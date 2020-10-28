367
Scout Academy October 28

The Scout Academy discusses which FPL players to pick from Manchester City

367 Comments
Share

Manchester City are usually an easy team to invest in for Fantasy Premier League managers but this season they have proved a trickier prospect.

The 2020/21 campaign has, admittedly, not been kind to Pep Guardiola’s men with Sergio Aguero (£10.4m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m), Benjamin Mendy (£6.0m), Nathan Ake (£5.5m), and Fernandinho (£5.5m) all missing out with injuries at various stages.

And let’s not forget that Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.4m) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) within the last few months, so it is no surprise things have not been plain sailing for Manchester City.

We asked members of the Scout Academy to give us their thoughts on what to do with their assets in the coming Gameweeks.

FPL In The Dug Out

Mahrez starts for Man City as Leeds deploy FPL defender out of position

Manchester City pictured in their game against Leicester City in September

While there have been issues for Manchester City so far, I think they are starting to ease up, mostly in midfield. The recent return of De Bruyne really bolsters their attacking potential and, my view is that Sterling will benefit playing as a false-nine, as well as being safer from Pep Roulette until Jesus is fit again.

The fixtures are nicer than they look too. Sheffield United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and, after that, it’s Liverpool, who have been defending poorly for a while anyway, even before they lost Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) to injury.

If you can cope with the possibility of rotation, I think the best value could be in Phil Foden (£6.6m). I think it’s only a matter of time before Manchester City explode with goals – I will be looking to invest especially with the lack of clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

FPL In The Dug Out

Footboxx

Sergio Aguero

We hold Sterling currently and now that Aguero is injured once more, we expect Sterling to play as a false-nine where he had two great chances vs West Ham.

The Englishman will need the creativity of De Bruyne and Foden behind him though to break through the stubborn defensive line-ups they are having to come up against. Foden is great value though if you can handle the possible rotation.

Footboxx

FPL Focus

Cancelo and Sterling Celebrate a Champions League goal for Man City last season

My choice for Man City is a defensive one in João Cancelo (£5.4m), priced at just £5.4 he got an assist in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The full-back looked very attacking during the game, getting forward a lot and registering five crosses and two key passes. He also put up 24 passes in the final third with seven touches inside the box.

This shows just how much he manages to get forward, very good on the eye test with Sheffield United up next.

If Manchester City can sort out their defensive problems, which the return of Laporte should help facilitate, we could see value at both ends of the field for Cancelo.

FPL Focus

Fantasy Football Academy

How De Bruyne's new Man City role affects his FPL credentials this season

Kevin De Bryune scores a penalty against Wolves

Manchester City’s start to this season has not been promising. The lack of creativity in the midfield and injuries has really hampered their attacking output.

That said, I am still excited about the prospect of Sterling playing at false-nine for the next couple of weeks before Jesus comes back.

Other options include De Bruyne who should now be fit to start, Foden a differential pick but there’s a risk of rotation and Cancelo whose numbers over the last two matches look decent: two attempts on goal, five key passes and had 10 touches in the box.

Now the question arises whether is it really necessary to get in a Manchester City player the answer according to me is to wait and watch the game against Sheffield and then decide.

With the likes of Kane, Son, Mane, Salah and the other premium players looking in good form it really will cause trouble again to fit in a premium Manchester City asset.

Fantasy Football Academy

FPL Hangover Podcast

Phil Foden celebrates scoring for Manchester City

Manchester City have yet to hit the form we know they’re capable of with regards to both league perfomance and FPL returns. However, after a tough run of fixtures, coupled with injuries to crucial players, it’s not all doom and gloom.

We saw the return of De Bruyne in Gameweek 6 and, while Aguero may have succumbed to yet another injury, the kindly-priced Jesus is also not far from a return to action.

This sees them possibly returning to a starting XI that put Wolves to the sword in Gameweek 2 and where De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling and Jesus all got in among the attacking returns.

Combine this with a lovely run of fixtures between Gameweeks 10 and 15 and it’s not difficult to make a case for some Manchester City assets in our squads.

This also coincides with the a very nasty run of fixtures for the heavily owned and similarly priced Spurs assets. Any FPL managers that are trying to stay ahead of the curve may well look to a Spurs/Man City switcheroo.

