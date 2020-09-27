Reguilon makes bench but Alli and Saint-Maximin miss out on Spurs v Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) isn’t involved in the Newcastle United squad for the Magpies’ clash with Tottenham Hotspur, which is the second of four Premier League fixtures to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:00 BST.

The French winger was a doubt for this match with an ankle injury he picked up in the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion but had been pictured in full training on Friday, raising hopes of a swift recovery.

Jamal Lewis (£4.5m), who took a blow to the eye in that Gameweek 2 defeat, is only fit enough for a place on the bench, meanwhile.

Matt Ritchie (£5.0m), Miguel Almiron (£5.9m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) all make their first league starts of the season, having shone in Newcastle’s 7-0 win over Morecambe in midweek.

Andy Carroll (£5.5m) is the other player to make way.

The team news is a lot more straightforward from a Spurs point of view, with Jose Mourinho making only one change from their 5-2 win at Southampton last weekend.

Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) comes into midfield in place of Tanguy Ndombele (£6.0m), with the Frenchman only among the substitutes.

Dele Alli (£7.7m) and the injured Gareth Bale (£9.5m) aren’t in the squad but there is a place on the bench for new signing Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) following his move from Real Madrid.

Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Harry Kane (£10.5m), unsurprisingly, keep their places following last weekend’s monster FPL hauls.

Son was the most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 3, with just under one million Fantasy managers recruiting the South Korea international.

Kane and Son are the fourth and fifth most-popular captaincy picks for this round of games.

Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) suffered more sales than Saint-Maximin ahead of Saturday’s deadline, meanwhile.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

Brighton and Hove Albion 2-3 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Chelsea

Burnley 0-1 Southampton

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leicester City

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Arsenal

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT