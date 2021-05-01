250
Dugout Discussion May 1

Live FPL updates from Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

250 Comments
Share

Pep Guardiola has once again gone heavy with rotation as Manchester City take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) makes his first start in eight games, with Guardiola making eight changes from the Citizens’ 2-1 win at Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m), Kyle Walker (£6.1m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Bernardo Silva (£7.4m), Phil Foden (£6.0m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m) all move to the bench for City.

John Stones (£5.1m), who also started the Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG, is serving the second match of a three-game ban.

Only Ederson (£6.1m), Joao Cancelo (£5.9m) and Rodrigo (£5.3m) keep their places from the victory in Paris, as Guardiola gives a host of key players a breather ahead of the second leg next Tuesday.

For Crystal Palace, the big FPL news is that Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) earns a first start since Gameweek 25.

The young left-back replaces Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m), while Roy Hodgson’s other change from the GW33 defeat at Leicester sees Andros Townsend (£5.5m) preferred to Jordan Ayew (£5.6m).

With Double Gameweek 35 confirmed, Eagles attacker Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) will be blipping on the Fantasy radar. Hodgson’s team travel to both Sheffield United and Southampton in DGW35.

With no updates on social media this weekend, we will bring you live updates on all goals and assists from Selhurst Park, which you can follow below.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, Ward; Townsend, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Rodri; Gabriel Jesus, Sterling, Torres; Aguero.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

250 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is FFS social media?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Either social or anti-social depending who whom replies

      Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
        12 mins ago

        Definition of social media according to Google's English dictionary provided by Oxford:

        "websites and applications that enable users to create and share content or to participate in social networking"

        As per that definition, any platform on the internet where atleast two users can have a "social" interaction is a social media imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          I would consider social networking to having a more wider definition then social interaction. In any case this site has moderators, the most popular social media platforms that allow racial abuse don't.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            The best moderation is self moderation

            Open Controls
      • Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes. They dont seem to have understood that

        Open Controls
        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          They can regulate what people post on here so why should they include themselves in platforms that are boycotted?

          Open Controls
          1. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Exactly my point

            Open Controls
          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            So can twitter and facebook.

            They all have moderation and posting rules to be followed.

            Open Controls
    4. Danstoke82
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Which combo from 36 onwards is best?

      A) Siggy + Keane
      B) Harrison/Raph + Digne

      Thanks in advance!

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers! Thinking Harrison due to Ralph’s injury?

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'd wait to hear from Bielsa next week (if you can afford to wait) as he thought that Raphinha was in the final stages of his recovery on Thursday, so he might well be back for GW35 onwards. I'd obviously prefer him if fit but Harrison could be a canny differential for the run-in, he goes under the radar a lot as Bamford, Dallas, Raphinha etc tend to hog the headlines.

          Open Controls
      3. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Hmm I quite like the look of A. Although is siggy on pens with dcl back?

        Open Controls
    5. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Best combo for next week:

      A) Henderson & Cahill
      B) Guaita & Keane
      C) Guaita & James

      Ta muchly.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B if Keane starts this week

        Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bacon sandwiches, yum.

      Red & brown sauce combo

      Open Controls
    7. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      No coincidence that Mitchell plays and much improved defensive. Got to start next few games.

      (Not at all biased owner)

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah he is miles better defender compared to PVA

        Open Controls
    8. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Hi

      Looking for a keeper to replace Mendy

      A. Pickford
      B. Guaita
      C. Johnstone

      I have two Leeds so Meslier not ideal.

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. DangerFC
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Guaita imo

        Open Controls
    9. DangerFC
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hi lads,
      Would you use FH on the dgw or the blank? I'm second in the league. Opponent has no chips and could be struggling for the blank at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        It depends on how well set up you are for the doubles. How many players do you have? How many more would you bring in with a free hit? How many blank players do you have?

        Open Controls
      2. SINGH
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        mate same question. trailing by 30 but got FH left. can only field 8 DGW players with a -4 hit. thinking save FH for Blank GW

        Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Depends totally on your team and ft:s left.

        Open Controls
    10. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Grab miss, Forest on form

      Open Controls
    11. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Suddenly CPL defense looking decent.

      Which defender has the best XGI?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        None of them really

        Cahill if he starts might be the best bet but Palace are awful at set plays. Slight mystery that it's not as if we're short of big boys.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          just now

          If only Mitchel was nailed

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Historically Patrick 😉

        Open Controls
    12. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Was Zaha injured ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Don't think so?

        Open Controls
        1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          "A tidy half by Palace. Wilfried Zaha is last to leave the pitch by some distance. Is he injured? That would be a huge blow to Palace."

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Usual strop. Very unlike him.

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably injured his pride.

            Open Controls
    13. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Whats up Wilfred?

      Open Controls
    14. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I like this live blog feature. They shared provisional BP at half time too.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        It’s rubbish & spoils forum use on iPad & 10 mins slower than the live posters on here.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I don't know about iPad but I like the live commentary fpl related too

          Open Controls
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Not a fan on android

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I am on android looks decent

          Open Controls
    15. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      2ft 0itb
      Mendy to meslier the sensible move?
      Mendy forster
      TAA castagne shaw veltman holding
      Salah Bruno greenwood jota lingard
      Kane nacho vydra

      Open Controls
    16. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Zaha and Ederson on 100% passing accuracy

      Open Controls
    17. Twisted Melon
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will Mitchell start both for the DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think not unless pva is injured

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.