Scout Notes November 9

Ziyech’s FPL ownership and price on the rise as new-look Chelsea find their rhythm

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United

  • Goals: Tammy Abraham (£7.2m), Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), Thiago Silva (£5.5m), Timo Werner (£9.4m) | David McGoldrick (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) x2, Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) | Sander Berge (£5.0m)
  • Bonus: Ziyech x3, Abraham x2, Werner x1

Chelsea came from behind to beat Sheffield United with a performance that ticked many a Fantasy box.

All four of the home side’s goals involved summer signings and the victory underlined the impression that coach Frank Lampard is finally finding the right balance in his team, from Abraham to Ziyech.

Double Bubble

One of Lampard’s key moves has been to find room for both Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) and Timo Werner (£9.4m) in the starting XI.

Saturday’s result meant Chelsea have won three games and drawn one, scoring 14 goals and conceding four, when the duo start together in the league.

Lampard talked about the pair after the midweek win over Rennes in the Champions League in which they also both started (and scored):

When we brought in players in attacking areas we brought in players who are versatile in their nature, Timo playing on the left for instance. The qualities Tammy can bring to the team are never lost on me.

Werner’s ownership has been yo-yoing this season, with the trend upward at present. He’s now in 23.6% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads, with 25,000+ new managers buying into him ahead of the international break.

The 2.2%-owned Abraham remains the differential pick of the two, which is hardly surprising when he’s started just the four games to Werner’s eight in the league this season. But he’s produced  two goals and two assists from those matches.

And the pair’s threat is so strong that Lampard could be tempted to view them both, and not just Werner, as nailed-on starters.

Midfield Merriment

Maximum bonus points and a double-digit haul went to Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) – for the second straight Gameweek.

He’s now amassed 25 points from his first two starts in the league and his ownership is ballooning.

He went from 114,819 to 624,213 FPL managers on the strength of his goal and assist against Burnley in Gameweek 7 and he’s already top of the transfers in for Gameweek 9 thanks to his brace of assists against Sheffield United.

Small wonder that Lampard was gushing in his post-match praise:

He exudes confidences in how much he wants to receive the ball and be the important player. He also has great work ethic so he is a complete player. He’s been a big plus and I expect there is a lot more to come from him.

It’s only been two full games, but there’s a strong sense that it is Ziyech, and not the self-isolating Kai Havertz (£8.3m), who could be the key player when it comes to Lampard finding the right balance in his team:

The balance of the team felt great. There were so many good things in what we were creating, we scored two goals from set pieces. I don’t want to get too carried away but I’m happy.

Not getting carried away should be the theme for FPL bosses as well because Chelsea’s next six matches are probably not as easy as they might appear on FPL’s Fixture Difficulty Rating.

A Gameweek 10 visit from Spurs and games against an obdurate Wolves and this season’s surprise package West Ham all look tricky, but Ziyech is making an incredibly strong case for inclusion anyway.

Defenders On The Attack

The second most-bought defender ahead of Gameweek 8 was Chilwell, who scored his second goal in three home matches.

That appeased the 324,298 new owners who were hoping for a fourth clean sheet in the last five league fixtures from Chelsea.

Considerably fewer managers enjoyed Thiago Silva‘s (£5.5m) first attacking return for the Blues, but those goals underlined the potency of Lampard’s defenders.

The most popular defensive transfer for the Gameweek was Kurt Zouma (£5.3m), who was brought in by more than half a million managers on the back of the Blues’ new-found defensive stability and the centre-half’s three goals this season.

Thanks to Silva’s strike, all four of Lampard’s regular backline have now scored.

Zouma leads the way for goals among defenders and Chilwell is second (he also has two assists), while Reece James (£5.0m) is the other to have found the net, with an assist to his name from his six starts as well.

Small wonder that three of that back four are now in the top 10 for both points and ownership among FPL defenders, with Thiago (3.1%) the only outlier (and differential).

Sheffield Of Bad Dreams

One point from eight matches, just four goals scored and zero clean sheets kept, the Blades are the bluntest of weapons at the moment.

