FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Chelsea

Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) is the joint most-expensive goalkeeper in FPL after the release of the latest prices.

He kept clean sheets in over half of his appearances last season (16 in 31 games) although such was Chelsea’s strength at the back that he collected save points in fewer than a third of his run-outs.

No Blues player started more Premier League matches under Thomas Tuchel than Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) and the long-serving Spaniard’s starting price remains stable in the premium bracket as a consequence.

Timo Werner‘s (£9.0m) underwhelming first season at Stamford Bridge sees him drop half a million, with N’Golo Kante a non-mover at £5.0m.

PRICES WE KNOW SO FAR