FPL Hangover Podcast

FPL Talking Points

WHUMCI dd

Foden, Sterling and Aguero discuss a conceded goal for Manchester City

Hot Take #1: Manchester City have peaked. Every year they seem to lose more big names than they bring in. Their strikers can’t stay fit. We all know that Pep seems to get jaded and bored after a few seasons. Their attacking numbers are falling off a very steep cliff.

Hot Take # 2: Manchester City are a ticking time bomb of FPL points absolutely waiting to explode the moment we forget about them. It appears that a ridiculously good run in fixtures starting in Gameweek 10 will coincide with a return into the side for Jesus (depending on how we interpret his own Twitch Live stream).

The truth is likely somewhere in the middle. In fact, literally in the midfield. Poor value in defence and unreliable strikers means that the Manchester City midfielders will be our only options in the near-term. It will only take a few hauls from De Bruyne to remind us how much of a season-keeper he is. Couple that with a few blanks from the Spurs men, and we will be ripping up our template very quickly. Simply put, Kevin is the only Man City player I am considering until their Double Gameweek is confirmed.

FPL Talking Points

What has been happening in the Scout Academy?

Interested in becoming part of the Scout Academy – get in touch!

American’s Talk FPL

The guys from American’s Talk FPL have launched a new video series dedicated to the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game. In the series they provide a helpful rundown on the rules and how to get started, as well as analysing our top player picks, budget options, differentials, and our chip strategies. Will be providing content to recap each Matchday as well as preview the next throughout the season.

FPL In The Dug Out

iTD continues to ready a POWERPLAY squad for each week, aiming to be the top points scoring FPL Manager of the Gameweek. With this, it shares potential points scorers across all positions hoping to help those who may be struggling for some transfer inspiration. iTD also vlogs the goings on over the Gameweek’s events highlighting potential key FPL assets to try and squeeze into your teams for short-term potential.

Footboxx

Footboxx release two videos every week on their YouTube channel. There is a weekly watchlist video usually out on Tuesday where they look at potentially lucrative picks in the next few weeks. There is also a weekly review and preview video where they reveal their team including potential transfer options and Captain picks.

FPL Focus

This month FPL Focus has had a rebrand and indeed has gained a new name. Alongside these big changes there have also been Gameweek review and preview videos as well as brand new weekly Captaincy videos

This month FPL Focus has also joined the FPL WildCats for their live stream just in time to highlight his 94 point haul in Gameweek 5. He also joined FPL Nymfria on one of weekly her Dream Team Stream

Fantasy Football Academy

During the international break the guys at Fantasy Football Academy released a new episode of the podcast covering what had happened in the first four gameweeks of the season and analysed the various Wildcard options. Additionally they also had a live-stream on YouTube with FPL_Sheikh talking all things about Gameweek 5.

FPL Chip Chat

FPL Chip Chat have been releasing an Instagram and YouTube mini-series aiming to gets the fans back closer to the football as Charles and Wicks tour the Premier League grounds, reporting live their club-by-club insights. FPL Road Chip.

FPL Talking Points

October has been a busy month, for both the FPL Talking Points website as well as seeing him expand his contributions within the FPL community but writing articles for Jumper for Goalposts, the new website from Scout Network member, El Statto. The first two articles of the Overcoming FPL series, where we analyse how mental shortcuts and cognitive biases affect our FPL decisions, were published this month. Article one and article two.

FPL Talking Points has also been busy adding 15 new podcasts to his interactive map during the month of October. This included content creators from the UK, Wales, Norway, Gambia. Pakistan, India, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and our most recent addition in Hungary!

FPL Hangover Podcast

The boys at the FPL Hangover Podcast release a weekly episode which airs every Tuesday morning. In their recent podcasts throughout October they have been reviewing previous Gameweek and looking ahead to the next round of fixtures. On October 29th the FPL Hangover Podcast are guest appearing on Lama Lounge’s The FPL Debate

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

367 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    53 mins ago

    This is a message for Nuno Espírito Santo as I’m sure he’s active on this forum:

    Nuno should I get rid of saiss? He’s been exceptional so far but it looks like you’re about to drop him. Are you?

