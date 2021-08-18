405
FPL August 18

Who are the best budget FPL defenders and midfielders for Gameweek 2 onwards?

In this article, we re-assess the budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in each position following the completion of Gameweek 1.

The hunt for ‘playing’ bargain-bin assets is always a big part of pre-season, such is their important dual role of a) freeing up budget to splash on the premium picks and b) operating as emergency options for when injury or unavailability might strike our first-choice XI.

The problem with selecting them before a ball has been kicked is that we’re never really sure which of them will feature regularly for their clubs and who is best left alone.

While it’s still early days and we’ve still got two weeks of the summer transfer window to negotiate, we thought we’d take a look to see if any of the £4.0m defenders and £4.5m midfielders caught the eye in Gameweek 1.

If you’re wondering about £4.0m goalkeepers and £4.5m forwards: not a single one got any sort of game-time on the opening weekend.

Emmanuel Dennis (£5.0m) caught the eye in Watford’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa, however, for those willing to shell out the extra pennies up top.

£4.0m FPL DEFENDERS

Who are the best budget FPL enablers for Gameweek 2 and beyond? 1

A starting £4.0m defender is the Holy Grail of Fantasy management, with the thirst for a cheap enabler particularly insatiable at this time of the season before we’ve accrued all of that additional team value.

Of the 25 listed in the game (one of whom has already had a price rise), only six made an appearance in Gameweek 1 – and one of those was Ben Johnson (£4.0m), on as a stoppage-time substitute in West Ham United’s win over Newcastle United.

At least three of the five starters would appear to be on borrowed time.

A pre-season injury to Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) paved the way for Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m) to start against Norwich in Gameweek 1 but the Scot is already back in light training with the Reds.

Similarly, fitness issues affecting Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) and Jonny Evans (£5.5m) spelled game-time for Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) on the opening weekend but the arrival of Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) looks ominous for the Ghanaian. Even if Brendan Rodgers switches to a back three, as he did in the final half an hour against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Evans ought to be back soon after the September international break.

And Ki-Jana Hoever‘s (£4.0m) start in that same game at the King Power Stadium surely owed much to Nelson Semedo‘s (£5.0m) lack of match fitness after a spell in self-isolation.

“We have plenty of time to train with him. He was out of the team for 10 days and just came to the team in the morning.

“I am happy with what Ki did in this game. What we have in this position at right-back is what I want in the whole squad. A top player like Nelson and a top young player like Ki to be competitive.” – Bruno Lage on Nelson Semedo

Shane Duffy (£4.0m) may not have played in Albion’s back four had Joel Veltman (£4.5m) been available, meanwhile, although did earn the praise of his boss.

He’s certainly one to monitor, particularly if he keeps popping up with efforts from set-piece situations – there were four on Saturday alone.

“I thought he was immense. He has been fantastic since he came back. His attitude and professionalism, his approach to the team and group. He has been really good.” – Graham Potter on Shane Duffy

Brighton Burnley 7

That leads us to perhaps the most exciting prospect of all, Tino Livramento (£4.0m).

Despite less than two weeks of training with his new teammates, 45 minutes of pre-season football and a complete lack of first-team experience with Chelsea, the 18-year-old full-back was handed a surprise start over Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m) in Southampton’s defeat at Everton.

Although the Saints succumbed to a 3-1 loss, Ralph Hasenhuttl was impressed with the teenager’s outing.

“Tino is a very dynamic young player with a good mentality and the defensive qualities that we need. Today he had a very strong opponent and most of the time he was very good against him. With the ball he showed some good skills, I’m happy for him.”

“Okay he (Livramento) was not that long here like Kyle but it was not an easy decision.

“But I was looking for his physical one-against-one qualities he has defensively against Richarlison. I think he did it fantastically to be honest.

“We (know) he is immediately that he is a player who can play in the Premier League and this is very positive for us.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

The competition for places at right-back does suggest that it’s too early to make a kneejerk judgement on his security of starts but the fact that Richarlison (£7.6m), originally stationed as a left-winger at Goodison Park, only found joy when being moved centrally was a testament to Livramento’s defensive display.

And the youngster’s eye for a dribble and ease going forward didn’t go unnoticed.

As for the rest, the only outfielder who played every single minute of his side’s pre-season campaign – Andrew Omobamidele (£4.0m) – missed out on Norwich’s defeat to Liverpool because of tonsillitis. Again, though, the centre-back is behind Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley’s (£4.5m) in the pecking order anyway and will be reliant on Daniel Farke to operate with three at the back as he did against Newcastle in pre-season to open up an extra spot for he or Christoph Zimmermann (£4.5m) to fill.

Many of the other £4.0m will be dependent on first-team regulars picking up injuries or illness in order to get game-time but Brandon Williams (£4.0m) is a name for the watchlist should he make a loan move to Carrow Road.

