Fernandes and De Bruyne rise to £12.0m as more FPL prices are revealed

More Fantasy Premier League player prices for the 2021/22 campaign have been released on Monday.

The two Manchester clubs, Aston Villa, Brentford, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City have all made announcements, either revealing entire squad lists or just a handful of assets.

The headline news sees Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne priced up at £12.0m – that’s half a million cheaper than Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah (both £12.5m).

Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) and Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) have climbed in price following their achievements in 2020/21, along with last season’s popular forward options Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.5m), Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) and Callum Wilson (£7.5m).

Ivan Toney of newly promoted Brentford will set FPL managers back £6.5m, meanwhile.

TEAM BY TEAM

MANCHESTER CITY

While Ruben Dias moving up a rung to £6.0m was entirely expected, the elevation of De Bruyne to the £12.0m mark came out of the blue.

The Belgian’s points-per-match average of 5.6 was the same as Ilkay Gundogan’s last season and a whole point short of what Fernandes was churning out across Manchester.

This is De Bruyne’s most expensive starting price ever in FPL and sees him move up half a million in cost.

Raheem Sterling‘s worst year for Fantasy attacking returns (19) since 2015/16 results in a drop from £11.5m to £11.0m, while Riyad Mahrez‘s late-season run of form in which he delivered 10 goals and assists in as many appearances perhaps influenced the decision to increase his asking price to a still-reasonable £9.0m.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (£5m), Dean Henderson (£5m).

Defenders: Harry Maguire (£5.5m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m), Alex Telles (£5m), Victor Lindelof (£5m), Eric Bailly (£5m), Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m), Brandon Williams (£4m).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (£12m), Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Paul Pogba (£7.5m), Mason Greenwood (£7.5m), Jesse Lingard (£7m), Donny van de Beek (£6m), Daniel James (£6m), Scott McTominay (£5.5m), Fred (£5m), Nemanja Matic (£4.5m).

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (£8.5m), Anthony Martial (£8m).

Aside from the headline Fernandes news, Luke Shaw has been handed a price rise to £5.5m.

That’s still a little on the generous side, given that he was top for chances created among defenders in 2021.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire (both £5.5m) are at the same price rung as the left-back but United’s two senior goalkeepers, Dean Henderson (£5.0m) and David de Gea (£5.0m), are both available for half a million cheaper.

Only Manchester City and Chelsea (12 each) kept more clean sheets than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops (nine) this calendar year, so there’ll no doubt be plenty of takers in the first couple of months of the new campaign given the mostly favourable fixtures they enjoy in Gameweeks 1-7.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) are still categorised as midfielders and their starting prices remain identical to what they were ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The latter ended the season just gone in fine form, hitting seven attacking returns from Gameweeks 30-35.

Rashford was the fifth highest-scoring midfielder in the game, meanwhile.

Edinson Cavani (£8.5m) and Anthony Martial (£8.0m) are the only two FPL forwards listed on the Red Devils’ books.

ASTON VILLA

Martinez almost broke the record for most FPL points by a goalkeeper in a single season in 2020/21 and it was inevitable that he’d rise to £5.5m, given the similar hike experienced by Nick Pope (£5.5m) a year earlier.

Watkins had begun last season at £6.0m and has been slapped with a £1.5m rise, having plundered 23 attacking returns and 168 points en route to finishing as the fourth highest-scoring forward in the game.

Grealish’s season was impacted by injury but his points-per-match average of 5.2 was the best among Villa assets and the 10th highest among Fantasy midfielders.

Tyrone Mings remains steady at £5.0m, despite being part of a Villa backline that kept more clean sheets (15) than all teams bar Manchester City and Chelsea last season.

New boy Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) is significantly cheaper than Grealish, with the returning Ashley Young available at £5.5m.

BRENTFORD

With FPL perhaps having learned their lesson from last season’s underpricing of Patrick Bamford and Ollie Watkins, Toney enters FPL at a less palatable £6.5m.

The penalty-taking forward bagged 31 goals in 45 Championship appearances in 2020/21, assisting a further 10 of the Bees’ strikes.

All of Brentford’s other Fantasy assets are priced under £6.0m, with set-piece takers Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen available at £5.5m and £5.0m respectively.

David Raya is yet another goalkeeper listed at £4.5m.

CHELSEA

Mendy kept clean sheets in over half of his appearances last season (16 in 31 games) although such was Chelsea’s strength at the back that he collected save points in fewer than a third of his run-outs.

