Scout Notes March 22

Son to miss international duty as Smith provides Grealish injury update

Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Goals: Carlos Vinicius (£6.9m), Harry Kane (£11.6m)
  • Assists: Lucas Moura (£6.6m)
  • Bonus: Lucas x3, Joe Rodon (£5.0m) x2, Kane x1

A fairly low-key affair at Villa Park saw Tottenham Hotspur emerge as victors, with the narrative from a Fantasy perspective as much about the players who didn’t feature as those who did.

THE RIGHT KOREA CHOICE

Absent from the Spurs squad on Sunday was Son Heung-min (£9.4m), whose hamstring injury kept him sidelined.

Jose Mourinho was clearly angling for Son to stay in England over the international break when discussing the winger’s fitness last week – and it looks like he has got his way, with the South Korea Football Association confirming on Sunday that the Spurs man had withdrawn from their squad.

The next question is whether Son will be fit for the trip to Newcastle in Gameweek 30. The signs look fairly positive: Mourinho had said the premium midfielder would “need the international break to recover totally”, with local media reporting that a return for the clash on Tyneside is a possibility.

Elsewhere on the Spurs fitness front, Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) missed out through illness and Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) limped off after 55 minutes – but downplayed the severity of his injury after full-time.

JACK SQUAT

Aston Villa were without their own game-changing left-winger, with Jack Grealish (£7.5m) not recovering in time to feature.

He looks set to return against Fulham in Gameweek 30, however. Speaking to Sky Sports before Sunday’s game, Villa boss Dean Smith said:

There was definitely a chance, I wouldn’t have said it if there wasn’t.

He had not trained up until Friday when I had done my press conference, but he is pain-free now and he is running. So he will definitely be back after the international break, for sure.

Tenth-place Villa were again limp without their talisman, registering just one shot on target – a speculative 25-yard effort from John McGinn (£5.5m), at that – against a Spurs side that had lost their last seven Premier League games against clubs currently in the top half.

The Villans have scored on only three occasions in Grealish’s six-match absence, with Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) not only without a goal to his name in that time but also a single ‘big chance’.

Smith acknowledged after full-time that even some of his players were “waiting for Jack to come back”, although did point out that the dip in form had preceded the England international’s absence:

At times I feel like the players are waiting for Jack to come back. This is a great opportunity for them.

Since the COVID break, we’ve not been anywhere near as consistent as we were.

Over the last eight games, we’ve created nowhere near as many chances as we should. Defensively, I think we’ve been solid – apart from individual mistakes have cost us goals.

I’ve said this before but I didn’t think we played well in the two games before Jack came out of the team. We weren’t great but, with Jack, you get that bit of quality like his cross at Southampton where we got the goal. He’s got that little bit of quality which can open up teams and would have opened up Tottenham today. 

BALE OUT

It wasn’t just injuries that led to no-shows from the most-popular FPL assets on Sunday.

Gareth Bale (£9.7m) was bought by more Fantasy managers than any other player ahead of the Gameweek 30 deadline but failed to register a single minute in the Midlands, with his unexpected hour-long run-out in the Europa League on Thursday perhaps contributing to Mourinho’s decision to bench him.

There were surprises all round in the Special One’s starting XI, with Joe Rodon (£5.0m) and Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) starting in defence, the fit-again Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) thrust straight back into the side and the underused Carlos Vinicius (£6.9m) deployed up front.

Speaking of his line-up after the game, Mourinho said:

My thinking was we need angry people, we need fresh and positive feelings. We need kids on the bench that live a dream, kids that if you play them 10 seconds, they play them like the last seconds of their career. I need people on the pitch that I know the match is really important for them. Tanganga and Rodon are these kind of players. This kind of positivity is something that the team needed. I think it was good.

The nagging worry for Fantasy managers with Bale in their squads is that it wasn’t just fatigue that led to his omission on Sunday but that he is at the centre of one of Mourinho’s trademark about-turns, which have seen players suddenly drop out his favour at a moment’s notice.

Bale owners could no doubt have done without an upcoming triple-header of fixtures for Wales, too, although there could be managed game-time in the friendly against Mexico, a match that is sandwiched by two World Cup qualifiers.