£4.5m FPL MIDFIELDERS

Who are the best budget FPL defenders and midfielders for Gameweek 2 onwards?

A total of 21 £4.5m midfielders set foot onto the pitch at the weekend, 11 of which made their respective teams’ starting line-ups.

Most of the names we see in this category are workmanlike central midfielders who can offer game-time and little else, the most secure of which are probably Allan (£4.5m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.5m).

Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) could well be added to that list: the fact that he was on set-piece taking duties for Norwich suggests he may even pick up the odd assist or two from dead-ball situations at the very least.

Team-mate Lukas Rupp (£4.5m) had the most goal attempts of any sub-£5.0m midfielder in Gameweek 1, meanwhile, although his first-team prospects are uncertain going forward given that two new, more attack-minded recent signings have yet to bed in (something that could lead Daniel Farke away from the 4-3-3 he used against Liverpool) and that Kenny McLean (£5.0m) remains an alternative for a central midfield position.

Jack Cork (£4.5m) won the battle of the two bargain-bin Burnley central midfielders for a starting place on Saturday, with Josh Brownhill (£4.5m) only a substitute. Johann Berg Gudmundsson‘s (£5.5m) tendency to pick up an injury or three means that the versatile Brownhill, an occasional deputy on the right flank last season, will likely get more sustained game-time at some point this season.

James McArthur (£4.5m) was one of just two £4.5m midfielders who created a chance in Gameweek 1 (McArthur actually supplied two key passes), the other being Watford anchor Peter Etebo (£4.5m). McArthur does have previous for attacking returns in FPL, delivering 25 of them across three seasons in 2016-2019, but the absence of a cluster of Palace midfielders on the opening weekend does mean that we still have to bide our time to see if he’s going to be as nailed under Patrick Vieira as he was under Roy Hodgson.

Isaac Hayden‘s (£4.5m) slightly more attacking remit under Steve Bruce in the defeat to West Ham is both a positive and negative; there may be more opportunities for FPL returns playing that way but it also leaves him a lot more susceptible to a benching, with Joe Willock (£6.0m) now back on the books. Jonjo Shelvey’s (£5.5m) “paramount” status at the base of the Magpies’ midfield leaves Hayden looking a little lost.

Marvelous Nakamba and Douglas Luiz (both £4.5m) look set to share their usual game-time at Villa this season (the latter still the favourite to start more often than not), while Oliver Skipp‘s (£4.5m) impressive pre-season was rewarded with a Gameweek 1 start and a solid showing in the middle of the Spurs midfield. Even if he is to get a sustained run of starts under Nuno Espirito Santo, of course, his complete lack of attacking threat (zero touches in the final third on Saturday) means we’re looking at a succession of 1-3 pointers – which is sometimes all we can ask for regarding bench fodder duty.

And to neatly ground expectations of what we can expect from £4.5m midfielders in FPL, only one of the 21 on show delivered an attacking return in Gameweek 1: the man responsible was Brighton’s Jakub Moder (£4.5m), on as a 72nd-minute substitute at Turf Moor, who teed up the Seagulls’ equaliser shortly after being introduced.

  1. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Gundo owners - Im assuming you've heard the news today. Whats the plan? Are you holding or selling?

    Open Controls
    1. Hiddenpaw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I jumped early and sold him, feeling ok about it.

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Most are selling for Greenwood it seems

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Absolutely keeping. Got a ticket for the Norwich raffle.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        It didn't make the raffle box, it fell on the floor, sorry

        Open Controls
        1. Must.Go.Faster.
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Someone picked it up and put it back in the raffle box; also sorry.

          Open Controls
    4. Mr. Sitter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Will probably hold now unless confirmed out

      Open Controls
    5. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      It’s tough, I’ve got Gundo and have 3 Man U and 3 Liverpool already. Leaves slim pickings without pogba/Greenwood/Jota as options.

      Thinking maybe Torres…

      Open Controls
      1. noquarternt
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Ahh just seen he’s trained. Definitely keep, a ticket in the lottery

        Open Controls
    6. Giggs Boson
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Why would you sell before NOR when he's been in full training for at least 3 days?

      There's even a video of him training: https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1428071137951506440?s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Alisson WondHaaland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Yeah I know, but this doesnt exclude him from Pep's roulette. Theres every chance Pep goes and plays Grealish and KDB to give Gundo a bit more time.

        The Gundo pick was a lot to do with KDB being injured. Now after finding out he's back, he's a much riskier option

        Open Controls
        1. noquarternt
          • 6 Years
          2 hours ago

          Yeah I think you’ve got a point, but you’ve gotta keep for Norwich surely. Reassess after?

