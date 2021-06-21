0
FPL June 21

FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Southampton

0 Comments
Danny Ings (£8.0m) has dipped in price to £8.0m following an injury-littered campaign, with just one million now separating him and strike partner Che Adams (£7.0m) following the latter’s hike.

Goalkeeping duo Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) and Fraser Forster (£4.5m) remain as they were at £4.5m, with set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) – who had his best-ever season for attacking returns and who finished ahead of Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling (£11.0m) in the Fantasy points table – slightly pricier at £6.5m.

