Dugout Discussion September 27

Reguilon makes bench but Alli and Saint-Maximin miss out on Spurs v Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) isn’t involved in the Newcastle United squad for the Magpies’ clash with Tottenham Hotspur, which is the second of four Premier League fixtures to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:00 BST.

The French winger was a doubt for this match with an ankle injury he picked up in the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion but had been pictured in full training on Friday, raising hopes of a swift recovery.

Jamal Lewis (£4.5m), who took a blow to the eye in that Gameweek 2 defeat, is only fit enough for a place on the bench, meanwhile.

Matt Ritchie (£5.0m), Miguel Almiron (£5.9m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) all make their first league starts of the season, having shone in Newcastle’s 7-0 win over Morecambe in midweek.

Andy Carroll (£5.5m) is the other player to make way.

The team news is a lot more straightforward from a Spurs point of view, with Jose Mourinho making only one change from their 5-2 win at Southampton last weekend.

Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) comes into midfield in place of Tanguy Ndombele (£6.0m), with the Frenchman only among the substitutes.

Dele Alli (£7.7m) and the injured Gareth Bale (£9.5m) aren’t in the squad but there is a place on the bench for new signing Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) following his move from Real Madrid.

Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Harry Kane (£10.5m), unsurprisingly, keep their places following last weekend’s monster FPL hauls.

Son was the most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 3, with just under one million Fantasy managers recruiting the South Korea international.

Kane and Son are the fourth and fifth most-popular captaincy picks for this round of games.

Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) suffered more sales than Saint-Maximin ahead of Saturday’s deadline, meanwhile.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