          Open Controls
          1. Alisson WondHaaland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Yeah probably, price fall is annoying though

            Open Controls
    7. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Sold for Benrahma. My bench isn’t strong enough to take the risk. Will switch for Harrison in GW5.

      Open Controls
  2. Longiss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    What’s the probability of Salah and Raphinia missing gw 4/5?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      If only there was an article setting out the background on this …

      Open Controls
      1. Longiss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Must have missed it, thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Pjanić! at the Džeko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I think the best answer to this question is to wait and see if the COVID protocols are changed in any way. I'd expect that there will be some kind of formal announcement made before the international break.

      In the absence of that information, I think you need to plan to limit your transfers in order to make sure you have them handy. If you can, make sure you have two free transfers ready to go for week 4. You can give yourself the luxury of making a single change for week 2 or week 3, but if possible you want to keep your powder dry in the event that you need to switch out a couple players to cover for possible quarantines.

      Open Controls
    3. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wait till 25/26 August

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        What changes then?

        Open Controls
        1. Salah4Ever
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          New rules announcement

          Open Controls
  3. Big Bad Barry
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    Trent Shaw Dias Ayling Duffy
    Salah Fernandes Berhema Mbembo Gilmour
    Lewin Ings Antonio

    Save transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Sure

      Open Controls
    2. Must.Go.Faster.
      just now

      Best to probably just make a transfer, somehow/somewhere, IMHO.

      All the best!

      To me.

      Open Controls
  4. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    With this reserve travelling squad to Portugal, we can assume that all Spurs main players is safe from rotation for the whole season, any thought?

    Open Controls
    1. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I wouldnt say the whole season just next match and still Kane will replace someone

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Have you heard most of the players that played against city didnt go to Portugal?
        The travelled squad only consist of fringe players.
        I just have feeling the way Nuno see this cup as a warming up match.

        Open Controls
        1. Salah4Ever
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Yes but can use doherty or aurier in uefa and then use the other to replace tangana,

          Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Link? What’s this about? (Excuse my naivety)

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Google europe conference league, this season is the first campaign, and Spurs on it.

        Open Controls
        1. noquarternt
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Ahh yeah of course thank you

          Open Controls
    3. Must.Go.Faster.
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Oh, yes, the players are 100% save from rotation; don’t even have to assume it. It’s a fact!

      Open Controls
  5. SuperG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Big like for this article. Great to know all about the bargain bin players. Feeling a tad smug that as a die hard saint I was early only Livramento

    Open Controls
  6. Bambi
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Is Lukaku's price locked?

    Open Controls
    1. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yes till deadline

      Open Controls
  7. Salah4Ever
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    I have Jota Barnes and Targett on my team, had a good start last week but now having doubts about this trio minutes next game .
    Plan was to switch Jota to Gundo GW2

    A) Jota to Greenwood
    B) Targett to Reguillion
    C) Save

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      A. Targett with a point to prove. I expect a banger.

      Open Controls
      1. Salah4Ever
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Targett against ASM doesnt look great after what Sarr did last week he might be benched

        Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I think Targett starts at home - and assuming you have a bench defender I'd stick with him. Sarr was on one last week.

      I'd also stick with Jota - think Liverpool will put on a show at home - and even if Bobby starts over him he'll get 30mins against a tiring Burnley and there will be late goals I reckon.

      Also could see all 4 attackers starting for Liverpool - their midfield is week and it's more fun that way.

      c) Save.

      Open Controls
      1. Salah4Ever
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        I really want to save but targett against ASM , uncertainty of Jota and barnes mins is too much for my bench

        Open Controls
  8. Coming Rome
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Firmino looks like he aged 100 years in that picture

    Open Controls
  9. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Guys, 3 players that stood out to you from GW1 that no1 considered...?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Sarr, Armstrong and Maupay

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Sarr and Maupay yess

        Open Controls
    2. Netley Lucas
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Very Sigma Grindset.

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        What

        Open Controls
    3. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Sarr, Digne, DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Like DCL!

        Open Controls
    4. C-Dawgg
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Pogba, Sigma, Ligma

      Open Controls
    5. MOZIL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Woodburn, Sambi Lokonga, Longstaff

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    6. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Bowen , Ritchie, Pulisic but too much uncertainty in chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Pulisic did play well!
        Whole Wes ham team stood out - Antonio Benrahma Soucek Bowen Cresswell Coufal lmao

        Open Controls
    7. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Fornals, traore, tanganga

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Tangana was immense imo...

        Open Controls
        1. shiraz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          56 mins ago

          Is it? Never seen much a or b options for him.

          Open Controls
    8. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Alonso, but I still wouldn’t get him in now.

      Sarr and Dennis also peaked my interest, especially Dennis at that price. He could be great when I need money to upgrade the 4.0 defenders that won’t play for very long.

