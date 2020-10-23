1096
Tips October 23

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 6

1,096 Comments
Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout Guide to Gameweek 6. It’s the first Friday deadline of the season – you have until 18:30 BST to ready the troops!

Who to captain?

This week Jan Sienkiewicz, our sage of the armband, recommends Sadio Mané (£11.9m), Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) in his Captain Sensible article. Risk-taking often factors into our decision-making process, and in terms of popularity Salah is the safest pick:

“Backed by over 66% of our voters combined, Salah and Kane seem to be the safe choices for Gameweek 6, the heavily-backed Egyptian the safest of the two.”

– Jan

In the latest edition of The Review, BigManBakar also tips Salah ahead of an enticing encounter against Sheffield United:

He’s on penalties playing for a team that has the best xG this season. According to the bookies, Salah has the best odds of scoring a goal and Liverpool are the most likely team this Gameweek to score 2.5+ goals. No player in the league has recorded more shots in the box this season.

– BigManBakar

Meanwhile David, who returned to the Captain Video after successfully transferring out a wisdom tooth last week, brought more good news for those considering a Liverpool player. Pointing out the impact the now-departed Dean Henderson (£5.4m) had on the Blades’ defence, he noted:

Sheffield United last season, for all the clean sheets they kept, I think a lot of people … would have assumed their xGC (expected goals conceded) was often quite good, but actually it really wasn’t. They would give up lots of Big Chances, but Dean Henderson had the second-best xG Prevented in the whole division last year, i.e. he was making incredible saves to keep Sheffield United in games.

– David

And if you prefer a differential option – a tactic last week’s Meet the Manager guest Graeme Sumner advocates – Neale was on hand with a tasty stat in his Big Numbers piece.

79.4 minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) recorded by Sadio Mane, the best figure in the division from any player who has started at least one Premier League match this season.

– Neale

At under 10 per cent ownership, the Senegalese could be the better option for those willing to move away from Salah.

High opportunity cost

With so many players performing well this year it’s impossible to have them all. One strategy is to switch between the premium assets for their best fixtures, to give yourself the best captain candidates. 

But, as Greyhead has found out this season, you will have to accept the high opportunity cost.

The Community scribe sold Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) before his unexpected Gameweek 3 hat-trick away to Manchester City, he then ditched a potentially-injured Son Heung-min (£9.4m) ahead of his brace in Gameweek 4, and even his Gameweek 5 transfer-out Che Adams (£5.8m) returned 11 points after leaving his team.

The topic was raised on this week’s Scoutcast, with all three of Joe, Az, and Lee holding differing opinions on how to deal with the season. Az in particular was against switching out expensive players:

I think you can build a team with these premiums and you don’t need to worry about switching them out every week to try and catch different ones, because we’ve seen how much that can hurt people.

– Az

Instead, Az prefers to identify blocks of fixtures rather than transferring out a player because he blanked. 

Pro Pundit Simon March offered a different perspective on opportunity cost when discussing loss aversion, a cognitive bias that describes our tendency to fear losses more than we value gains.

Arguably the number one source of anxiety among Fantasy managers comes from transferring a player out who you suspect might suddenly start scoring, something that always seems to happen.

– Simon

Citing Timo Werner’s (£9.3m) haul against Southampton’s high-line defence, Simon explained that “one of the key skill elements of FPL is identifying the contextual factors that influence whether a player will score or not.

Essentially, judge the decision not the outcome. Simon concluded:

Most importantly, although it might feel like it, a player did not start scoring because you transferred them out. That kind of ‘magical thinking’ can quickly sabotage a Fantasy manager’s season as it removes logic and objectivity and puts events firmly into the hands of chance.

– Simon

And fellow Pro Pundit Lateriser doesn’t expect the rollercoaster of a season to stop any time soon.

This season, variance is a lot higher than usual and I expect that trend to continue. Be prepared for it and remember that this is only a game, one which involves a fair amount of luck and unpredictability as well.

