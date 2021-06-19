0
FPL June 19

FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Tottenham Hotspur

0 Comments
Share

Harry Kane‘s reward for posting career-best attacking returns and FPL points in 2020/21 has been a hefty price hike.

The Spurs man’s starting price has increased from £10.5m to £12.5m, the same as it was in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Cynics might also suggest that the price-makers will have one eye on Kane’s potential summer move away from north London, although it could be argued that 37 attacking returns and 242 points merited a Salah-esque tag outright.

Son Heung-min broke his own personal record for FPL points in a single season by some distance, smashing his previous best by 50 in the campaign just gone.

His price rise is not quite so astronomical, up from £9.0m to £10.0m.

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) are priced as they were this time a year ago.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.