FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has been priced up at £12.0m for the new season – that’s half a million cheaper than Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah (both £12.5m), despite the Portuguese schemer finishing top for FPL points last season.

The midfielder has racked up 48 attacking returns and 361 points since moving to Manchester in January 2020.

Aside from the headline Fernandes news, Luke Shaw has been handed a price rise to £5.5m.

That’s still a little on the generous side, given that he was top for chances created among defenders in 2021.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire (both £5.5m) are at the same price rung as the left-back but United’s two senior goalkeepers, Dean Henderson (£5.0m) and David de Gea (£5.0m), are both available for half a million cheaper.

Only Manchester City and Chelsea (12 each) kept more clean sheets than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops (nine) this calendar year, so there’ll no doubt be plenty of takers in the first couple of months of the new campaign given the mostly favourable fixtures they enjoy in Gameweeks 1-7.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) are still categorised as midfielders and their starting prices remain identical to what they were ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The latter ended the season just gone in fine form, hitting seven attacking returns from Gameweeks 30-35.

Rashford was the fifth highest-scoring midfielder in the game, meanwhile.

Edinson Cavani (£8.5m) and Anthony Martial (£8.0m) are the only two FPL forwards listed on the Red Devils’ books.

You can get loads more data on all the players in question and much more in our Premium Members Area – and there's a completely free trial available now.

PRICES WE KNOW SO FAR