– Lateriser

Value Villains 

Several contributors have noted the value on offer in Aston Villa’s ranks, who have surprised us all with their excellent start.

Now is a good time to invest in [Villa] from an attacking standpoint. When it comes to their attackers, I get the feeling that you will get what you pay for. Jack Grealish (£7.2m), Ross Barkley (£6.0m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.0m) are all correctly priced in my opinion and could be good stick-and-forget options for a while.

– Lateriser

In his Scout Notes from Gameweek 5, David Wardale, the author of Wasting Your Wildcard, revealed that Grealish was the most advanced Aston Villa player against Leicester City. While Az also recommends the Villa talisman:

Looking at the numbers, Grealish seems the stand-out option. Turning attention to Mark’s “Top Penalty Box Dweller” table in the Premium Members Area also shows that no player in the league can better the number of touches that Grealish has had in the opposition box (38) over the last four Gameweeks.

– Az

Referring once more to Neale’s stat-dive article, we find that Dean Smith’s men could be set for more immediate returns:

2.8 direct attacks per game recorded by Aston Villa this season, the highest number in the Premier League. Leeds United, Villa’s opponents on Friday, have had the most direct attacks against per game so far this term (4.0). A direct attack is one that starts just inside a team’s own half, has at least 50% of movement towards the opposition goal and ends with a shot or touch in the opponent’s box. Aston Villa ranked 16th for this statistic last season (1.4).

– Neale

A change in attacking style this season that looks set to reap rewards again in Gameweek 5.

Are Premium Defenders Worth the Money?

– the black circles represent the defenders priced £5.5m and over

Lateriser is considering selling Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Magnus Carlsen has sold Trent Alexander-Arnold, and BigManBakar’s research finds that “Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) is beating Trent in almost every single underlying stat that matters – not only this season but post restart”.

The graphic above is taken from FPL Ted’s video analysing premium defenders. Alexander-Arnold stands out with nine shots and nine chances created, which would suggest attacking returns are imminent. But perhaps the numbers aren’t as impressive as they first appear:

Alexander-Arnold seems to have monopolised direct free-kicks, which may explain why all nine of goal attempts have been small chances.

– FPL Ted

Neale, too, paints a less-than-ideal picture of the Liverpool full-back:

50 minutes per chance created by Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, still a very reasonable figure but down on last season’s average of 37. His average number of crosses per match has dropped from 10.1 to 7.4, in no small part thanks to his rate of corner-kicks dipping (4.3 to 2.6); Robertson, indeed, has delivered more of those than the Liverpool right-back in 2020/21.

– Neale

Will he be making way in your team this week?

Finally, before confirming your starting line-up, don’t forget to check the latest Team News and Predicted Line-ups. In case you missed it, James Rodriguez (£8.0m) may make a miraculous recovery for Sunday’s game!

Community latest

Earlier today, the Best of the Community feature included a tactical analysis from Kroos Kontrol, a ‘keeper evaluation from El Estadístico, and Jaydutt’s list of potential transfer traps ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

And finally, for those interested in the Head-to-Head Leagues, the main page can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 6 can be found below:

Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 6

  1. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Setting up my bus team, picking between Salah and ~Kane captain next week blows my mind. Wow, it is so difficult

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Liverpool game is on TV, Spurs isn’t. Salah it is for me

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      im going Kane as it stands and lets see over the week how/if that changes

      Open Controls
    3. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Just put it on Kane (Salah this week) .... Salah being on TV could change my mind

      Open Controls
    4. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably picked the wrong one this week so I will pick the other next week to rectify and get it incorrect again.

      Open Controls
  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who's going to be a gent and provide a running commentary to the game for those not willing to cough up £15?

    No half measures mind. I'm expecting pass by pass updates, who's making good runs, and who's having a mare.

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      I can do that for £14.75

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        You drive a hard bargain, Peter.

        Sure, ok, I guess. Shall I leave my bank details here?

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          No mate, post them with a pigeon

          Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      This isn’t on box office!

      Open Controls
      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yes it is

        Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        BT Sport have a box office now lol.