    On the unlikely chance Nuno doesn’t see this, anyone else could let me know thoughts too.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Dirtymeercat666
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      I would keep him until he loses his place. He’s racking up some decent scores atm

      Open Controls
      1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        22 mins ago

        Thank you for the reply. Totally agree with you (and I also think wolves will get a cleanie on Friday) but I am v concerned - the signs are there that he could be dropped... and wolves forums been calling for his head for a few weeks now...

        Open Controls
        1. Klaren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          I highly doubt Nuno reads or cares about the Wolves fan forums’ opinions about his team selections.

          Open Controls
          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            He really should. they're the bullets when the firing squad are called.
            Not saying he's getting fired , but managers who are fired will often find the reasons why painted all over the fan pages, months before. Clubs do pay attention to them

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            He only heeds Facebook comments apparently.

            Open Controls
          3. Ibacchus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Not entirely sure but i think he might've been joking..

            Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      You know Espirito Santo is the Holy Spirit? Just saying like! Hopefully he'll visit you in his celestial presence and you can post here what he says. I have Saiss to and holding on for now.

      Open Controls
    3. ivantys
        11 mins ago

        Their good fixtures are over soon as wellthough.

        Open Controls
      • Shineonme
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Hell play next Gw

        Open Controls
    4. Jdpz
        52 mins ago

        Is Salah injured?

        Open Controls
        1. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Haven't heard about a Salah injury.

          Open Controls
        3. jennmenn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          Limped into the locker room

          Open Controls
        4. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Got a stud down the leg I think, probably just superficial and stung a bit, that’s my professional opinion

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            professional
            😆

            Open Controls
        5. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          He's tougher than he looks 😉

          Open Controls
      • Mackans
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Zaha or Rodriguez?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Zaha

          Open Controls
        2. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Jrod

          Open Controls
        3. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Rodriguez

          Open Controls
        4. Shineonme
          • 4 Years
          just now

          both is possible

          Open Controls
      • Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        A) Robbo -> Kilman
        B) TAA -> Coufal

        Need funds for Mitro -> Kane

        Open Controls
        1. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          44 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Dexters Laboratory
            43 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            43 mins ago

            Is Kilman nailed on yet?

            Open Controls
            1. Hansel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              42 mins ago

              Not sure tbh but fairly good shot at it

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                36 mins ago

                Sure if you've 3 nailed on defenders get Kilman but for TAA. Robbo in better form and saves some cash.

                Open Controls
          • Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            43 mins ago

            Any other Wolves defender? If not i'd go A

            Open Controls
          • Dirtymeercat666
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            40 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          • Shineonme
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            inwouldnt be getting rid of TAA. You know what will happen if you do that don't you

            Open Controls
        3. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          51 mins ago

          Not sure what to do here with 2ft.

          Martinez
          TAA Robbo Ayling
          Salah Son Pulisic Trossard
          Jimenez DCL Watkins

          Button Soucek Taylor Lewis 0.9itb

          Trossard to 6.9 mid? DCL to Ings? Worth getting in a ManCity mid over Pulisic? Will still keep Trent and Robbo.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Trossard to Foden.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              That's a good option and that way i can keep Pulisic, cheers.

              Open Controls
              1. Abra Dubravka
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                I wish I could afford this move with Podence, but only got 6.3 for the 5th mid. Maybe this is more pressing than DCL to Ings

                Open Controls
          2. Abra Dubravka
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            I like it. Also like the DCL to Ings punt although without Rodriguez, no Everton may be a concern

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yeah DCL not my biggest concern, just don't think Everton will perform as a team with so many injuries/suspensions.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                just now

                He scored a nice few last season with a much lesser team than now. I'm hoping to hold him until GW9 and hopefully missing players return by then after IB.

