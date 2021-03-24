85
Injuries March 24

Five key FPL players who are set to return from injury after the international break

85 Comments
Share

“We’re hoping to have him back fit after the international break” was a common refrain among Premier League managers in their press conferences over the last few weeks.

A number of key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players look set to be closing in on a return to full fitness ahead of Gameweek 30, so we’ll take a look at the pick of the bunch here and discuss their appeal for the season run-in.

JAMES MADDISON

Lamptey injury news, Maddison's haul and other FPL talking points

“He was out on the field today and he looked very, very good. We’re hopeful that, if he can have a good couple of weeks during the international break, he could be close when we get back. He just looked like he had his confidence back.

“He was doing his ball work, multi-directional work, and I think he was really pleased. Hopefully, over the international break, we can step that up and he can join us after that.” – Brendan Rodgers, March 18

James Maddison (£7.1m) was in top form before a recurrent hip problem led to his withdrawal in Gameweek 25 and subsequent absence.

Maddison had registered five goals and four assists in his ten Premier League appearances before his injury flared up, averaging 6.8 FPL points per match over that period.

Maddison’s impending return needn’t be a worry for owners of the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) as it’ll very likely be Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) making way in ‘the hole’ if Rodgers sticks with the 3-4-1-2 set-up he is currently employing.

How Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) is incorporated back into the side is another question, although the young winger is a little way behind in his rehabilitation from a knee problem.

Gameweek 32 looks like an excellent time to pounce on Maddison fixture-wise and gives us a bit of time to assess his form and fitness upon his playing comeback.

JACK GREALISH

.

“There was definitely a chance [for Gameweek 29], I wouldn’t have said it if there wasn’t. He had not trained up until Friday when I had done my press conference, but he is pain-free now and he is running. So he will definitely be back after the international break, for sure.” – Dean Smith, March 21

Even if their so-so form did pre-date Gameweek 25, it’s pretty evident that Aston Villa have missed Jack Grealish (£7.5m) in the six matches without their talisman.

Villa have scored on just three occasions and won only once in their last half-dozen outings, with Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) in particular feeling the pinch – he hasn’t had a single big chance since Grealish was sidelined.

Grealish has directly played a part in 50% of the goals that the Villans have scored when he has been on the pitch this season, further underscoring his influence.

Even Dean Smith admitted after the defeat to Spurs that it feels “like the players are waiting for Jack to come back.”

The international break may come at a good time for Villa, and not just because of Grealish’s recovery – they have fewer senior players away with their respective countries than any other Premier League side.

The fixtures are a mixed bag at best for Grealish when he does return – Trezeguet (£5.2m) will be the likely fall-guy when that does happen – but there will be a Double Gameweek for him to enjoy at some point, with a postponed clash against Everton still awaiting a new date.

Guaranteed minutes is another string to his bow, too, when rotation may be an issue elsewhere.

DANNY INGS

“I think it is a serious one but not too serious. I think three weeks will be – I expect him being back after the international break.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl, March 8

Southampton have an as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweek to come before the end of the season, with their postponed Gameweek 33 clash with Tottenham Hotspur still to be given a new date.

Three favourable fixtures before then, against Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, also increases the immediate appeal of Saints assets – if only they weren’t in such wretched shape.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are rock-bottom of the Premier League form table over their last 12 matches, having lost all bar two of those dozen games.

Danny Ings‘ (£8.4m) own recent record has mirrored that of his club’s, as he has scored on just one occasion in his last nine outings. Two disastrous Double Gameweeks (25 and 27) for his owners in FPL still stick in the throat, too.

But the breather afforded by the international break could provide Hasenhuttl and co with a chance to gather themselves and hit the reset button; Saints were in similarly poor form before lockdown last year, returning with a vengeance after Project Restart.

There was certainly a more convincing display in the win over Bournemouth at the weekend, while Ings’ regular strike partner Che Adams (£5.8m) has three goals in as many appearances in the top flight.

