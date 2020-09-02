Introducing the Scout Academy for the 2020/21 season

Are you a budding FPL blogger, writer, YouTuber or social media star? From tutorials to promotion, we want to help the next wave of Fantasy talent.

The Scout Academy is a brand new initiative from Fantasy Football Scout designed to support, encourage and foster up-and-coming hopefuls.

On the back of last week’s incredibly successful launch of the Scout Network, the Scout Academy is aimed at Fantasy creators who are just starting out or just starting to be serious about content creating, toolmaking or becoming influencers in the Fantasy Football arena.

The Academy will be a place that the next generation of talent can hone their skills as well as get the support and guidance on the specific areas they need to achieve their goals and broaden their reach.

As well as this, the Scout Academy will help generate and deploy ideas to grow their individual projects, tools, handles and channels to help to achieve success for our partners. The Scout Academy will offer its members advice and interviews from leading Tweeters, toolmakers and YouTubers as well as links to useful resources to help people get started or improve their output.

We will be reporting on what is happening within the Scout Academy every month with updates on how their platforms are growing. We will also be looking to include members of the Scout Academy in relevant Fantasy Football Scout activities and content, as well as promoting their channels in our Academy list and on our social channels.

Our first wave of the Scout Academy includes:

FPL InTheDugout

The FPL Hangover Podcast

Footboxx

American’s Talk FPL

Fantasy Football Focus

FPL Academica – Fantasy Football Academy

FPL Talking Points

If you are interested in joining The Scout Academy and are committed to developing your Fantasy content get in touch, we would love to hear from you.

