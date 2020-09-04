24
The Aggressive Premium Transfer Strategy (TAPTS)

I want to start the article on this strategy by saying I am not a new player to Fantasy Premier League, but I am always looking for a new tactic, something else to spice up the season.

My best OR was 15,133 in 2013/14 but since then I haven’t really enjoyed it. I’ve been too stressed out in the first 10 weeks by the pressures of not being able to have all of the good players and not instantly being in the top 20K that I’d quit by Xmas, leaving my sad, hit ridden team to meander towards the finish line through a forest of red arrows.

Last season was really bad (I was so furious when any player I didn’t have scored points that I took out a 20+ point hit rage on two occasions) and I changed my strategy almost daily to the point of obsession that I swore I wouldn’t play again this season.

Yet here we are.

When the abundance of premium midfielders was announced I quickly set up a draft that included the most expensive midfield ever assembled. But, I soon realised that I couldn’t have all of these players – not just because my squad needed balance, but because it needed 15 players in it. But, I knew that I’d curse (and likely rage transfer) when a premium midfielder scored highly in a game and a thought popped into my head, what if I could have all the premium midfielders and at the same time not beat myself up because I was sticking to a strategy?

So, I devised The Aggressive Premium Transfer Strategy – TAPTS. It’s a strategy that uses fixture judgement more than stats and form, but you could apply stats and form to it (and probably be more successful than I will be). I just prefer to play the game based on my own eye test and targeting weak teams, but TAPTS is so flexible, you can play it in lots of ways.

Firstly, a warning. THIS IS NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED. It goes against most of the FPL principles that many teach and learn from this very website and others like it. However, it COULD be very rewarding and you have an excellent get-out clause at any time with the Wildcard. My game plan is not to use the Wildcard until GW 16 to set me up for the blank/DGW of GW18/19 but it’s a great option to have up my sleeve.

The tactic is designed to maximise the scoring I get from my premium midfielders ONLY, rather than any marginal gains from lower-valued players. To do that, I am going to pick the best two premium midfielders based on their fixtures that week and make sure I have them both by only using my free transfer to move a premium midfielder in and out, with no exceptions. It also means I won’t have to take any hits to get them in.

To set up a solid base for this you need to select 13 players and keep £25.0m in the bank – this covers any 2 midfielders with £1.0m ITB for any price changes. These 13 players should almost all be nailed on starters for their team and provide a steady flow of points. I have divided up the money as follows:

2 GK – £8.5m

5 DF – £27.5M

3 MF – £22M (With 2 free spaces)

3 ST – £17M

Leftover – £25M

But, you can spread the money however you like across the positions where ever you see good value. Just make sure your selections WILL start and provide a steady flow of points. The cheapest guaranteed value starter in each position is a good place to start – I’ve gone with Luke Ayling (£4.5m), Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) & Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m) as they’ll start every week. I’ve also got a Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) double up at the back as I thought they’d give me more value than any other £7.5m/£7.0m player. Then, I favour Chris Wood up front as the best long term value £6.5m striker, but again, you can choose whoever you want.

Out of the 13, one player can be bench fodder but try and have at least one of your bench players, if not two, as a regular starter who can get some points in case of injuries and suspensions so you don’t have to take a hit. My bench currently has one player that will play – a £5.5m midfielder (who I can rotate in and out of my squad), one that could play – a £4.0m defender and one that probably won’t play – a £4.5m striker (If Rhian Brewster goes on loan to a Prem club then he is an excellent option here, but I want to save my last Liverpool space for Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) or Sadio Mane (£12.0m)). The point is to have cover to save you taking a hit for a 1/2 week absence. Longer absences may require you to take a hit, but hopefully, you won’t need to. I’m also set up to play 4-4-2 so that if a defender doesn’t play my midfielder can come in.

In the 13, choose one premium player that you’d like to lock into your side for the whole season, for me it’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), but maybe you’re Team Fernandes or Team Salah or Team Werner – Strikers aren’t included in this rotation, so if you really want a striker, get them in the 13.

Make sure you choose these 13 players wisely as they are locked into your team FOREVER (Well, until you bottle it and play your Wildcard in week 2).

Now, the fun part: I have identified the teams with premium midfielders that I believe will get me the most points throughout the season – the beauty of this is that you can add or remove teams to suit your personal preference, but for me currently it’s: Arsenal (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), Liverpool (Salah, Mane), Manchester City (KDB, Raheem Sterling), Manchester United (Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford), Chelsea (Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz?). These teams for me have the midfielders who have the potential to score big points in a single game week.