                Open Controls
        4. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Best max 5.3 defender to play along with Chilwell Saiss Lamptey Mithchell (and Martinez in goal)
          A) Zouma - double Chelsea
          B) Cresswell or other WHU
          C) Kilman for cash-but risk
          D) KWP or other SOU

          Open Controls
          1. Dirtymeercat666
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            I like the look of Cresswell, either him or a cheap 4.5

            Open Controls
            1. xHaTr
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Coufal offers better value than Cresswell

              Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Kilman a good option along with Saiss as it should guarantee you at least one Wolves defender at LCB

            Open Controls
          3. Bubbles1985
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Masuaku

            Open Controls
        5. Jdpz
            47 mins ago

            Will Podence play from the first minute this GW?
            I want to do: Podence to Foden. Yesterday Foden played the whole game and that could be a bad sign.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              just now

              He will probably play 2/3 or 3/4 games. No reason not to get him now as he only played 45 against West Ham.

              Open Controls
            2. Dirtymeercat666
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Nobody knows, but I would’ve thought Podence would start.

              And yep could be a bad sign, but equally foden could start. This is how it will be if you go for him

              Open Controls
          • fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            43 mins ago

            Martinez
            Robertson Chilwell Saiss
            Salah Son James Grealish Sterling
            DCL Watkins

            Forster Dallas Brewster Ferguson

            2 FT, 0.0 itb

            Best use of 2FT:

            1. Sterling >> KDB (save 1FT)
            2. Sterling Watkins >> Foden Kane

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. Champ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Great team. 1

              Open Controls
              1. fcsaltyballs
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Scares me a little going without Kane the next two though...

                Open Controls
            2. Shineonme
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              2

              Open Controls
          • Lev Yashin
            • 7 Years
            43 mins ago

            I guess it comes down to:

            A) dams
            B) amford

            Open Controls
            1. Dirtymeercat666
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              42 mins ago

              Bamford, just cos he’s just scored a hatrick so confidence will be high, and he’s slightly cheaper

              Open Controls
              1. Lev Yashin
                • 7 Years
                36 mins ago

                My kind of logic. Thanks.

                Open Controls
              2. Jamizz
                • 1 Year
                28 mins ago

                Adams is cheaper though.

                Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 6 Years
              41 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
              1. Lev Yashin
                • 7 Years
                36 mins ago

                amford it is then.

                Cheers.

                Open Controls
            3. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              just now

              That Damn Dams

              Open Controls
          • Tinmen
            • 7 Years
            42 mins ago

            Folks, Zaha or Pulisic ?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              Zaha on current form but hopefully Pulisic near match fitness and will start racking up the points.

              Open Controls
            2. Shineonme
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Zaha 100%

              Open Controls
            3. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Zaha, in form, pens, talisman

              Open Controls
          • Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            So kilman is not nailed?
            He's recent games are amazing

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              I think it is his spot to lose, Saiss more at risk

              Open Controls
              1. xHaTr
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Saiss could easily still start at LWB. Nuno never likes to throw new signings straight into the starting 11 so can see Marcal being eased in

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  He could and probably will but if Marcal comes in I think it is at LWB which would put Saiss under more immediate risk than Kilman

                  Open Controls
          • Champ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            What do you reckon guys?

            Should I give Mitrovic one last start at home to the baggies before getting rid or just play Foden at West ham

            Open Controls
            1. Abra Dubravka
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              1 last chance but can you not play Foden too?

              Open Controls
              1. Champ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Thanks. I could but think I will play zaha. It's my own fault...

                Open Controls
          • Whats the Mata?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            A. Jimenez to Kane for free and start a defense of :

            Semedo - Saiss** - Mitchell** (with a bench of Lamptey and Reece James**)

            OR

            B. Keep Jimenez and do Reece James to Chilwell for free.

            Open Controls
          • Abra Dubravka
            • 1 Year
            39 mins ago

            1FT, £0.8m itb

            Martinez
            TAA, Robbo, Saiss (Taylor, Mitchell)
            Salah, Son, Pulisic, Rodriguez, Podence
            DCL, Jiménez (Brewster)

            A) save FT?
            B) Podence to £6.3m but who?
            C) take hits?

            Open Controls
            1. Champ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Save imo

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              C.
              Would sell an expensive and not in great form TAA for a 4.5m defender and go Podence to Grealish/Zaha/Foden for - 4.

