FPL player price guide: Brighton

Four Brighton and Hove Albion players have so far been priced up by Fantasy Premier Leage.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez‘s £4.5m listing is surprising given that Albion finished the season as one of the division’s form defensive sides.

The Seagulls’ total of nine clean sheets from Gameweek 19 onwards was the third-best in the English top flight, while only Chelsea conceded fewer goals than their 17 over this period.

Elsewhere, Pascal Gross – the leading chance creator among FPL midfielders in 2021 – and Yves Bissouma have seen their starting prices frozen at £6.0m and £4.5m respectively.

Leandro Trossard is up half a million at £6.5m, however, having finished the campaign as Brighton’s highest-scoring FPL asset with 132 points.

