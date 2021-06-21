FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Newcastle United

Callum Wilson (£7.5m) endured an injury-hit 2020/21 season but when he did play he averaged 5.2 points per game, the third-best mean among Fantasy forwards.

FPL have subsequently handed the former Bournemouth man a price rise of £1.0m, bringing him level with Watkins and Iheanacho.

We’ve not had many positional reclassifications this summer but Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) is one, with the Frenchman’s late-season stint as part of a central front two influencing that decision from the game-makers at FPL.

Martin Dubravka joins the throng of goalkeepers available at £4.5m, while Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) is now a defender again after his recent spell at left wing-back.

PRICES WE KNOW SO FAR

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT