output.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE SCOUT ACADEMY HOMEPAGE

The Scout Academy

We will be reporting on what is happening within the Scout Academy every month with updates on how their platforms are growing. We will also be looking to include members of the Scout Academy in relevant Fantasy Football Scout activities and content, as well as promoting their channels in our Academy list and on our social channels.

Our first wave of the Scout Academy includes:

  • FPL InTheDugout
  • The FPL Hangover Podcast
  • Footboxx
  • American’s Talk FPL
  • Fantasy Football Focus
  • FPL Academica – Fantasy Football Academy
  • FPL Talking Points

If you are interested in joining The Scout Academy and are committed to developing your Fantasy content get in touch, we would love to hear from you.

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

  ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thought this was interesting, an interview with the FPL player last season who had the second highest rank in terms of captaincy scores, as well as an OR of 67th.

https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/2020/09/02/captain-picks/

    https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/2020/09/02/captain-picks/

    Open Controls
    Berbs
      • 10 Years
      just now

      JO, legend and a top man

      Open Controls
  CFC1990
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Just saw Leicester have signed a replacement for Chilwell?

    Does that destroy Justin as an option for our teams?

    Open Controls
    mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Until Ricardo is back, Justin is nailed.

      Open Controls
      CFC1990
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Ah of course he is on the other side. Thanks for that

        Open Controls
  Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Messi to City would be fantastic! Captain for probably most of GWs so it generally means "cancel" captain picking in FPL!

    Personally I dont like captain in fantasy games. I think it puts even more luck into the game. You can pick right players, make smart moves, do the research right etc but if your C fail and at same time other manager who picked players at random but luckly give C to player who haul can outscore you.

    I know some people have diferent opinion and dont really want to argue just cant wait to see Messi in Premierleague!

    Open Controls
    Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hope Messi joins City and Pep has the nads to bench the sulky little bollix!

      Open Controls
      Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        Maybe even sent him to ManCity B. Fingers crossed.

        Open Controls
    El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Have feeling he will stay with nice rebuild but want to see him in PL too.

      Open Controls
      CFC1990
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Yeah will believe it when it actually happens

        Open Controls
      Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        My point was about removing C picking in FPL but as a Barca and Messi fan I still want him to go.
        Its good for him and FCB need to rebuild. Not only the team but also change people who run this club.

        Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Not when he's benched before every CL game

      Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Hope he joins and leaves with Pep next season having tails in their ....

      Open Controls
  El Fenomeno R9
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Tinkering with this

    A) TAA + 2x4.5 defense + Ziyech/Alli

    B) TAA + Doherty + Dier + 6.0M mid

    A will allow Pulisic after

    Open Controls
    Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      I think A will give you more flexibility early doors

      Open Controls
    Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      I have very similar dilemma but I'm more keen on Robbo than double Spurs def.

      Like the flexibility Ziyech/Alli offer but not completely convinced about either.

      Open Controls
    El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Cheers both,maybe more funds in defense after WC

      Open Controls
    Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      If TAA is in both, then why include him in the comparison?

A

      A

      Open Controls
      El Fenomeno R9
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        More sexy and to point they are starters,hope its not a problem.

        Open Controls
    Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      How about B with Digne?

      Open Controls
      El Fenomeno R9
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes,could be good option too with good midfield signings

        Open Controls
  Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    So guys.

    What value options in midfield are you hoping might emerge from the shadows this season?

    I'd love to see Trossard getting the gametime he deserves. Or Trezeguet. Or a wolves mid but minutes there are even harder to come by I guess...

    Open Controls
    Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saint-Maximin & Soucek are obvious ones, but they look set to be great value.

      Saints midfielders are interesting. Redmond, JWP, Armstrong maybe...

      Bowen at West Ham?

      Dwight McNeil at 6.0m, especially if he moves to somewhere like Leicester!

      Open Controls
    Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bowen has impressed me.

      Open Controls
  Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    When on international duty, do players go on public airlines? If so, wouldn't this make international breaks extra risky for covid?

    I'm a big fan of the early WC, and really want to do one GW3, but it's probably best to wait until at least GW9, when the last international break is out the way, right? Transfer window closes after GW4 too...

    Open Controls
    El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Think best GW5 this season,transfer window over and international break.
      We will have idea how teams will play with new transfers.

      Open Controls
      Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        That last window would still make me nervous though.

        My old man stupidly went abroad near the start of the outbreak and instantly got covid. So might be applying some bias there due to personal experience... it's a real possibility of happening though, right?

        Open Controls
        Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          last international break*

          Open Controls
        El Fenomeno R9
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Yeah,so GW4 or GW8 depending of team form

          Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      gW9 is prime anyhow due to fixtures - I'm defo trying to hold till then

      Open Controls
      Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hmm, looks that way.

