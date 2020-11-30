111
Dugout Discussion November 30

Barnes on Leicester’s bench as Vardy faces Fulham as Gameweek’s most-captained

Brendan Rodgers has pulled the rug from underneath the feet of 4.1% of Fantasy Premier League managers by naming Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) among the substitutes for Gameweek 10.

Leicester host Fulham in one of their most favourable matches of the season so far, perhaps why he has dropped the winger back to the bench following three starts in the last four Gameweeks.

James Maddison (£7.0m) and Dennis Praet (£5.5m) are afforded the support roles in attacking midfield tonight, behind Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), who looks set to truly define the outcome of Gameweek 10 for many.

The Leicester striker was top of the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll last week, emerged as the top 10k’s favourite skipper and collected over a million armbands worldwide for this match.

However, if Vardy is to truly reward the groundswell of support he must do tonight something he done only once in 2020/21 so far: score a Premier League goal at home.

He has 10 attacking returns this season but nine of those have come on the road, the other recorded against Wolves in Gameweek 8.

Fulham are the perfect opponent to face in the face of that quest though. They have given up an average of 1.8 goals per away game this season.

Interest in their assets continues to wane, especially considering that both Tom Cairney (£5.3m) and Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.6m) have been named on the bench, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) handed the number 10 and centre-forward roles respectively.

Leicester City XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Fofana; L Thomas, Tielemans, N Mendy, Justin; Maddison, Praet; Vardy.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Reed; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro.

  1. NKDB
      5 mins ago

      Do you guys think Jesus starts against Fulham?

      1. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes

        1. NKDB
            1 min ago

            Thanks

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Very likely.
          See if he limited minutes midweek.

          1. NKDB
              just now

              Thanks..will def monitor

          2. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Depends if Pep is feeling festive or not!

          3. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            This is definitely his season

        3. NABIL - 1 season 1der
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Areola to play the game of his life?

          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Such a funny name for a person

            1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              And then there's Adarabioyo

        4. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          LMS safety score currently 24

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            25 here

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              just now

              It's 25 with autosubs atm.

          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            LMS is ez

        5. DAZZ
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          What is the difference between Suarez using that racist term, to Cavani using it? Both uraguaian so I’m intrigued. Do the Man Utd fans that basically lynched suarez think Cavani should be banned?

          For what it is worth, any racism deserves a fine and a ban in my opinion.

        6. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I need a Vardy blankety blank. Don't hate me guys.