CALLUM WILSON

“We still think with Callum that the international break is at the right time but he’s well into his rehabilitation, he’s back on the grass.” – Steve Bruce, March 19

It’s hyperbolic to suggest that Newcastle United’s prospects of survival lie solely on the shoulders of Callum Wilson (£6.5m) – but it’s not too far from the truth.

He has been directly responsible for 70% of the goals that Newcastle have scored in his presence this season and the Magpies have found the back of the net on just three occasions over the past six Gameweeks, a period that has coincided with Wilson’s absence.

Joelinton (£5.7m) and an ‘out of position’ Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) were always going to struggle to make up for the shortfall of goals, while the absence of Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) – who returned in Gameweek 29 – and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) partly explains why Newcastle’s rate of chance creation has tailed off dramatically.

While guaranteed game-time (if fit), penalty-taking responsibilities and a talismanic status are very much ticks against Wilson’s name in FPL, the fixtures from Gameweeks 30-36 and the Magpies’ form are the exact opposite.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Auto Draft 1

“Sonny has no chance for this match, no chance at all. I even feel it’s very doubtful for the weekend. I believe he will need the international break to recover totally.” – Jose Mourinho, March 17

The four players we have discussed above have all been medium-term absentees from their respective clubs.

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) has been sidelined for a much shorter period but he picked an inopportune time to miss his first Premier League match of the season, with many Fantasy managers relying on his services in a decimated Blank Gameweek 29.

We’ve still yet to hear if Son will be available for the Newcastle match in Gameweek 30 (we’re still in “could” territory, at the time of writing) but Jose Mourinho got his wish in preventing the Korean winger from flying out to represent his country over the international break.

That will have given Son three weeks to recover from the hamstring issue that forced him off in the north London derby, which should be adequate providing it’s nothing more serious than a grade I injury.

The clash with an out-of-sorts Newcastle side is one of a handful of appealing fixtures that Spurs have in the run-in (Sheffield United, Southampton and a defensively unpredictable Leeds United are still to come), while an upcoming Double Gameweek and elimination from Europe are positives for FPL managers.

No fixture for the Lilywhites in Blank Gameweek 33 is something to be aware of, however.

THE BEST OF THE REST

Out-of-position £4.0m defender Struijk starts in midfield for Leeds

The expected comeback from illness of Liam Cooper (£4.3m) may well have negative implications for Pascal Struijk (£4.0m), as might the gradual return to full match-fitness of Robin Koch (£4.3m).

Diogo Jota‘s (£6.7m) price has risen already in FPL over the international break but it’s worth bearing in mind that Roberto Firmino (£9.1m) may be back from injury in Gameweek 30, to add to the competition up top at Liverpool.

Adam Webster‘s (£4.3m) comeback will be worth monitoring, too, especially if Graham Potter sticks with a 3-4-1-2 and Joel Veltman (£4.4m) – currently to be found as a left-sided centre-half – is again unleashed at wing-back.

Thiago Silva‘s (£5.6m) recovery will add to the rotation risk and uncertainty at centre-half at Chelsea, while Burnley’s Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) could be available to put pressure on Erik Pieters (£4.3m) at left-back.

Carlo Ancelotti has already told us that James Rodriguez (£7.7m) will be back for the visit of Crystal Palace, with goalkeepers Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) and Robin Olsen (£4.5m) also in contention.

We await an update on Daniel Podence (£5.3m), whose prognosis of six weeks out with a muscle issue ought to see him nearing a return in Gameweek 30 – and nicely timed, too, with Wolves’ fixtures taking a positive turn.

And finally, might we actually catch sight of the fabled Nathan Ferguson (£3.8m) this season? He and Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) are among a cluster of Crystal Palace players who could be on the cusp of a comeback when Premier League football resumes.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

85 Comments Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Play up!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      tsk!

      Open Controls
  2. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Whoopee

    Nathan Ferguson almost sighting. Could be gold at 4.0 next season as the heir to the Mitchell AWB crown 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Feels vaguely bonkers that he and Mitchell are at the same price.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Ha Mitchell could soon become 3.7 🙂

        What's the lowest recorded price for a defender? 3.7 must surely be close.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          Absolutely horrendous run in but as soon as Palace hit 40 points (if they do) I'm pretty confident Mitchell then becomes nailed.

          Could be worth it just for 35 alone at 3.7.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            Surely you are not that desperate for cash? 😆

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              Not perhaps a priority transfer 🙂

              Could be a very amusing one though and if Mo came the other way.....

              Open Controls
          2. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            I would rather risk with Phillips at 4.0 than going for Mitchell now.

            Open Controls
        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          I once tried to find this out without much success. There has been a glut of £3.7m players before (Kaspars Gorkss springs to mind, for some reason) but not sure about any lower in the modern era.

          The pricing structure was a little different back in the day - Adrian Mariappa started 2006/07 at £3.5m, for example.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            Ty

            Mariappa is a bit of a blast from the past for me - just the more recent past. Had no idea his PL pedigree stretched that far back.

            Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      I started the season with Ferguson as I thought he would only be out a couple of weeks...lol

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Just going through captaincy picks for the rest of the season (fixtures as they are now), Bruno doesn't make the list.

    With lots of midfield options from now until the end of the season, is Bruno a must have in your team for the rest of the season? Pogba also back from injury which will affect the FPL points he brings in.

    GW30 - Bamford/Raphinha (SHU) or Kane (NEW) or Havertz (WBA)
    GW31 - KDB/Gundo (LEE) or Auba (SHU)
    GW32 - Iheanacho/Vardy(WBA) or Lingard/Antonio (NEW)
    GW33 - Salah/Jota (NEW)
    GW34 - Kane (SHU)
    GW35 - Iheanacho/Vardy(NEW)
    GW36 - Salah/Jota (WBA) or KDB/Gundo (NEW)
    GW37 - Lingard/Antonio (WBA)
    GW38 - Bamford/Raphinha (WBA)

    Open Controls
    1. Labile
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      GW32 and GW33 it’s going to sting not owning him.. so for them two weeks he’ll come back in after that I plan to ship for Son

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'll probably end up bringing him back on WC31

        Open Controls
        1. Klip Klopp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          You're wildcarding in Week 31? Do you have Bench Boost still?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Nope, WC and FH left. Have decent players on paper from GW29 to take into 30. 31 is a good time to WC with the fixture turn and the players I have

            Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      The guys I had earmarked last week: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/16/the-scout-networks-favourite-bgw29-assets/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23605497

      GW30 - Bruno (BHA) (Risk = Kane new)
      GW31 - Salah (AVL)
      GW32 - Salah (lee) (Risk = Bruno BUR)
      GW33 - Salah (NEW) (Risk = Bruno lee)
      GW34 - Kane (SHU)
      GW35 - Salah (SOU)
      GW36 - Salah (wba)
      GW37 - Kane (AVL) (Risk = Bruno FUL)
      GW38 - Salah (CPL)

      GW32 will obviously all roads pointing to Kane if Spurs get the double in GW32

      Bruno is firmly in the mix for 4 of the next 8 GW's... Salah for 6 of the final 8 GW's... Kane could be 2 of the next 3 if he gets the double, otherwise its 2 of the next 5 (or 1 of the next 5 if you fancy Bruno home to Brighton)

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Looks about right to me

        Not sure about 31 call. Also DGWs could mess up Mo in 32 and 35. Think I prefer Bruno in 32 anyway given the way Burnley had at it against both Spurs and Everton. Worked once and backfired horrendously in the other but Dyche seems to be on something powerful atm.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Salah needs to put in a massive performance in GW30 to convince me to get him on WC31!

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          You probably want the exact opposite of that if you're backing him for the final 8 game-stretch

          You want another stinker (or ideally unlucky) performance vs Arsenal, more sales, more of an ownership drop, then surf the catch up wave from GW31-38

          Find it hard to believe he won't finish the season strongly - as if he doesn't he's barely going to break 200 points let alone last season's 230

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            That's a really astute point

            Only thing is that Mo has such a hold on people that I imagine when push comes to shove he'll be almost universally retained on WC or for just one more go. Equal parts fear, superstition and hope at play.

            Just judging from on here people deal with him differently to any other player.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Another way of looking at this is he's already down to his core ownership - the people who own him are people who just wouldn't sell him anyway.

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Yeah it's mad the hold he has on people - he's a special player, but he's so far from essential it's quite amusing to see the fear he strikes into people who won't (can't) sell

                There are literally millions of people who still wouldn't sell him even if he continued to blank in every game between now & end of season

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  They probably would if they knew beforehand that he was going to blank every week from now till the end of the season.

                  That’s the thing, though. They don’t know so they’re banking on his past performances to be repeated in the future. Which is not exactly a foolish thing, really.

                  I still own him and haven’t yet really found a decent replacement that has his potential for points scoring.

                  Open Controls
      3. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        31 has KDB (LEE) and Auba (shu) as standout options with rotation risk attached. Wouldn't mind capping Bruno vs Spurs either.

        Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      I have one of Mo Mane Robbo TAA or Jota inked in for 38

      That game is only going one way. Palace will be reached and blooding players for next season and Liverpool may well need a win for any kind of European football. It will also be the first match in front of a crowd at Anfield.

      7-0 repeat could be optimistic from a Palace fan

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        *beached

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Bruno has BHA tot BUR lee as his next 4 fixtures. I think you could be overthinking here.

      Just get him and keep him imo. If he somehow falls off a cliff for these 4 then you can get rid for LIV avl LEI. But I'm not gonna overthink. He stays at least until after GW33.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        You are probably right. Just some nice alternative picks in midfield for the end of season run-in

        Open Controls
    5. Would Ed Woodward
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      You don't even mention Bruno against Leeds in 33? He got 17 points in the reverse, Salah got 3 against Newcastle.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        You could also say Salah got 20 vs LEE and Bruno got 2 vs SHU. Pulling 2 random games to make a point doesn't really work.

        But the underlying idea to keep Bruno I agree with.

        Open Controls
  4. Labile
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is Bale and Elmo -> Son and Azpi -8!? Worth it??

    Feel like it may be

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        no way

        Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Depends a bit on what you do with Son next for me and your team set up of course.

        Reasonable chance Son has DGW32 so it could add up very well if you have a route through 33 to the golden fixture in 34.

        GW30 on its own could pay off but if it's a transfer in and out then that's way more tricky to justify.

        Open Controls
      • Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        What did you use your free on?

        Open Controls
    2. Gazwaz80
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Was always a fan of Gareth Bale but comes across as very shallow and disingenuous, using Spurs to get match fit to be ready to play for Wales isn’t doing himself any favours....

      Open Controls
      1. Ruth_NZ
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Nah. He was very badly treated indeed in Madrid and it drove him into a "screw you, I'll just take the money and play golf" kind of mindset. That kind of thing is hard to escape once it has set in.

        The only way for Spurs to get the best from him would be for them to treat him like a hero like he is for Wales. Unfortunately with empty stadiums the fans can't help to make Bale feel loved and Mourinho wants to challenge his players rather than molly-coddle them (necessary after Pochettino). Bale won't react well to being challenged, he'll retreat into a defensive posture. And that's the impasse that has been reached. His recent comments are only reflective of that.

        "Screw you, I'll just take the money and play golf" and "screw you, I'll just get fit to play for Wales" are 2 iterations of exactly the same psychological posture. Essentially Bale is damaged goods, despite his evident talent and capability.

        Open Controls
    3. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Anyone a fan of a Che Adams pick on a GW31 WC? Will free hit in GW33 anyway

      Open Controls
      1. gogs67
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Now that he's Scottish probably best to steer well clear lol

          Open Controls
        • Geordie19
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Good punt

          Open Controls
          1. A-L
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Cheers yeah I think so. Ings could mean rotation risk but with a fresh team and good fixtures, looks like the time for a little punt there

            Open Controls
            1. Geordie19
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              And I think....maybe Saints get a double around then maybe

              Open Controls
              1. A-L
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 32 mins ago

                Yeah true, let's keep this one under the radar then haha

                Open Controls
        • Klip Klopp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          do you have BB? If so when are you using it?

