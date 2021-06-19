FPL 2021/22 player price guide: West Ham United

There are price rises across the board for West Ham United’s overachievers of 2020/21.

All of the Hammers’ assets have been listed by FPL ahead of the new campaign.

Assist machines and fellow full-backs Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) are handed hikes of half a million each, having supplied a combined 20 of West Ham’s goals in the campaign just gone.

Ten-goal Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) is a million pound more expensive than he was a year ago, which is also the case with forward Michail Antonio (£7.5m).

Lukasz Fabianski will set FPL managers back £5.0m.

