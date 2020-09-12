1410
Dugout Discussion September 12

Adams lines up alongside Ings as £4.0m defender starts for Crystal Palace

1,410 Comments
After weeks of debate, Che Adams (£6.0m) finally has the chance to prove himself up against colleague Danny Ings (£8.5m).

The former Birmingham City forward has been named in Southampton’s starting line-up for a trip to Crystal Palace having outscored Ings in the last three matches of 2019/20.

The Saints’ back-four, which has been targeted by plenty of Fantasy managers this summer, is mostly as expected, featuring Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m), Jan Bednarek (£4.5m), Jack Stephens (£5.0m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) in front of Alex McCarthy (£4.5m).

Will Smallbone (£4.5m) comes in for the injured Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m), offering another budget midfield route into the Southampton team alongside Oriol Romeu (£4.5m), who is paired with James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) in the centre of the park.

A large portion of Fantasy Football Scout readers will be pleased to see Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) handed a start at left-back.

The youngster has commanded a hold over that position during pre-season although it did come with the caveat of Palace’s injury issues.

However, despite the return of James McCarthy (£4.5m) to central midfield, displacing Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m), Roy Hodgson has kept Mitchell in the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Riedewald has missed out on a place in the matchday squad altogether.

As expected, Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) starts up-front as an out-of-position midfielder, and Fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on the fact that Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) is on the bench alongside Luka Milivojevic (£6.0m) and Michy Batshuayi (£6.0m).

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Schlupp, McCarthy, McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Smallbone, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

Best players by position:

1,410 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Luka does it again
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Zaha!!!

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nope.

      
  2. KINGS
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    This same Palace team to take on ManU next

    
  3. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    The fact that Henderson stars is very very crucial for all of those who own Liverpool assets. Liverpool has much much better win percentage with him in.

    
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Crystal Palace offside. Lol.

    
  5. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Zaha’s work rate is criminal. I’ve hardly seen him move.

    
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    WTF is McCarthy doing not narrowing the angle...

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      He really couldn't do much there.

      
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Have to come out, standing there is awful.

        
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      In comes Forster

      
  7. Luka does it again
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Boooo

    
  8. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    YAY

    
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ooooof

      
  9. 1zverGGadeM
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Zaha offside goal.. phew 😀

    
  10. ivantys
    1 min ago

    no offside pls

    
  11. Bam Bam Bigelow
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Could Hodgson mastermind a shutout next week at Man U?

    
    1. Worsle90
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      
  12. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Leeds will be ripped a new one, awful club, awful fans ... oh wait 😉

    
  13. billysupertramp
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    jesuz

    
  14. Zilla
    • 2 Years
    just now

    What is this camera angle

    
  15. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    just now

    We are 2 games in and I already need a salah hattrick to save my week

    
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Some need it to save their season.

      
  16. ivantys
    just now

    damn it var

    
  17. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    What happened with Walker-Peters? LiveScore showing a red then a yellow. Did they change their mind after a look at VAR or something?

    
  18. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Even if Zaha isnt in offside that should be offside, Ayew was in offside and he was almost active in action

    