          Open Controls
          1. A-L
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            Nah I used it in GW26, but GW30 is a decent week for it if players come back fit

            Open Controls
            1. Klip Klopp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              This is my sqaud but i'm not sure when to wildcard so that I can use BB.

              Martinez
              Cancelo / Reguillon / Dallas
              Aubameyang / Son* / Bruno / Gundo
              Bamford* / Richarlson / Kane

              Bench: Foster, Smith-Rowe, Coufal, Douglas**

              I still have WC, BB and TC

              Open Controls
              1. A-L
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                TC save until there's a DGW announcement.

                Very hard to say when to use the BB if you don't know what your wildcarded team will look like. As you're a member, why not look at the Rate My Team tool to see which week has the highest expected bench points after your proposed WC changes. Also look at it to see whether your current team or your WC team looks better for GW30 to see whether to play it now or later

                Open Controls
                1. Klip Klopp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Thanks for this message man. Embarrassingly I don't know how to use the rate my team tool lol. I've been a member since last sept and have never used it! Is it easy to do so?

                  Open Controls
                  1. A-L
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Sure, no problem!
                    You can find it under Members Tools at the top menu. It'll show you how to find your FPL ID - just enter it and your team will show up as it was at the most recent GW deadline. Then the best way to get used to it is to play around with it, using the Add Player, First Gameweek etc options to view different info. On the side bar to the left check out the Players page to see all players and play around with it similarly, and there's more info in the About section on the side bar as well.

                    Good luck exploring, I find it most useful towards the start of the season myself

                    Open Controls
      2. Jerse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        It does make you wonder what Bale does to the team spirit at Spurs. On reported wages of £600k per week (Madrid paying half) and took half of the season to get fit and only then playing 60-70 mins, it cannot go down well. He is not exactly putting in a shift is he !

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Not against Arsenal he didn’t, anyway.

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          No, not at all.

          Open Controls
      3. doher.ty
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Play:

          A) Dias
          B) Gundo

          It's also possible to do Dias to Azpi (but would mean definitely benching Gundo)

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            B - higher ceiling

            Open Controls
          2. Geordie19
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        • Geordie19
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Last thing before enjoying the break...
          What you prefer?

          3-5-2
          Gundo, Jota, Salah, Bruno, Raph
          Kane Antonio

          3-4-3
          Jota, Salah, Bruno, Raph
          DCL, Kane, Antonio

          Thank you

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            So DCL or Gundogan?

            Probably DCL as Gundogan will be in and out of the team from here on in

            Open Controls
            1. Geordie19
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Yeah basically haha sorry that would be have been much easier to say! Cheers. DCL or richy will be the choice depending on price changes

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 30 mins ago

                Think Richarlison is the more interesting (and better form) pick. Can create something for himself whereas DCL is more dependent on his supply line.

                Open Controls
                1. Geordie19
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Thank you. Great shout

                  Open Controls
          2. A-L
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            Yep probably B, agree with the above

            Open Controls
            1. Geordie19
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        • TeddiPonza
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Current team:

          Martinez
          Dias Shaw Digne (Stones Coufal)
          Salah Bruno Gundogan Raphinha (Barnes)
          Watkins DCL Kane

          0,1m in bank. What would you do?

          A. Watkins (FUL) to Bamford (SHU)
          B. Barnes to Neto/Jota and bench boost
          C. Save transfer and use transfer until gw 32 for DGW players in 32.
          D. Something else

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. A-L
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            I'd be tempted by B - that's a good opportunity for BB, but depends who your 2nd GK is maybe. Otherwise C could be decent and then fix your squad for a BB then

            Open Controls
        • Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Since there’s no football on, now is a good time to revisit this absolute classic of a worldie!

          Truly one of the best league goals of all time.

          Enjoy.

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Wk34X94Whk

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Cheers for that, hadn't seen that one. Reminds me of that Henry strike vs United at Highbury 20 years ago.

            Open Controls
          2. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Thanks. Had never seen it before.

            Open Controls
          3. DavidBadWillie
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Nice goal. This goal below is one of my faves from that era...

              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uY_wQPiuwaQ

              Open Controls
          4. Slitherene
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            All chips intact!

            Martinez ¦ Forster
            Reguilon Cancelo Coufal
            Bale Auba Bruno Lingard
            Kane Bamford Antonio
            ¦ Saka Veltman Holding

            1 FT, 0.9 ITB

            What's the best strategy for this team??

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Do you mind if I ask why you didn't use any chips in any of the DGW’s or blank GW’s to date - was there a plan behind it or just wait & hope that by keeping bench boost, free hit and wildcard until a point in the season where there are virtually no double or blank fixtures remaining (relative to the quantities we saw in 18, 19, 26 & 29) that it would somehow create an advantage over the field?

              Maybe I’m just out of touch but posts where people literally ask for someone to plan the rest of the season for their team are a bit mad - if the plan works it wasn’t actually your own which is surely going to make the success feel a bit hollow/empty/plagarised.... and if it doesn’t work, surely that’s even more frustrating!

              Open Controls
              1. Slitherene
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Played my 1st WC pretty late. Got at par average GW points in 18, 26 & 29 without playing any chips. In hindsight GW 19 could have better.

                Didn't feel the need to play any chips back then. Having an average season sitting on 200k.

                Planned to WC in 31, but then this ever changing season with BGW's & fixture rearrangement made me want to ask if anyone would have done it any differently in this situation.

                Hoping for a decent late push!

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  There’s many ways to play the game

                  But not feeling the need to play chips in massive Double GW’s & massive blank GW’s isn’t something I can personally identify with, rightly or wrongly (Chips unfortunately aren’t like assets that automatically appreciate in value the longer they are held)

                  From here to end of season - I don’t really know how to advise on their usage as it’s just taking a punt really - maybe wait & see where Spurs, Villa, Everton’s unscheduled fixtures land & see if that helps

                  But with 4 chips and 9 BW’s left you basically need to either play one every other week now, or leave one unused - it’s very much wait & see territory rather than anything plannable I think

                  Open Controls
                  1. Slitherene
                    • 3 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Thanks for your advice!

                    50 points away from 50k (the realistic target) now.

                    Open Controls
                2. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Wrong person to ask but I can identify with holding back on WC.

                  It's a powerful chip for sure but that works both ways. 2 of my last 4 WCs have been utterly disastrous and sent me back 100 points in a few short weeks and I've spent the last 5 weeks undoing the transfers I made in a fairly neutral WC I played in 24 which had only a minor negative effect on my OR.

                  My only thought is that BB looks increasingly hard from here on in with so many teams likely to rotate - that's the one chip that likely needed to be played earlier for full effect.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yeah holding back on WC totally understandable... Holding back on all chips to this point? Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and wildcard? I just don't geddit 🙂

                    Open Controls
          5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Afternoon all!!! I don’t see many going for Christensen still? And going Rüdiger over him, Christensen seems to have that position now(or does he not) and he seems to be a bonus magnet!! Anyone going for him? I have Azpilicueta and might double up!!

            Open Controls
            1. seanie3
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Thiago Silva is the reason for that, before his injury Christensen was not a regular and got his chance only then.

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                Ah of course mate!!!! How silly of me!! Rüdiger it shall be then!!! Haha thanks for that mate!!

                Open Controls
                1. seanie3
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  However, Christensen has been amazing so not sure how this one pans out.. Rudiger for me is nailed on the most out of the CB’s

                  Open Controls
                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Yeah he has mate!!! And immense for bonus too!! Will play safe with Rüdiger tho I think !!

                    Open Controls
          6. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Netherlands are 2-0 down to Turkey before half time. Could they miss the World Cup again? xD

            Open Controls
            1. seanie3
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              One of the worse Dutch sides I have seen for as long as I can remember..

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Yeah this team is really nothing special at all. I've seen worse Dutch teams. The teams after the 2014 final were pretty dire.

                Open Controls
            2. Fred54
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Just #TurNed on and its already 3-0...

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.