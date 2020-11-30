Barnes on Leicester’s bench as Vardy faces Fulham as Gameweek’s most-captained

Brendan Rodgers has pulled the rug from underneath the feet of 4.1% of Fantasy Premier League managers by naming Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) among the substitutes for Gameweek 10.

Leicester host Fulham in one of their most favourable matches of the season so far, perhaps why he has dropped the winger back to the bench following three starts in the last four Gameweeks.

James Maddison (£7.0m) and Dennis Praet (£5.5m) are afforded the support roles in attacking midfield tonight, behind Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), who looks set to truly define the outcome of Gameweek 10 for many.

The Leicester striker was top of the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll last week, emerged as the top 10k’s favourite skipper and collected over a million armbands worldwide for this match.

However, if Vardy is to truly reward the groundswell of support he must do tonight something he done only once in 2020/21 so far: score a Premier League goal at home.

He has 10 attacking returns this season but nine of those have come on the road, the other recorded against Wolves in Gameweek 8.

Fulham are the perfect opponent to face in the face of that quest though. They have given up an average of 1.8 goals per away game this season.

Interest in their assets continues to wane, especially considering that both Tom Cairney (£5.3m) and Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.6m) have been named on the bench, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) handed the number 10 and centre-forward roles respectively.

Leicester City XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Fofana; L Thomas, Tielemans, N Mendy, Justin; Maddison, Praet; Vardy.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Reed; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 10

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT