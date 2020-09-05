Introducing the Fantasy Football Scout Community Trials

The Community Trials is the latest new initiative from Fantasy Football Scout that, alongside our Pro Pundits, the Scout Network and the Scout Academy, is part of our ongoing mission to support the wider community of creators and expand the scope of our own content.

We have offered the capability to submit community articles for some time and, of course, we already do read all these articles and keep an eye on the most interesting and engaging contributors for future opportunities.

Now, however, we’re taking that forward with a slightly more structured format in the form of the Community Trials, which will run for a set period (initially the four weeks from now until October 2nd) with a clear target and reward at the end.

During the period of the trials, we will monitor everything submitted, run a weekly piece bringing attention to the section, provide a little feedback here and there, and ultimately reward the best and most interesting new writers with a paid commission to contribute to the main site in the following month.

We can’t promise this will change anyone’s life or that we will commit to your ‘history of FPL in 700 chapters’ masterwork, but it will give a few more content creators a few bylined pieces on the leading Fantasy Football channel and a step towards further opportunities with Scout or elsewhere.



We think this is a great opportunity to test out new ideas and angles, flex your creative muscles and get attention from our editorial teams. Even if you don’t get picked first time round, don’t worry, we’ll be running more trials throughout the season.

The first Community Trial is now officially open and runs through to October 4th, so start submitting using this link.