MOURA THE SAME

Harry Kane‘s (£11.6m) 30th attacking return of the season arrived on Sunday, with his 67th-minute penalty and complimentary bonus point providing the two million+ FPL managers who captained him with a satisfying enough haul.

Kane had a strike partner for this encounter, with Vinicius – who opened the scoring at Villa Park – used alongside him. Speaking straight after full-time, the England international said:

It’s been spoken about this year, it’s part of my game, dropping into the hole. Vinny is more of a number nine, so he stretched as much as he could, tried to occupy the two centre-halves and for me to try and get into the pockets.

Kane still registered twice as many shots as anyone on show despite his above job description, with Lucas Moura (£6.6m) topping the table for chances created in this clash.

Lucas has been in excellent form of late and he claimed the assist for Vinicius’ opener, his fourth attacking return in his last six outings – twice as many as he had managed in the rest of 2020/21.

He is only joint-52nd among midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) over his last six matches, however, to put his output in context.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Traore (El Ghazi 60), Sanson (Barkley 66), Trezeguet (Davis 79), Watkins.

Spurs XI (4-4-2): Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Reguilon (Davies 57); Hojbjerg, Ndombele (Sissoko 81); Lo Celso (Bergwijn 66), Moura; Kane, Vinicius.

  1. Black Knights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    87 points on FH. Back in the game!

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Amazing.

    2. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Me too - same team?

      1. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No

    3. Jars458
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well done. I got 80 without a free hit.

      1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Or 76 to be pedantic. Still good and nice rank.

  2. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      really wanna smash that WC button right now. dissuade me!!

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Go for it mate!!!!! Plenty of tinkering time now!!!!

      2. Gazwaz80
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Leave until next week, step away from the keyboard take your Dog for a walk, watch some TV :;

      3. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Same! But gonna try wait till next week. Just gonna do bale to lingard I think

    • deshawn7
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Best Chelsea defender to replace Dunk?

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Azpi?

      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Azpi

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Reckon Iheanacho will keep his spot for long?

      1. THL33
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          depends on how long he keeps scoring goals...

      2. ADDICTED 2 FPL
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Bale to Grealish?

          When will be find out about villa's everton fixture that needs to be rearranged?

          Want to get rid of watkins ...

          1. Snooze ya lose
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            Yes

        • fpork
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I have 1 FT and 2.1 ITB. Will wildcard in 31 so need to spend the FT.

          Pope (Fabianski)
          Dallas, Targett, Reguilón (Dias) (Dunk)
          Salah, Grealish, Son, Raphinha (Lookman)
          Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, Kane

          Any obvious change you would make?

          1. Snooze ya lose
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            32 mins ago

            Salah to Kdb?

            Open Controls
          2. Im New Here
              just now

              Son -> Lingz

          3. Finding Timo
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              What are people’s thoughts about stones,cancello & gundo playing v Leicester with CL only 3 days later?!

              1. tbos83
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Seems highly doubtful they will all play

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Ok cheers that’s what I thought especially gundo

                • EmreCan Hustle
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Why do teams need to play a friendly in between 2 important qualifiers in a Covid 19 situation? So stupid.

                • Baines on Toast...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Feel like bringing in Bale may be my worst decision of the season so far, but I cannot sell him before Newcastle.

                  1. EmreCan Hustle
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Did you get his DGW haul?

                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Bought him in FanTeam for this BGW and I plan to offload him for Havertz. I'm just gonna suck it up and accept the mistake.

                • dbeck
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  What are your thoughts on city assets for the final 9 GWs? Time to drop off them for more nailed players or keep them along with some good bench guys

                  Open Controls
                  1. Il Capitano
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Keeping Stones and Gundo myself, their value is still great even with the odd benching

                    • Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      55 mins ago

                      It looks like the template strategy for WC31 is to drop them. If you want to bet against the template, keeping them could be one way to do it.

                      Last year City players produced tons of points down the stretch despite intense Pep roulette. I wouldn't be surprised to see the same this year.

                    • Pukki Party
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Getting Ederson and keeping Gundo, will have a good bench.

                  2. KirkhamWesham
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      Would you wildcard this team or save the wildcard and use 1ft?

