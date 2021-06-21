FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£8.0m) 16-goal season sees him join Patrick Bamford at the £8.0m mark.

The Everton striker found the back of the net on 11 occasions in as many Gameweeks at the start of 2020/21, with the goals drying up thereafter.

But a positive-looking opening set of fixtures, particularly at home, will surely see the Toffees at the forefront of many Fantasy managers’ thoughts.

And Lucas Digne could well be the most popular pick of all from the blue half of Merseyside, with an unexpected drop to £5.5m one of the most surprising price reveals to date.

The Frenchman was behind only Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) among FPL defenders for assists last season and returned more than mere appearance points in over half of his 30 starts.

The starting prices of James Rodriguez (£7.0m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) have also fallen after underwhelming campaigns.

PRICES WE KNOW SO FAR

