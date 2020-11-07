Struijk returns to Leeds side as Eze starts for Crystal Palace

Fantasy Premier League defender Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) returns to the Leeds United starting XI as they face Crystal Palace in Gameweek 8.
The versatile option was recently designated as the replacement for Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) ahead of a Gameweek 6 trip to Liverpool, only to get substituted inside the opening half-hour after a dismal showing.
However, following a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester, Marcelo Bielsa has turned back to Struijk, who comes into the time in the place of Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m).
The main attention from this game is sure to be on the attacking options though with Patrick Bamford (£6.0m) leading the line and yet to blank on the road this season.
Owned by 33.2%, he is the most popular asset at Selhurst Park this afternoon although Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) is not that far behind him.
Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) makes his first start since Gameweek 4.
29% of Fantasy managers come into Gameweek 8 with the out-of-position midfielder, who starts up-front with Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) up-front.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Eze, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.
Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison, Alioski, Klich, Costa; Bamford.
Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8
- Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley
- Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United
- Everton v Manchester United
- Crystal Palace v Leeds United
- Chelsea v Sheffield United
- West Ham United v Fulham
- West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leicester City v Wolves
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
COYP! 🙂