Then, I went through the fixtures up until GW16 (the wildcard deadline) and identified which two of these teams had the most favourable fixtures in those weeks – For this, I mostly targeted sides lower down in the division that I personally think are going to be poor this season. This can and probably will evolve as the season goes on but for now, the teams I’m targeting are; Brighton, Aston Villa, Fulham, WBA, West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace. With that in mind, the list of most favourable fixtures for me to target are:

GW 1 – ARSENAL (Ful A) / CHELSEA (Bri A)

GW 2 – ARSENAL (Wha H) / MAN U (Cry H)

GW 3 – MAN U (Bri A) / CHELSEA (Wba A)

GW 4 – LIVERPOOL (Avi A) / CHELSEA (Cry H)

GW 5 – CHELSEA (Sou H) / MAN U (New A)

GW 6 – MAN CITY (Wha A)*

GW 7 – LIVERPOOL (Wha H)*

GW 8 – ARSENAL (Avi H)*

GW 9 – MAN U (WBA H) / CHELSEA (New A)

GW 10 – LIVERPOOL (Bri A) / MAN CITY (Bur H)**

GW 11 – MAN CITY (Ful H) / MAN U (Wha A)

GW 12 – LIVERPOOL (Ful A)*

GW 13 – MAN CITY (Wba H)*

GW 14 – LIVERPOOL (Cry A) / CHELSEA (Wha H)

GW 15 – LIVERPOOL (Wba H) / MAN CITY (New H)

*Only one I’m really keen on identified

**Burnley’s normally excellent defence included here as historically City have hammered them.

Then, I worked out a transfer strategy of which premium midfielder to keep and which to transfer out in these game weeks – I’ve included one player from a team in each one, but it can easily be any premium midfielder from that team (i.e Pulisic could be Ziyech or Havertz). It might be crazy to say 2 weeks before the season starts but, these will be my transfers:

GW 1 – Start with Aubameyang and Ziyech

GW 2 – Transfer Ziyech to Rashford (still got Aubameyang)

GW 3 – Transfer Aubameyang to Pulisic (still got Rashford)

GW 4 – Transfer Rashford to Salah (still got Pulisic)

GW 5 – Transfer Salah to Fernandes (still got Pulisic)

GW 6 – Transfer Pulisic to Sterling (Still got Fernandes)

GW 7 – Transfer Sterling to Mane (still got Fernandes)

GW 8 – Transfer Mane to Aubameyang (still got Fernandes)

GW 9 – Transfer Aubameyang to Sterling (Still got Fernandes)

GW 10 – Transfer Fernandes to Salah (still got Sterling)

GW 11 – Transfer Salah to Rashford (still got Sterling)

GW 12 – Transfer Rashford to Mane (still got Sterling)

GW 13 – Either Keep Mane and Sterling or swap one for another Liv/Man C players***

GW 14 – Transfer Sterling to Pulisic (still got Salah)

GW 15 – Transfer Pulisic to Sterling (still got Salah)

***If you don’t use this to swap premium midfielders use the transfer on your other 13 players if you need to.

You can see that I do keep some premium midfielders for a run of 3/4 weeks some times, so make sure you choose the one you think will do best for all of those fixtures.

Selecting which midfielder from the team (e.g. Salah or Mane) will come in the week of the transfer still gives me choice and allows me to look at stats or form if I want. It also means I can move between players like Salah and Mane if I wanted to if one was horribly out of form.

If, at some stage, the original premium midfielder in the 13 that you chose is doing terribly and you want to keep one player that you’ve originally planned to transfer out, you do have the flexibility to swap them at any point. So, if KDB is out of form or injured for GW5, I can keep Salah in my team instead and transfer KDB out.

Now, this obviously relies on avoiding injuries and suspensions to your original 13 players, but if you have enough cover on your bench it could be very profitable. It might be that you want to Wildcard early so you know the cheaper players who are nailed on starters and offer good value, then employing this tactic. This could be something I do in the first few weeks if too many of my 13 players aren’t regulars, as I’ve said before do whatever works best for you.

If you want to TAPTS please do and do it your way, use stats, add more players (Son could feel aggrieved to have missed out on mine, but I’ve been let down way too many times by him), use other fixtures, target other teams (I didn’t target Leeds as I’m a Leeds fan and have an unwavering belief that we’ll be excellent this year).

Remember the point of this is to have all of the premium midfielders positively affect your season so you can enjoy each and every one of them, knowing that even if they score big and you don’t have them, you’ll have them in soon. No regrets.

That’s it for this year, I’m all set. Well, until I come up with an even better strategy tomorrow.

FPL_Polecat

FPL Polecat Best finish OR Top 16K - Using The Aggressive Premium Transfer Strategy (TAPTS) in 20/21 - Leeds Fan - Pepsi Max Addict - Father of 2.”

    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Love some different thinking and different strategies!

    I wonder if this relights the old form vs fixtures debate - whilst fixtures act as a multiplier to premium player's scores, should it be valued higher than form? You mention that you can adapt your transfers based on form, I just wonder where I personally would draw that line.

    Really interesting idea though! Looking forward to seeing how it plays out, don't think I'm brave enough to try myself!

    FPL Polecat
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Thanks! It definitely has potential for big rewards, but it could also lead to a few low point weeks. I always have the wildcard to get out if needs be.....

