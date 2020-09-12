Adams lines up alongside Ings as £4.0m defender starts for Crystal Palace

After weeks of debate, Che Adams (£6.0m) finally has the chance to prove himself up against colleague Danny Ings (£8.5m).
The former Birmingham City forward has been named in Southampton’s starting line-up for a trip to Crystal Palace having outscored Ings in the last three matches of 2019/20.
The Saints’ back-four, which has been targeted by plenty of Fantasy managers this summer, is mostly as expected, featuring Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m), Jan Bednarek (£4.5m), Jack Stephens (£5.0m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) in front of Alex McCarthy (£4.5m).
Will Smallbone (£4.5m) comes in for the injured Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m), offering another budget midfield route into the Southampton team alongside Oriol Romeu (£4.5m), who is paired with James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) in the centre of the park.
A large portion of Fantasy Football Scout readers will be pleased to see Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) handed a start at left-back.
The youngster has commanded a hold over that position during pre-season although it did come with the caveat of Palace’s injury issues.
However, despite the return of James McCarthy (£4.5m) to central midfield, displacing Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m), Roy Hodgson has kept Mitchell in the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Riedewald has missed out on a place in the matchday squad altogether.
As expected, Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) starts up-front as an out-of-position midfielder, and Fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on the fact that Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) is on the bench alongside Luka Milivojevic (£6.0m) and Michy Batshuayi (£6.0m).
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Schlupp, McCarthy, McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Smallbone, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Adams, Ings.