        I need to do some more analysis and weigh up the risk v reward then... If GW3 is tactically stronger than GW9, it may be worth the risk... but given the high risk, it would have to be much much stronger....

        I'll have a look, thanks!

        Open Controls
        Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I mean one guy with covid is -4pts, and that's only if I have no one off the bench. That's not too bad...

          Open Controls
    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Teams charter a plane, they don't want to mix with the hoi polloi.

      Open Controls
      Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Oh, okay. Thanks for the info.

        Risk significantly reduced then...

        Open Controls
  BarryManilows
    1 hour ago

    Out of the teams in the PL this coming season, historically which would you say are the biggest 10 clubs In order of biggest being no 1 & smallest no 10.

    Open Controls
    PogBruno
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Manutd, Liverpool, arsenal, chelsea, city, etc

      Open Controls
    ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Of the current Premier League clubs - Aston Villa, Burnley, Everton, West Brom, Wolves - are the clubs with longest football league history (all founder clubs of the football league).

      Open Controls
      Amey
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Why are Burnley so small still then ?
        Is it about location ?? I like that club Actually. Well run. Good manager. Good team

        Open Controls
  Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Choose:

    A) KWP/Justin & Alli/Ziyech
    B) Robbo & ASM

    Robbo is probably a set & forget till GW16 if I get him from GW1.

    Open Controls
    El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      I would go A if you have TAA

      Open Controls
    PogBruno
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      A as of now.
      Robbo can wait till few GW's

      Open Controls
  RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    DCL Adams Bruno
    Or Ings Mitro Rashford

    Open Controls
    Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Second one

      Open Controls
    El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Ings Martial Adams

      Open Controls
      Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Mitro probably not Soton double up.

        Open Controls
    Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  PogBruno
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is JWP the best MF for upto 6m??

    Open Controls
    Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      To start with he's up there imo. Not fashionable and no certainly superstar but will allow you to deal with more pressing matters early in the season. In my draft currently

      Open Controls
  Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Leicester, Juventus, AC Milan, and Wolves all rumoured to be after McNeil apparently: https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dwight-mcneil-burnley-city-breaking-4471768

What a talented 20-year-old. Would probably dent Wood's value if he left...

    What a talented 20-year-old. Would probably dent Wood's value if he left...

    Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      A left footed, young, English winger .... Hmmmm

      Open Controls
    BLUSH RESPONSE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      I would like to see him move abroad and get regular minutes. Not enough English players have done so in the past although it’s starting to chance now.

      Not sure why Leicester need another winger. They’ve got them coming out of their ears.

      Open Controls
      Amey
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        Leicester need a winger !
        Literally every teams needs out n out Wingers. All are inverted forwards now days.

        It's boring. I love fast, strong wingers hugging the touchline 🙂

        Open Controls
      Amey
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        And i feel Leicester gone off the boil last season because of over reliance on Maddison for creativity. FB's are good but not Great. Albrighton & Grey ain't PL quality now

        Open Controls
        BLUSH RESPONSE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yeah fair point on Albrighton.

          Gray, though, could still develop - I wish more clubs would make do and mend instead of splashing the cash for someone who’s just a bit better. McNeil is good but he’s not the next Giggs is he?

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            He's good.
            Playing for Burnley helps as they wants Wingers. He's not next Giggs.

            But I think he has a good left foot. Good delivery. Decent pace. All attributes to be a successful player. (Good dribling ability too IMO)

            Open Controls
            1. BLUSH RESPONSE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              14 mins ago

              Agree. But Gray is fast and can dribble too. Always had a soft spot for him after seeing him live in his early days at Blues. Shame he’s never really developed as well as I’d thought he might.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                12 mins ago

                You're a Leicester supporter ?
                Gray lacks end product. He had his chances.

                I love Vardy so hopefully thye sign winger & he does well in starting 6/7 GW's 😀

                Open Controls
  12. Amey
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    If anyone is living under the stone ...
    Manchester United have signed Van De Beek for 39m€

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Do you think he'll be a regular starter?
      Where would he play? Matic's replacement?

      Open Controls
      1. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Of course he will be a regular starter. Have you seen him play?

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I haven't.

          Any good defensively?

          Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Hello ...

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/22318205

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Good one Dean
      https://metro.co.uk/2020/09/02/manchester-united-star-dean-henderson-gave-up-no-34-shirt-after-donny-van-de-beek-request-13215023/?ito=newsnow-feed

      Open Controls
  13. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    0.5 in the bank, not sure where to invest.

    First thought is Salibre to a 5 but then I feel I'd be too heavy in defence.

    McCarthy // Steer

    TAA // Doherty // Salibre // Vinagre // Mitchell

    Aubamayang // Fernandes // Son // Ziyech // Soucek

    Werner // Adams // 4.5

    Open Controls