Manager Chris Wilder was as honest as ever with his assessment of his team:

At times my teams are naive. It’s irrelevant. We have given away some poor goals. I think we have to look at ourselves.

It’s fair to say few Fantasy managers are looking at his players.

David McGoldrick‘s (£5.3m) second strike of the season meant he’s now been involved in half of the side’s goals.

But his strike partner, and the Blades’ most popular asset in FPL, Rhian Brewster (£4.5m and 6.7%), had a wretched time of it at Stamford Bridge.

Brewster’s undoubted promise, and cheap price tag, has persuaded a decent chunk of FPL managers to have him as their third striker.

Based on his complete non-involvement on Saturday, even at £4.5m he’s a waste of money.

As for the Blades as a team, the 431 shots they conceded last season was bettered by only seven teams. This year’s total – 120 – is the league’s second worst.

Never a team to create many chances, unless they can sort out their defensive issues, their players will remain a major Fantasy no-no.

Chelsea XI (4-3-2-1): Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic (Jorginho 71′), Mount; Werner (Giroud 87′), Ziyech; Abraham. 

Sheffield United XI (4-4-2): Ramsdale; Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan; Lundstram, Berge, Lowe, Norwood (Osborn 62′); McGoldrick, Brewster (McBurnie 63′).

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

  Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Pick 2 of:
    A. Ziyech
    B. Grealish
    C. Jota

    1. Slitherene
    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not Jota

      2. Miguel Sanchez
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      AB

      3. KingZZ
    3. KingZZ
      • 4 Years
      just now

      AB

      2. Stram Dunk
  2. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    41 mins ago

    A and B

    3. afsr
  3. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Ziyech and Grealish - both nailed

    Open Controls
    1. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      reply fail to pukki blinders

      Open Controls
  4. KingZZ
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is this move worth a - 4?

    Son + Fornals - - > Grealish + Ziyech

    1. Slitherene
Yes
    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. KingZZ
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Made a mistake bringing Fornals considering he is not nailed because of Benrahma

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Probably not, could go either way.

      Open Controls
      1. KingZZ
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Which one would you suggest out of those two if i have to do one?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Son to Grealish for me

          Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    On a WC

    A) Fernandes - Watkins - Berge
    B) Rashford - Grealish - Brewster

    Which option seems better for the run in?

    1. afsr
A
    1. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      2. Pukki Blinders
B
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. KingZZ
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A because of Fernandes

      Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A but you really should find a way to fit Grealish in

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Think I'm settled on this WC team.

        Martinez Steer
        PvA Lamptey Taylor
        KdB Salah Bruno Berge
        Vardy Richarlison Watkins
        Soucek Justin Lewis

        How to get in Grealish?

        5. Buck The Trent
A
    5. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Martinez
    Сhilwell, Lamptey, Cresswell
    Salah (C), Son, Bruno, Bowen
    Kane, DCL, Bamford

    Forster, Podence, Mitchell, Dunne
    1FT, 1.0 ITB

    A - Son, Podence -> Ziyech, Grealish (-4)
    B - save FT to do Kane, Son -> Jesus, KdB after GW 10
    C - your suggestions

    Open Controls
  7. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Looks like next GW is a good week for a differential captain? Anyone going for something different? These two have caught my eye.

    Grealish (BHA)
    Richarlison (ful)

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Also like vardy at Liverpool

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nah.. Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bus captain right now

        Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Can’t go past Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Not brilliant at home but guess if you have him then it’s an obvious pick with that fixture

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Home and away is a myth with no crowds

          Open Controls
  8. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any thoughts?

    Martinez
    Chilwell Lamptey Taylor
    Salah Son Grealish Foden*
    Kane Vardy DCL

    Steer Saiss* Mitchell* Alzate*
    1ft 0.5m

    Now have 4 non starters,

    A) son and foden to fernandes and soucek
    B) son and Saiss to rashford and Coufal

    Either one means I need to take another hit to get city the week after (probably just gamble without)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What about just Saiss to Coufal and leaving it there?

      Open Controls
  9. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone else just treading water last few game weeks? Hovering around 900k here..

