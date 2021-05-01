Live FPL updates from Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has once again gone heavy with rotation as Manchester City take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) makes his first start in eight games, with Guardiola making eight changes from the Citizens’ 2-1 win at Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m), Kyle Walker (£6.1m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Bernardo Silva (£7.4m), Phil Foden (£6.0m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m) all move to the bench for City.

John Stones (£5.1m), who also started the Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG, is serving the second match of a three-game ban.

Only Ederson (£6.1m), Joao Cancelo (£5.9m) and Rodrigo (£5.3m) keep their places from the victory in Paris, as Guardiola gives a host of key players a breather ahead of the second leg next Tuesday.

For Crystal Palace, the big FPL news is that Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) earns a first start since Gameweek 25.

The young left-back replaces Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m), while Roy Hodgson’s other change from the GW33 defeat at Leicester sees Andros Townsend (£5.5m) preferred to Jordan Ayew (£5.6m).

With Double Gameweek 35 confirmed, Eagles attacker Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) will be blipping on the Fantasy radar. Hodgson’s team travel to both Sheffield United and Southampton in DGW35.

With no updates on social media this weekend, we will bring you live updates on all goals and assists from Selhurst Park, which you can follow below.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, Ward; Townsend, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Rodri; Gabriel Jesus, Sterling, Torres; Aguero.

