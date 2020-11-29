189
Dugout Discussion November 29

Kane aiming to extend eight-game run without a blank as Rodon starts in defence

189 Comments
Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated fixture of the weekend sees Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur clash at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off in west London is at 16:30 GMT.

There are no real surprises in terms of team news, with both managers making just one change apiece from the sides they sent out in Gameweek 9.

Frank Lampard’s sole alteration was widely anticipated, with Thiago Silva (£5.5m) replacing Antonio Rudiger (£4.5m) at the heart of the Blues’ defence.

The fit-again Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) is back among the substitutes, alongside Kai Havertz (£8.3m).

Jose Mourinho’s only tweak to his line-up was an enforced one and also comes at centre-half, with Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) ruled out with a groin problem.

Premier League rookie Joe Rodon (£5.0m) gets the nod over Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) to partner Eric Dier (£4.9m).

There is plenty of interest in this one from a Fantasy Premier League perspective, with Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) the second and third most-owned players in the game.

Five of Chelsea’s starting XI, including three of their back four, also boast double-digit ownerships, with Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) the most popular option among that quintet.

Kane was, in fact, the most-sold forward of Gameweek 10, with just over 200,000 Fantasy managers offloading the England international despite his impressive run of form: not since the opening weekend has the Spurs striker blanked.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 10

  1. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Werner could have timed his run better there, for a world class striker that’s poor. He had a clear look down the line aswell.

    Open Controls
    1. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Inches in it

      Open Controls
    2. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah, Mount held the ball a fraction too long.

      Open Controls
    3. thegame983
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mount's fault

      Open Controls
    4. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      How is he suppose to know when Mount will pass?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Could still stay onside.

        Open Controls
    5. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mount held too long

      Open Controls
  2. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Timo of course is clinical when offside.

    Open Controls
    1. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      owners will know

      Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      But deserved that no goal decision since the timing for run was really poor. Saw the defence line directly.

      Open Controls
      1. JIMMY764
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Delayed pass the issue there, not his run.

        Open Controls
  3. Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Werner looking like prime Michael Owen there

    Open Controls
  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rather have Werner than Kane, esp given fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Naa just have a cheap striker and go big in midfield

      Open Controls
      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Like so much this^

        Open Controls
    2. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I own both, one has to go soon to fund Salah/KDB

      Open Controls
    3. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The devil you know...

      Open Controls
  5. Puntillimon
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    ndombele, big, strong and agile, not many have that combination

    Open Controls
  6. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Great save by Mendy. Kepa was conceding that for sure

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  7. Londongeezaa
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I think the biggest share of FPL points in this game will be with a 0-0

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I want 2-0. Chilwell and Ziyech goals and assists

      Open Controls
  8. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Annoying when linesmen flag so late - I know they've been told, but still

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.