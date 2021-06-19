FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Norwich City

All of Norwich City’s assets have been priced up upon their return to the top flight.

Teemu Pukki will begin the season at £6.0m; the Finland international hit 11 goals in Norwich’s previous Premier League campaign, over half of which came in the first five Gameweeks.

He’s back in the English top tier having plundered 26 goals in Daniel Farke’s side’s latest promotion-winning year.

Tim Krul is yet another £4.5m-rated goalkeeper, with every other City player – including defender Grant Hanley (£4.5m) and midfielder Todd Cantwell (£5.5m) – also in the budget bracket.

Player Team Cost Position Krul Norwich £4.5 GKP McGovern Norwich £4.0 GKP Hanley Norwich £4.5 DEF Byram Norwich £4.5 DEF Zimmermann Norwich £4.5 DEF Aarons Norwich £4.5 DEF Sørensen Norwich £4.5 DEF Omobamidele Norwich £4.0 DEF Dowell Norwich £5.5 MID Cantwell Norwich £5.5 MID Stiepermann Norwich £5.0 MID McLean Norwich £5.0 MID Hernández Norwich £5.0 MID Placheta Norwich £5.0 MID Martin Norwich £5.0 MID Rupp Norwich £4.5 MID Pukki Norwich £6.0 FWD Hugill Norwich £5.5 FWD Idah Norwich £5.0 FWD

