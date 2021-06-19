0
FPL June 19

FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Norwich City

All of Norwich City’s assets have been priced up upon their return to the top flight.

Teemu Pukki will begin the season at £6.0m; the Finland international hit 11 goals in Norwich’s previous Premier League campaign, over half of which came in the first five Gameweeks.

He’s back in the English top tier having plundered 26 goals in Daniel Farke’s side’s latest promotion-winning year.

Tim Krul is yet another £4.5m-rated goalkeeper, with every other City player – including defender Grant Hanley (£4.5m) and midfielder Todd Cantwell (£5.5m) – also in the budget bracket.

PlayerTeamCostPosition
KrulNorwich£4.5GKP
McGovernNorwich£4.0GKP
HanleyNorwich£4.5DEF
ByramNorwich£4.5DEF
ZimmermannNorwich£4.5DEF
AaronsNorwich£4.5DEF
SørensenNorwich£4.5DEF
OmobamideleNorwich£4.0DEF
DowellNorwich£5.5MID
CantwellNorwich£5.5MID
StiepermannNorwich£5.0MID
McLeanNorwich£5.0MID
HernándezNorwich£5.0MID
PlachetaNorwich£5.0MID
MartinNorwich£5.0MID
RuppNorwich£4.5MID
PukkiNorwich£6.0FWD
HugillNorwich£5.5FWD
IdahNorwich£5.0FWD
