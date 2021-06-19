FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Liverpool

All of Liverpool’s players have been priced up by Fantasy Premier League ahead of the new season.

The starting prices for Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) have remained the same but Mohamed Salah has been shunted up to £12.5m.

Despite Alexander-Arnold registering 50 fewer FPL points in 2020/21 than he did in his previous campaign, the Liverpool right-back looks set to remain the priciest defender in the game.

A late-season surge in which he averaged 7.5 points per match over the final 10 Gameweeks may well have influenced FPL Towers, as the England international – along with many of his team-mates – had flattered to deceive up until that point.

The ever-present Robertson outscored his fellow full-back over the season by one point and is half a million cheaper, despite having matched Alexander-Arnold’s assist count of eight in 2020/21.

And Salah’s worst season for FPL points since moving to Merseyside hasn’t stopped the powers-that-be increasing his starting price to £12.5m.

The Egyptian remains a midfielder, at least, which seems to have killed any notion that we might see a rejig of the positional classifications.

Sadio Mane (£12.0m) and Diogo Jota (£7.5m) are also in that category, with Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) a forward as before.

Elsewhere, the soon-to-be-fit Virgil van Dijk comes in at £6.5m.