No Blues player started more Premier League matches under Thomas Tuchel than Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) and the long-serving Spaniard’s starting price remains stable in the premium bracket as a consequence.

Timo Werner‘s (£9.0m) underwhelming first season at Stamford Bridge sees him drop half a million, with N’Golo Kante a non-mover at £5.0m.

EVERTON

Calvert-Lewin’s 16-goal season sees him join Patrick Bamford at the £8.0m mark.

The Everton striker found the back of the net on 11 occasions in as many Gameweeks at the start of 2020/21, with the goals drying up thereafter.

But a positive-looking opening set of fixtures, particularly at home, will surely see the Toffees at the forefront of many Fantasy managers’ thoughts.

And Lucas Digne could well be the most popular pick of all from the blue half of Merseyside, with an unexpected drop to £5.5m one of the most surprising price reveals to date.

The Frenchman was behind only Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) among FPL defenders for assists last season and returned more than mere appearance points in over half of his 30 starts.

The starting prices of James Rodriguez (£7.0m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) have also fallen after underwhelming campaigns.

LEICESTER CITY

Iheanacho’s remarkably good late-season form has seen him join the ranks of the mid-price forwards.

The Nigerian had dropped to £5.6m from a starting price of £6.0m by the time his purple patch started in Gameweek 26 of the campaign just gone.

He then embarked on a run of 11 goals in Leicester City’s final 12 matches at the tail-end of 2020/21, outscoring Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) by 90 points to 57 in that time.

That made Vardy’s rise to £10.5m – his highest starting price ever – all the more surprising.

The veteran scored on only four occasions in the final 24 Gameweeks, although did, in fairness, finish joint-top of the 2020/21 goals created charts with 14 assists.

James Maddison‘s up-and-down campaign sees him remain at £7.0m, with Kasper Schmeichel falling half a million to £5.0m.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Player Position Price Martin Dubravka GKP £4.5 Karl Darlow GKP £4.5 Matt Ritchie DEF £5.0 Ciaran Clark DEF £4.5 Jamaal Lascelles DEF £4.5 Paul Dummett DEF £4.5 Emil Krafth DEF £4.5 Fabian Schar DEF £4.5 Jamal Lewis DEF £4.5 Javier Manquillo DEF £4.0 Jonjo Shelvey MID £5.5 Ryan Fraser MID £5.5 Miguel Almiron MID £5.5 Jeff Hendrick MID £5.0 Jacob Murphy MID £5.0 Isaac Hayden MID £4.5 Sean Longstaff MID £4.5 Matty Longstaff MID £4.5 Callum Wilson FWD £7.5 Allan Saint-Maximin FWD £6.5 Joelinton FWD £6.0 Dwight Gayle FWD £5.5

Callum Wilson (£7.5m) endured an injury-hit 2020/21 season but when he did play he averaged 5.2 points per game, the third-best mean among Fantasy forwards.

FPL have subsequently handed the former Bournemouth man a price rise of £1.0m, bringing him level with Watkins and Iheanacho.

We’ve not had many positional reclassifications this summer but Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) is one, with the Frenchman’s late-season stint as part of a central front two influencing that decision from the game-makers at FPL.

Martin Dubravka joins the throng of goalkeepers available at £4.5m, while Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) is now a defender again after his recent spell at left wing-back.

SOUTHAMPTON

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy £4.5m, Fraser Forster £4.5m.

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters £5m, Jannik Vestergaard £5m, Jan Bednarek £4.5m, Jack Stephens £4.5m, Mohammed Salisu £4.5m.



Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse £6.5m, Stuart Armstrong £6m, Nathan Redmond £6m, Theo Walcott £6m, Moussa Djenepo £5.5m, Nathan Tella £5m, Ibrahima Diallo £4.5m, Will Smallbone £4.5m, Oriol Romeu £4.5m.

Forwards: Danny Ings £8m, Ché Adams £7m, Dan Nlundulu £4.5m, Michael Obafemi £4.5m.

Danny Ings has dipped in price to £8.0m following an injury-littered campaign, with just one million now separating him and strike partner Che Adams (£7.0m) following the latter’s hike.

Goalkeeping duo Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster remain as they were at £4.5m, with set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse – who had his best-ever season for attacking returns and who finished ahead of Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling in the Fantasy points table – slightly pricier at £6.5m.