  Pasqualinho
    Highlighting premium teams against supposedly weaker opponents is great. Planning 16 weeks of transfers is pointless.

    Major League Shocker
      He could save a lot of the transfers just by keeping Sterling as his set-and-forget premium if that's who he prefers to captain from Man City. Recognizing that some transfers will be needed elsewhere just to deal with injuries and such.

      FPL Polecat
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I think I'm having KDB, so Sterling will be a double up on the Man City games. Having KDB and TAA allows for a Man City or Liv captain if I'd rather captain them one week I don't have other premiums. I'm also toying with losing Robertson and having Werner so I can double up Chelsea on their good fixtures....

    FPL Polecat
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I see it more as planning 16 weeks of potential transfers - there's flexibility in the system to change it up. It might be come GW15 that it didn't go exactly as stated....

  ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    So much planning! Cool theory but would never really be able to work

  FPL flop
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Ginkapo FPL
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      The article is all about gambling

  baps hunter, 9dsw2f top 20k…
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Well, isn't this basically upside chasing with premium mids or so called hokey pokey? Lateriser (and I) for example ditched KdB in and out of his team many times last season. Taking a hit when needed or big enough upside is seen elsewhere could and should be added imo. The only real rule needed is to have no other rules 🙂

    LangerznMash
      6 mins ago

      This is exactly what I thought when reading this article.
      I will be doing a little bit of upside chasing on the high value players but nothing close to the extent of TAPTS. I prefer a more balanced approach between planned transfers and flexibility (to allow slack for unexpected player unavailability).

  jtreble
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Interesting. I’m doing something similar except I use a flexible formation so that I can transfer in any D/M/F at any price point to target specific weak clubs. This year’s main victim will be FUL I suspect. GL.

  The Big Larsbowski
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    FPL Polecat
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Thanks! Yeah, I felt a bit fatigued about template teams too - that was the main reason for this. It might not work, but I'll have more fun finding out if it does

      The Big Larsbowski
        48 mins ago

        I agree. It’s suppose to be fun. Seems to me that there is so much overthinking and seriousity about minor details now. And almost everyone have the same 7-8 players. Nice to read som alternative thinking.

  FPL Bielsa
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I’m planning something similar with a set 4-4-2 formation big starters Salah Auba and Werner and will move those places to KDB, Bruno and Martial depending on fixtures. First transfer week 2 Salah to Bruno.

    Only downside is it rules out a good third mid but there is plenty of value in defence and cheaper strikers this year I think.

    kendo
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      similar thinking buddy

    FPL Polecat
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I agree there could be good value in defence and cheap strikers (I'm tempted by a Leeds defence triple up, but am worried that could be a little extreme) - a limitation with this strategy from GW1 is identifying where the value is before the season starts. I think I have, but if I'm completely wrong I always have the Wildcard

  kendo
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    really considering this tactic myself with premium mids in and out against weaker opposition but haven't looked ahead as far as yourself looking at salah/auba/bruno in and out over the first 4 gw's

  Major League Shocker
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    This article that Lateriser linked on his Twitter argued that we absolutely should target teams like Leeds because they always play attacking football even against the biggest clubs -- which is more important for captain choice than simply having a bad defence:

    https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/2020/09/02/captain-picks/

    I do think Leeds will be a decent team, but I think the opponent's style deserves more consideration when deciding which opponents to captain players against.

    FPL Polecat
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ah that is a good article. I guess my thoughts are there are different types of attacking football and Leeds have been a bit more pragmatic in their second season under Bielsa. Doesn't mean we won't get tonked 5-0 every now and then...

  Gentlemen Crier
    1 hour ago

    I've found something that's similar and a bit more simplified compared to what you're doing. You might find this interesting.

    https://www.lawesdisorder.com/fpl-nightmare/the-ultra-aggressive-two-premium-midfielder-fpl-strategy

    FPL Polecat
      just now

      Ah this is great! Definitely much simpler, as it omits Chelsea and focuses on just 4 players plus they've classed Leeds as a lower table side (which they might be, but I hope they're not!) - but really interesting, thank you

  Tarby
    20 mins ago

    A lot of sense in this I think
    Looking at last season some of the premium players did much better against the lesser sides in PPG:
    Salah 7.4 vs 4.9
    Mane 7.5 vs 3.8
    Vardy 6.7 vs 4.8
    Auba 6.7 vs 3.1
    Son 6.2 vs 4.2
    Although for some it made little difference!
    KDB 6.9 vs 7.7
    Sterling 6.1 vs 6.3
    Fernandes 8.4 vs 8.3

    So it makes sense for the captain pick for sure and having 1 premium player against weaker opponents.

    The points difference is also the same for cheaper players though, so it's important to have as few as possible against top oppo, so I'd say captain needs to be against weak oppo, but ideally as many of your 11 are as well so might be better to use transfers elsewhere sometimes rather than being so rigid