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Wow. What a scam!

          Open Controls
        2. Annie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          So not only did Sky Sports cost remain the same when BT took their share, it’s now the same with an even smaller pie. Absolute joke.

          Open Controls
  3. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Triple up in villa will end up Leederaly in tears

    Open Controls
    1. Garlana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Awful

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good fixtures though!
        Let's see!

        Open Controls
    2. Right In The Stanchion
      42 mins ago

      Get out

      Open Controls
    3. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      You've really Steered us away from the Targett there. It's Mingsin'!

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Your Barkley up the wrong tree.

        Open Controls
        1. Yankee Toffee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Bam(ford), you've hit the Nyland on the coffin.

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            Ok, you win. I'll Hourihane pay the Cash.

            Open Controls
    4. Yank Revolution
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      I think they could score an ass ton of points!

      Open Controls
  4. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 2FT for next week

    Zaha and TAA out - Bruno and Kilman in?

    exact money so will do it early probably tomorrow night or on Sunday.

    have Robbo too so will still have Liv defense cover

    Open Controls
    1. noone
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sounds good, just make sure Kilman will be playing regularly

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Definitely if you have Robbo

      Open Controls
  5. HashAttack
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    One of my rivals has captained Grealish ... didn't expect that

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      There's a Robbo captain in my league. Could be genius

      Open Controls
  6. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    35 mins ago

    Next GW's fixtures are incredible

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      This weeks are better 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'll still end up taking a -4.

      Open Controls
  7. mookie
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one of the 3 Leeds fullbacks will play CB?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ayling

      Open Controls
  8. baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Grealish at 145% at fplstatistics. Should he score it probably means double price rise. I have been considering transferring Reece James out, but from the tv point of view Zaha to Grealish is one possibility to consider.

    Open Controls
  9. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    In my mini-league, Barkley is my big differential (no one else has him). Come on son!!!

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same in mine... A brace with Grealish blank would be nice 😉

      Open Controls
      1. noone
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Mane in mine! So captained him 😀

        Open Controls
  10. noone
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Martinez
    Saiss Chilwell Lamptey
    Mane (C) Salah (VC) Hamez Pulisic Son
    Mitro Jiminez

    Mitchell, KWP, Brewster

    How much points y'all reckon this team will score this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's a 100 pointer right there!

      Open Controls
      1. noone
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Needed to hear that! Thanks

        Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Top 10k captain stats:

    Kane 49.6%
    Salah 35.5%
    Son 7.7%
    Sterling 1.4%
    Aguero 1.0%
    Calvert-Lewin 0.9%
    Mané 0.7%
    Grealish 0.5%

    Kane EO very high!

    Open Controls
    1. noone
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Mane for the win this week!

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      interesting. At least the top 10k aren't going to get further away from me.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      TAA no where to be seen

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    4. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      as a salah captainer that makes me very nervous

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Owning Kane and Son isn't "enough" with C Salah.

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Kane 140% EO
      Salah 109%
      Son 87%
      DCL 57%
      Hamez 42%

      Open Controls
  12. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Finally no transfers needed! Would love Bruno mind!

    Martinez
    Robbo KWP Justin
    Salah Son Grealish Zaha
    Kane Jimi DCL
    Steer Lamptey Mitchell Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Excellent squad

      Open Controls
  13. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    just gone to set my team up for next week,its exactly the same as this week ,i think thats a first, 2 transfers then gw8 ,stay safe my boys...

    Open Controls
  14. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Has the boat sailed with DCL?

    Had him for his 17 pointer vs West Brom and so stupidly took him out on wildcard ( didn’t really miss a whole lot of points tbf)

    Can get him in this week tho for free for Maupay should I? ( he’s rising tonight guaranteed)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Its Ings from last year all over again

      Open Controls
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      "Only" at 86% atm, so at least you should be able to wait.

      Open Controls
  15. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Just got out of the sun bin. Phewww. Wish I could be sent back immediately

    Open Controls
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Sin*

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.