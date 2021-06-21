FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Brentford

With FPL perhaps having learned their lesson from last season’s underpricing of Patrick Bamford and Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney enters FPL at a less palatable £6.5m.
The penalty-taking forward bagged 31 goals in 45 Championship appearances in 2020/21, assisting a further 10 of the Bees’ strikes.
All of Brentford’s other Fantasy assets are priced under £6.0m, with set-piece takers Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen available at £5.5m and £5.0m respectively.
David Raya is yet another goalkeeper listed at £4.5m.
