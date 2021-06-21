FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) almost broke the record for most FPL points by a goalkeeper in a single season in 2020/21 and it was inevitable that he’d rise to £5.5m, given the similar hike experienced by Nick Pope (£5.5m) a year earlier.
Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) had begun last season at £6.0m and has been slapped with a £1.5m rise, having plundered 23 attacking returns and 168 points en route to finishing as the fourth highest-scoring forward in the game.
Jack Grealish’s (£8.0m) season was impacted by injury but his points-per-match average of 5.2 was the best among Villa assets and the 10th highest among Fantasy midfielders.
Tyrone Mings and the Villans’ first-choice back four are all available at £5.0m, despite being part of a defence that kept more clean sheets (15) than all teams bar Manchester City and Chelsea last season.
New boy Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) is significantly cheaper than Grealish, with the returning Ashley Young available at £5.5m.
PRICES WE KNOW SO FAR