                      Martinez
                      Dias Cresswell Dunk Dallas
                      Raphinha Son G'dogan Mahrez
                      Watkins Kane

                      Meslier Bale AWB Ings

                      1ft
                      WC & FH available

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ëð
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        WC better for GW31

                    • Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Didn’t realise there was a game on Friday. I was all geared up to free hit when I got a message from a friend, they were shocked at my team. I captained Bruno and vc DCL. Ended up with 13 points and that’s that. Shame really as I had a great run since game week 18 wild card and was gaining ground in my ML.

                      1. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        stop watching so much cricket

                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          Haha. That’s not really an option for me. I love it so much. But the side effects are completely forgetting about football.

                      2. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        Wow. Costly mistake rupert but average not that high, so, it could have been a lot worse. Good luck and hope you make up for it quickly.

                      3. Hooky
                        • 5 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        On the plus side, you have 2 FT now this week.

                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          49 mins ago

                          😆

                      4. Cpt Crunch Scott talent
                        • 7 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        Bet you those scotch eggs came in the way

                      5. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        47 mins ago

                        Similar story here forgot about the deadline being in friday

                        1. Nightcrawler
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Luckily for me i followed fpl rule no 1 and had already set up my FH team 2 days before

                      6. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Really unfortunate that. All these midweek games and early KOs it's a minefield. Premier league schedulers dont give anywhere near enough consideration to fantasy football managers.

                    • ceerus
                      • 6 Years
                      54 mins ago

                      A) Havertz
                      B) Jota
                      C) Lingard
                      (Salah, Antonio in team)

                      1. Ëð
                        • 5 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        C

                      2. Snooze ya lose
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        C

                      3. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        A as a differential.

                    • Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      52 mins ago

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/19/how-many-hits-should-fpl-managers-take-ahead-of-blank-gameweek-29/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23612246

                      Interesting.

                      1. JONALDINHO
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/19/fpl-injury-and-team-news-updates-ahead-of-blank-gameweek-29/?hc_page=16&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23615749

                        Hopefully he didn’t captain Bale too

                        1. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Bale captain ain't that bad if you have a decent VC.

                          I capped Auba... the only real loser out of this.

                    • Ëð
                      • 5 Years
                      52 mins ago

                      Best punt for this week only? Will WC in 31. 1FT, £0.9m ITB

                      Martinez, McCarthy
                      Stones, Coufal, Burn, Targett, Dallas
                      Auba, Son, Gundo, Raphinha, Bruno
                      Kane, DCL, Bamford

                      1. Snooze ya lose
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        Son to lingard

                        1. Ëð
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Eyeing that up. Thank you! See if Son is fit first.

                      2. Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Auba to Lingard or Targett to Alonso

                    • Tsparkes10
                      • 2 Years
                      31 mins ago

                      I can not wait to wc but very happy for this week... What defender would you have this week? Can do White to any defender and will bench Stones

                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Alonso?

                        Might need a bench of course but that's what benched Stones is there for. Alonso allegedly gets the matches against teams that sit back. WBA surely fit the model.

                        Can't see a more upside move in defence.

                    • Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Coady
                      Shaw
                      Azpi
                      Jota
                      Adams

                      Some nice differentials for the last couple of weeks.

                    • McSauce
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Current Benchings for next week??

                      Martinez
                      Targett Dallas Shaw
                      Gundy Son Bale Raph
                      Bamford Kane (c) Watkins

                      McCarthy Watkins Dias Veltman

                      1. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        I would play Dias
                        The Watkins twins are interesting...

                    • sirmorbach
                      • 4 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      Martínez / Forster
                      Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Dunk /  Dallas
                      Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
                      Kane / Antonio / Watkins

                      (WC available)

                      A. Salah to Mount
                      B. Dias/Stones/Dunk to Azpi/Shaw
                      C. Both for a hit
                      D. Hold

                      1. artvandelay316
                          3 mins ago

                          I go with C - Mount + Azpi

                          Open Controls
                          1. sirmorbach
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Thank you for that, sir, I do appreciate it!

                      2. artvandelay316
                          9 mins ago

                          C - Mount + Azpi

