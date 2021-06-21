0
FPL June 21

FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho’s (£7.5m) remarkably good late-season form has seen him join the ranks of the mid-price forwards.

The Nigerian had dropped to £5.6m from a starting price of £6.0m by the time his purple patch started in Gameweek 26 of the campaign just gone.

He then embarked on a run of 11 goals in Leicester City’s final 12 matches at the tail-end of 2020/21, outscoring Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) by 90 points to 57 in that time.

That made Vardy’s rise to £10.5m – his highest starting price ever – all the more surprising.

The veteran scored on only four occasions in the final 24 Gameweeks, although did, in fairness, finish joint-top of the 2020/21 goals created charts with 14 assists.

James Maddison‘s up-and-down campaign sees him remain at £7.0m, with Kasper Schmeichel falling half a million to £5.0m.