    Thinking about getting in Richarlison for Evertons 3 good fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Feels a bit stagnant right now but next GW looks a great opportunity to differential captain with the Liverpool, City and Spurs fixtures.

      Ri(c)harlison (ful)

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'll be content to own

        Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hauled myself from 4.5m to 900k, still doesn’t feel good

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Minor Red arrows for the past 5 weeks sitting at 700k. Feel like I’m the only one going backwards

      Open Controls
    4. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      just now

      7 red arrows in a row, from 260k to 3m.
      No obvious way to claw my back as well.
      Fair to say, have had better days playing FPL.

      Open Controls
  10. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    On a WC, which one is better?

    A Vardy + Dann (plan to captain Vardy vs FUL in GW10)
    B Ziyech + Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B is more balanced.
      Who would you captain incase of B?

      Open Controls
  11. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Most pressing issues here?

    Martinez Steer
    Robbo Chilwell Konsa Kilman Mitchell
    Salah Sterling Son JRod Anguissa
    DCL Bamford Maupay

    1 FT 0.5itb

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No Grealish

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No way to fit him in as stuck with 3 Villa players already.

        Open Controls
  12. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    Newcastle best for Big Chances and 2nd worst for Shots in Box conceded, wtf

    Open Controls
  13. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Doing Foden ➡️ Grealish for free for sure.

    Is Son to Bruno(c) worth a hit?
    Or do Son & Kane to KDB & Vardy in GW10 for a hit?

    1. Flair
No Yes
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      No Yes

      Open Controls
  14. AdamJ91
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best defender to own around 4.5m? Already own Lamptey & Coufal in that price bracket.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Targett

      Open Controls
      1. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        How was the pizza MS?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Pretty boss, best one was chorizo, goats cheese and caramelised onions.

          Open Controls
          1. Hadebayor Mum
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            So what part of Surrey are you from with an outdoor pizza oven?!?!?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              *Buckinghamshire and it’s only a little portable wood fired pizza oven but it’s giving me designs on one day building the real thing

              Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Targett

      Open Controls
  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Narrowed down TAA replacement to 3 players. Which one would you bring in?
    1. Cancelo (Mendy due to come back after IB)
    2. Coufal
    3. Cresswell

    Also thoughts on these moves: Vassilev and Son to Watkins/ Antonio and Bruno for a -4

    1.5itb 2ft
    Martinez Peacock
    Chilwell Taylor Justin Ayling TAA
    Grealish Salah Son Rodriguez Bissouma
    DCL Kane Vassilev

    Open Controls
  16. matiakez
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anything to do here with 1 free? Have the money to do Son to City but is it a week early yet?

    Also still wondering why I brought an Arsenal defender this week..

    Martinez Steer
    Tierney Chilwell Dallas KWP Kilman
    Salah Son Ziyech Grealish Bissouma
    Kane DCL Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Nothing pressing. Either bring in City/Utd mid or roll the FT

      Open Controls
    2. Hadebayor Mum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Son to Fernandes then reassess? Does mean booking a transfer but depends if you need to be proactive or not.

      Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Morning.....long way off. And recognise TAA may need to go. 0.5mitb

    Who is the best son replacement here please?

    A...greaslish (already got watkins)

    B....Bruno (c) needs a hit.

    Martinez
    Taa Chilwell James lamptey Mitchell
    Salah son ziyech Foden burke
    Kane dcl watkins

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Long term and talisman Grealish

      Open Controls
  18. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Do we think Mendy takes Cancelo’s spot when he returns? Still thinking Dias for City defence...

