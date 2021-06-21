0
FPL June 21

FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Newcastle United

Callum Wilson (£7.5m) endured an injury-hit 2020/21 season but when he did play he averaged 5.2 points per game, the third-best mean among Fantasy forwards.

FPL have subsequently handed the former Bournemouth man a price rise of £1.0m, bringing him level with Watkins and Iheanacho.

We’ve not had many positional reclassifications this summer but Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) is one, with the Frenchman’s late-season stint as part of a central front two influencing that decision from the game-makers at FPL.

Martin Dubravka joins the throng of goalkeepers available at £4.5m, while Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) is now a defender again after his recent spell at left wing-back.

