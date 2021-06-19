FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane‘s reward for posting career-best attacking returns and FPL points in 2020/21 has been a hefty price hike.

The Spurs man’s starting price has increased from £10.5m to £12.5m, the same as it was in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Cynics might also suggest that the price-makers will have one eye on Kane’s potential summer move away from north London, although it could be argued that 37 attacking returns and 242 points merited a Salah-esque tag outright.

Son Heung-min broke his own personal record for FPL points in a single season by some distance, smashing his previous best by 50 in the campaign just gone.

His price rise is not quite so astronomical, up from £9.0m to £10.0m.

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) are priced as they were this time a year ago.

