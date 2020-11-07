58
Dugout Discussion November 7

Struijk returns to Leeds side as Eze starts for Crystal Palace

Fantasy Premier League defender Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) returns to the Leeds United starting XI as they face Crystal Palace in Gameweek 8.

The versatile option was recently designated as the replacement for Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) ahead of a Gameweek 6 trip to Liverpool, only to get substituted inside the opening half-hour after a dismal showing.

However, following a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester, Marcelo Bielsa has turned back to Struijk, who comes into the time in the place of Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m).

The main attention from this game is sure to be on the attacking options though with Patrick Bamford (£6.0m) leading the line and yet to blank on the road this season.

Owned by 33.2%, he is the most popular asset at Selhurst Park this afternoon although Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) is not that far behind him.

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) makes his first start since Gameweek 4.

29% of Fantasy managers come into Gameweek 8 with the out-of-position midfielder, who starts up-front with Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) up-front.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Eze, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison, Alioski, Klich, Costa; Bamford.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

  • Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley
  • Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United
  • Everton v Manchester United
  • Crystal Palace v Leeds United
  • Chelsea v Sheffield United
  • West Ham United v Fulham
  • West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leicester City v Wolves
  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • Arsenal v Aston Villa

  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    COYP! 🙂

  2. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Well with 2 Everton and 0 United, that was pretty crap.

    May be shifting Kane out to accommodate Bruno over the IB then... trouble is only 1FT

  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Bruno actually reborn or will Pogba destroy him again next week?

    1. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm not sure he ever stopped...

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      The pattern seems to be ... Ole needs a win to not get fired .... luck happens .... then United revert to the normal. He must have a limited number of goats to slaughter

  4. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Might keep Bruno for WBA.....

  5. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dallas playing OOP today...??

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks like it! 🙂

      1. Goodricke
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Benched Dallas and Grealish over Hamez and Reguilon. I'm no good at predicting the future! Did start Bamford though!

    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No Alioski in mid

  6. A Dog Has Its Day
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bruno (C) 🙂

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3845/event/8

    1. fr3d
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Every dog has its day

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Amazing, have another upvote

    2. SweepaKeepa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ha. Jinx.

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      You already posted this lol

      1. A Dog Has Its Day
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Rank 1.6 million. Of course I'm going to boast.

    4. LC1
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Simpleh lovleh

    5. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lol at no Spurs

      1. A Dog Has Its Day
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Don't remind me 🙁

      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        ...and Saiss...Kiljoy...and Robbo...
        lol

    6. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Bizarre choice ; but tis a game or luck

    7. lugs
      • 3 Years
      just now

      fair play, i have him but capped Kane so i just need a hatty to match him 🙂

  7. SweepaKeepa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why, yes, I did captain Fernandes.
    Thanks for asking!

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Taking wild punts can pay off ; luck is like that - grats

  8. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    17 Points from Bruno, that hurts to see. Looks like a must for WBA

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      They will inevitably be rubbish against WBA!

  9. Mufc202020
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    DCL assist to be taken away??

    1. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

    2. mattyrobinson
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm not an owner, but don't really understand where the "not assist" thing is coming from.

      He chested it down for Bernard?

    3. The Gambler.
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      He didnt touch it. Sky haven’t given it in SKYFF either.

    4. F4L
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      would think so. Came off Lindelof last, I guess if DCL touched it first he could keep it, would have to check that in slo-mo though.

  10. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Guaita to dig himself further into the compost heap of useless players tonight.... At least get a save point or two this game you turd...

    1. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lol

    2. Tamagotchi Massacre
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep banging that drum!

  11. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    What are the odds on Struijk being subbed off before half time?

  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Film or series to watch before Chelsea?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Has to be series

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Any good ones?

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          the peaky fookin blinders of course

      2. Maddamotha
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Lool

  13. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    What an awful game.

  14. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Brunoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

    28 from 3 any good?

    1. LC1
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      What do you think?

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Not great considering most players with reasonable ownership have hauled so far

    3. The Gambler.
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nob

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Nah shocking that

    5. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pffft, could be on 29 like me, not impressed...

    6. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Same 🙂

    7. Joey Tribbiani
      just now

      29 from 3 for me

  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Azpi or Reece starting today?

  16. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Moved today. First thing I did was set up a screen. What a lovely moving in gift for the obnoxious points machine bruno

    That match will be a game changer in my mini league of 8. Nobody owns him, now all faced with fast rises, decision of whether to drop another big hitter or take a hit to get him in. And fingers crossed I can sit back and focus on something else.

    I'll take it!

  17. jdoyle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    DCL assist confirmed after review

    https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1325083636538990595?s=20

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      rightfully so, the clowns took their time

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      3 points for everyone

  18. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wilson + Hamez > Vardy + Bruno just done for exact cash.

    Fingers crossed for a calm international break.

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      why the rush?

  19. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Wilson > Antonio?

  20. Better Call Raul
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Can't believe they've given that to DCL

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      best head to specsavers then

  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno already gone from -63% on FPLstats to -13% during the game

    1. ppv
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bruno will rise tonight. Panic buying

  22. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    just now

    DCL assist Given

  23. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Please Werner, Chilwell and James start today.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'm hoping James no show

