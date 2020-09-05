226
Community September 5

Introducing the Fantasy Football Scout Community Trials

226 Comments
The Community Trials is the latest new initiative from Fantasy Football Scout that, alongside our Pro Pundits, the Scout Network and the Scout Academy, is part of our ongoing mission to support the wider community of creators and expand the scope of our own content.

We have offered the capability to submit community articles for some time and, of course, we already do read all these articles and keep an eye on the most interesting and engaging contributors for future opportunities. 

Now, however, we’re taking that forward with a slightly more structured format in the form of the Community Trials, which will run for a set period  (initially the four weeks from now until October 2nd) with a clear target and reward at the end.

During the period of the trials, we will monitor everything submitted, run a weekly piece bringing attention to the section, provide a little feedback here and there, and ultimately reward the best and most interesting new writers with a paid commission to contribute to the main site in the following month.

We can’t promise this will change anyone’s life or that we will commit to your ‘history of FPL in 700 chapters’ masterwork, but it will give a few more content creators a few bylined pieces on the leading Fantasy Football channel and a step towards further opportunities with Scout or elsewhere.

We think this is a great opportunity to test out new ideas and angles, flex your creative muscles and get attention from our editorial teams. Even if you don’t get picked first time round, don’t worry, we’ll be running more trials throughout the season.

The first Community Trial is now officially open and runs through to October 4th, so start submitting using this link.

  1. Bambi
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any news on Soucek?
    Last I heard he was self-isolating? Still doubt for GW1?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Monitor, still nothing confirmed as far as I know.

      Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  2. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Aren't we overlooking Man United defenders maybe? They have some decent fixtures and statistically their defense has been really good last season

    Open Controls
    1. BLUSH RESPONSE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      They are just so “meh”. Maguire’s headers are on target about 1% of the time and Wan-Bissaka’s crossing is about as accurate as David Icke.

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Is DDG going to be in goal? If so I will pass thanks

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I remember wan-kbiscuits denying me loads of Man U attacking points at the end of last season.

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Great for bonus though.

        Open Controls
    4. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks to be better defenders in

      - Liverpool: TAA, Robertson, VVD (perhaps Gomez?)
      - Man City: Laporte
      - Spurs: Doherty
      - Wolves: Vinagre

      Don't think it is a surprise that the template defence is TAA - VVD - Doherty - Vinagre as they look the best options.

      Open Controls
    5. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      If by "we" you mean the FFS hive-mind, then yeah probably. There's a lot of bias surrounding the United defence, with the major defensive errors from DDG and Maguire clear in the mind. But you're right, they're one of the best defences in the league statistically.

      I have Lindelof on the bench atm, but if Shaw is fit or they sign a new CB things will change.

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        If Shaw isn't fit, surely the Williams comes into mix?

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep!

          Depends how unfit Shaw is though. If it's just one game out, probably won't bother with Williams.

          Open Controls
    6. Bedknobs and Boomsticks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's the opening blank I think. Who wants to carry a Manu defender as a passenger in that first week.

      Open Controls
  3. adstomko
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Think I'm set for an alternative draft. Thoughts?

    Lloris
    Trent, Digne, Castagne, James, Maitland-Niles
    Salah, Aubameyang, Ziyech
    Werner, Adams

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      TAA is the only one I like in that defence

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        They're all full-backs with good fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. TheMooyBoys
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          very maverick but i like it.

          Open Controls
  4. BrockLanders
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Button signed for WBA..

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good back up

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Wonder if he is supposed to be first choice?

      Open Controls
    3. Red Card Rockets
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      What do you think will happen with Henderson and Romero? Henderson loan again or Romero transfer? Saw story of Romero to Villa, but now the talk seems to be Romero to Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    4. Dr. Rog
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Important for ghost teamers.

      Heston and nyland
      Or
      Johnstone and button

      Open Controls
  5. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    I have tried to prepare a team that can change with 1 transfer other than 2. The Arsenal defense is something I am interested in but I need more clarity on Maitland Niles, Saliba and Martinez.
    Saka, St Maximan and Armstrong is one place in midfield I want yet undecided.
    Werner could be Kane to allow a quick move to Kun.
    Brewster is reliant on a loan move
    Ryan (Button)
    Robbo James Doherty WalkerP Johnson
    Salah Auba Alli Saka Soucek
    Werner Ings Brewster
    Any ideas guys?

    Open Controls
    1. BLUSH RESPONSE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      It’s absolutely fine.

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        appreciated

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stopped reading at the defence, No TAA

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It is your prerogative.

        Open Controls
  6. Dr. Rog
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hey folks - What’s your strategy for drafting in Burnley and villa players after the blank.

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Doubt many are planning to

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think Tarkowski leaving would be a concern for owning Burnley assets

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Surely they don't sell him for only 20m?

        Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      My strategy is to not do it

      Open Controls
    4. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Burnley defender on the bench for GW 1, then monitor Mitrovic -> Wood as an option.

      Open Controls
  7. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best 3 4.5m defenders from:

    (have Trent and Mitchell as well, GKs are McCarthy & Ryan)

    A) Vinagre
    B) Justin
    C) KWP
    D) Ayling
    E) Saliba
    F) Taylor
    G) Other

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A c d

      Open Controls
  8. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on these?
    Gw 2- Son and Ings ➡️ Bruno and DCL
    GW 3- Auba ➡️KDB
    Gw 4- ASM➡️JWP
    Gw 5 wildcard

    McCarthy Steer.
    Trent Taylor KWP Vinagre Lamptey
    Salah Auba ASM Son Soucek
    Werner Ings Davis.

    Open Controls
  9. offspinnersinahurry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Son and Mitrovic or Kane and Hojberg?

    Hojberg as a cheap midfield option with few alternatives at 5.0.

    Open Controls
    1. Jay Jay Okocha
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      The one with two attacking threats

      Open Controls
    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like S&M.

      Maybe I'm in the wrong forum...

      Open Controls
  10. Nightf0x
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rams nyland
    Vinagre justin taylor mitchel vvd
    Auba salah son lund bisouma
    Werner mitro ings

    Which?

    A) taa 4.5 mid. (Or) vvd lund
    B) mitro/rodrigo ings (or) adams richar/jimi
    C) ramsdale nyland (or) ryan mcart

    Open Controls

