FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Burnley

There have been four Fantasy Premier League player prices revealed for Burnley ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The starting prices of Nick Pope (£5.5m) and Ben Mee (£5.0m) are unchanged, while James Tarkowski (£5.0m) has dropped half a million.

Chris Wood has been given a modest rise after his end-of-season burst of 11 attacking returns in eight appearances, up from £6.5m to £7.0m.

Pope remaining at £5.5m is a bit of a deterrent, especially as the Clarets finished the season in pretty dire form defensively: they kept just four clean sheets in their final 20 games.

Saying that, Pope’s points-per-match average of exactly 4.5 was almost identical to what it was in his previous campaign.