              Open Controls
              1. Abra Dubravka
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I think I may do this next week, but want to give Trent one more game after liking what I saw last night, especially if Antonio is out

                Open Controls
          • akhilrajau
            • 2 Years
            33 mins ago

            Martinez
            Robortson, Saiss, Mitchell
            Salah, Rodriguez, Zaha, Podence
            Calvert-Lewin, Kane, Ings
            Bench: Peacock-farrel, Bissouma, Taylor, James
            FT: 2 Bank:2.5m
            A. Hamez -> Son ( save 1 Ft for next gw)
            B. Hamsez, podence -> Son, Barkley
            C. Hamez, james -> Son, Cancelo/Castagne
            D. Hamez, podence, james -> Son, Grealish,
            4.1 def -diff to found( -4)
            E. Others

            Open Controls
            1. Abra Dubravka
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              Amazing team.
              A

              Open Controls
              1. akhilrajau
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Thank you

                Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. akhilrajau
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
          • bobwils
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            32 mins ago

            Morning all. Dunno if I missed it but has Dignes red been overturned?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Suspension reduced from three games to one

              Open Controls
              1. bobwils
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Thanks Miguel.

                Open Controls
          • jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            31 mins ago

            What is the difference between the FFS Pro Pundits and the Academy thing?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Syllable count.

              Open Controls
            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              just now

              They don't get paid maybe?

              Open Controls
          • xHaTr
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            Which sounds better? Can get either for free

            A: Grealish and Ayling

            B: Barkley and Chilwell

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              That's a good deal!

              A.

              Open Controls
          • jim0wheel
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            Martinez - (Steer)
            Justin - Saiss - Robertson - (Mitchell) - (Lamptey)
            Podence - Salah - Son - Rodriguez - (Anguissa)
            Ings - Jimenez - Calvert-Lewin

            2 FT - 3.7 ITB

            1. Jimenez -> Kane
            2. Podence -> Grealish
            3. Podence -> Zaha
            4. Jimenez + Podence -> Kane + Foden
            5. Other

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              4

              Open Controls
            2. Champ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              2

              Open Controls
          • FPLGeezer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Can only do one with money itb. Which one?

            A) James > Chillwell

            B) Foden > Zaha

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              A.

              Open Controls
            3. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Easy A

              Open Controls
            4. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Savw

              Open Controls
          • Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            28 mins ago

            Quite like the Monday to Friday break! Feels like the game week comes around quick!

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              just now

              The old normal

              Open Controls
          • Ninjaa
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            Not too pleased with my team so far so im planning on wildcarding during the upcoming international break. Who are the essential players to have I for the run up to Christmas with fixtures also in mind. Everton and Manchester United seem the ones with nice fixtures so Fernandes Digne DCL seem obvious choices. Thoughts??

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Bit of City and West Ham too and can keep any Villa or Palace you might already have.

              Open Controls
          • Ninjaa
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            Current front 8
            Salah Son Podence Jwp fodder
            Aguero DCL Adams

            Obviously Aguero the priority to get out but for who???. Money no object.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Kane

              Open Controls
          • davies
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Do we think Liverpool continue to play 4231?

            Thus, making Jota an option?

            Looking for a Barnes replacement...

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Still too early to say. With no CBs they might go a bit more conservative.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Possibly Henderson will fill in there. That's less risky with Allison playing but not ideal.

                Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Good question. Also questions at the back with Van Dijk and Fabinho out and Matip is a doubt.

              Open Controls
          • Jdpz
              23 mins ago

              Best Podence replacement under 7.1M?

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                Foden.

                Open Controls
                1. Jdpz
                    2 mins ago

                    Will he play from the first minute?

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Not always but getting decent points for that price.

                      Open Controls
              2. Jdpz
                  20 mins ago

                  McCarthy, Nyland
                  TAA, Taylor, Justin, Konsa, Tierney
                  Bruno, Son, JRodriguez, Podence, Bissouma
                  Kane, Ings, DCL
                  1 free transfer, 1.6M itb.

                  A) keep
                  B) Podence to Foden
                  C) DCL to Antonio
                  D) TAA to Chilwell, Podence to Zaha/Grealish
                  E) Bruno to Mane

                  Open Controls
                • Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  15 mins ago

                  Is having Adams and Ings too much?

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.