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Cancelo is surely first choice. Excellent whenever he's played and outstanding against Liverpool and Salah

      Rotation in the busy December schedule looks likely though

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Doesn’t make the decision easy when Dias has had 1 shot on goal all season... no threat at all

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          Cancelo + Lamptey 1st sub could prove better value

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Was subbed on 5 times last season with 12 starts... think I stick with Dias

            Open Controls
    2. Hadebayor Mum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      I’m going to get Cancelo and have four other nailed defenders for the benchings. If he doesn’t start he probably won’t come on.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      No but Pep will probably rotate which is my concern. I'm not sure he previously rotated with Mendy and Zinchenko due to poor perfomances/ can't trust them or Pep roulette

      Open Controls
  19. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    For the first time this season I am using stats to make decisions rather than just randomly jumping on bandwagons and taking punts for hits. Now sat at 4.8 millionth with Justin and Watkins day on my bench after a score of 42! Just hoping for one green arrow to kick start things and going to remain patient. Can’t feel too bad as happier with my decision processes more than previous seasons, just got to keep the faith, remember the luck element and hope it all evens out. Good luck to everyone in the same boat as me, and remember it’s just a fun game!

    Open Controls
    1. rdb
      • 9 Years
      just now

      In the same boat as you mate, the start of this season has certainly been challenging to say the least.
      Hoping good decisions will get us out of the rut.

      Open Controls
  20. NO SALAH
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    I'm not sold on City's attacking performance yet. I have Sterling for 4 weeks but he pisses me off. Which option do you guys go for?

    A. Sterling + Son + Reguilon -> KDB + Rashford + Cancelo (-4)
    B. Sterling + Son + Reguilon -> Bruno + Ziyech + Dias (more nailed than Cancelo) (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah they’ve only scored 1 goal in their last 5 games which include a couple of nice fixtures.

      There will come a time when you have to have them, no panic yet though (probably mass panic after gw 10).

      Open Controls
  21. Hits from the Bong
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    What to do here? Soucek to Bruno and Wilson to Brewster?

    Martinez
    Chilwell Bellerin Coufal
    Salah Son Rodriguez Grealish
    Kane DCL Wilson

    Steer Soucek Dallas Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. fpork
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      How much ITB? I would rather do Rodriguez or Son to Bruno if possible. Also, I would consider getting KDB if possible.

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        £3.3m but not sure I want to lose either, why is everyone selling Rodriguez anyway?

        Open Controls
        1. fpork
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Maybe now is not the time, but I think both Everton and Rodriguez have been overperforming. I guess it is wise to keep him one more week since Richarlison is back and the play against Fulham.

          Open Controls
  22. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thinking of wildcarding here. TAA, Mitchell, Hamez about to drop in price and my back line needs a reshuffle plus can't avoid a -4 to get KDB in next week.

    Would you wildcard this lot?

    1 FT 1.9 ITB

    McCarthy Steer
    TAA Ayling Justin Mitchell Chilwell
    Salah Son Hamez Podence Bissouma
    DCL Kane Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. fpork
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think back is fine except TAA. I would rather do -4 to make Hamez into KDB.

      Open Controls
  23. fpork
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I got 2.7ITB and 2 FT.

    Martínez (Martin)
    Chilwell, Lamptey, Walker-Peters, Robertson (Branthwaite)
    Son, Salah, Grealish, Zaha (Soucek)
    Kane, Calvert-Lewin (Brewster)

    Would you do one of the following?
    1) Son->De Bruyne
    2) Zaha, Robertson->De Bruyne, 5,5 defender (e.g. Bellerin/Mings)

    Open Controls
  24. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Would you be keeping Justin if on WC? Leicester look quite sound at the back and Justin has looked threatening in attack...

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Should have had 2 assists against Wolves. Pereira returning will be the issue with his security of starts

      Open Controls
  25. dshv
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    Chilwell justin lamptey taylor mitchell
    Son salah bruno sterling soucek
    Watkins dcl davis

    1.8 itb 1ft

    What to do ? I am stuck 2mil rank

    Open Controls
  26. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Trying to stay strong and not make any transfers until after IB.

    So hard for me not to chase TV...

    Open Controls
  27. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    I luckily have 2 FTs for IB and I need to sort out my team a bit.
    If some heavier changes I am even ready for 3 transfers for (-4) as sort of mini-WC.

    The who are doing my head are:

    1) Robertson - keep or sell?
    2) Hamez - keep or sell?
    3) Son - keep or sell?
    4) Kane - keep or sell?
    5) Maupay - sell to whom? 😀

    Open Controls