      Open Controls
    9. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Gylfi Siggy Sigurdsson

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    So we have been told there is going to be new covid rules announcement , regarding travel back from red countries, link please

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I'm looking for it for you...

      Open Controls
    2. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      It was in an article here
      regarding the players that might miss GW 4/5/8/9 saying that they may get new rules applied regarding the player quarantine restrictions.

      Open Controls
    3. TM™ - 6dcode (71 or m…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/articles/

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Found some information going, to study it more, but cases are going up in Egypt

      Open Controls
  11. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Gündo > Greenwood
    B- Gündo > Torres punt for one week
    C- Gündo > Canós
    D - Gündo > Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Must.Go.Faster.
      32 mins ago

      Prolly C. You may just get last weeks points!

      Open Controls
    3. duststorm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. shiraz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Decided to skip the benrahma's price rise train, keeping my sarr, greenwood and barnes to fight for another 2-3 gw. I believe these 3 can deliver just like benrahma can.

    But now i am left with no clue on who to get for gw 3 with my 2 ft.

    Open Controls
    1. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Don’t rush it. Chances are someone in your team will get injured before then and make it easy for you.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      We’ll learn so much this week - by clear up choices for next week.

      If not a simple single transfer and rolling two into the international break makes a lot of sense to me.

      Open Controls
  13. Mreidfelt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I have adopted a strategy based on avoiding price drops early game weeks rather than jumping on everything moving up fast this season...

    My top rank of 10795 was achieved this way. Last season I used WC and free hits way to fast to get bandwagons...failed miserably and ended up 385000 rank...

    Open Controls
    1. Must.Go.Faster.
      49 mins ago

      Cool, cool. Keep it up!

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Think avoiding price drops makes more sense than chasing rises. But I also get why people do both.

      Open Controls
  14. duststorm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    To play Targett or Ayling?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Targett

      Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Targz

      Open Controls
  15. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Raphinha to Benrahma FT this week: yes or no? And why?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      I would hold

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Absolutely not, how about you tell us why you're even considering it?

      Open Controls
      1. vincentwsho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Raph possibly missing GW 4 and 5, Ben price rise and good immediate fixtures, extra 0.5 saved

        Open Controls
        1. Mreidfelt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          I say yes to that transfer for valid reasons...

          Started with Benrahama instead of Raphinha...

          Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          just now

          "Possibly", deal with it then if it happens, more points to be had from Raph than Benrahama over the next stretch for mine.

          Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Bbb because, bbbb because, he scored points last week lol, doh

        Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      No way.
      Leeds at home for their first game.
      Raph will put on a show.

      Open Controls
      1. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This. I think raph has more upside... But time will tell. I'm the end, it's your team...

        Open Controls
    4. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Everton defence < Leicester so keep

      Open Controls
    5. Must.Go.Faster.
      just now

      100%, and bcz I say so. That’s your, “and why?”, response.

      Thanks and all the best!

      Logging off forever, now.

      Open Controls
  16. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I'm an idiot

    Sold Gundo for Benny, thought Gundo wouldn't make it...

    Open Controls
    1. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Far from certain that Gundo will play this week, it seems, at this point

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        3 days with training, should be ready?

        Hope he doesn't punish too hard

        Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      What do u mean ?

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thought Gundo wouldn't make it for Norwich

        He was back in training today lmao

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Okaay cuz I have him and want to sell

          Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Did the same move. Good short term punt with decent fixtures and just as dangerous as Gundo minus pep roulette uncertainty. Also means more money ITB for another big hitter next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Until Lings takes his spot

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hence why it’s short term. Looking at switching to Harrison when fixtures turn.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            I mean you got 1 more game

            Open Controls
            1. Bleh
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Even if Gundo is fit, he’ll play a deeper role with KDB back. I’ll take my chances.

              Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Take it you have Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes mate 🙂

        Open Controls
    5. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Once he doesnt play you are the man that had the vision

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Haha, that's true mate!!

        Open Controls
    6. Must.Go.Faster.
      just now

      Oh man! Terrible move… oh well, there’s always next year!

      Thanks and all the best!

      Logging off now, forever.

      Open Controls
  17. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What to do with Maddison? Any updates on his injury?
    Thinkin of just saving ft and then next week do something with 2ft (even for -4)...

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Targett White Tsimi
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Maddison Bisso
    Ings Antonio Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'd save the transfer and do 2 FT to bring in Son plus one more mid for Mahrez and Maddison

      Open Controls
  18. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    GTG? Pretty much wondering about Raph as first bench.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Digne, Tsim
    Greenwood, Salah(c), Bruno
    Ings, Toney, Antonio
    (Foster; Raphinha, Bissouma, Manquillo)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Play Raphina and bench Digne

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yep. That was the thought. Will do. Thanks for the feedback.

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      1,000,000% play Raphinha.
      I’d play him over Toney, Digne and Tsim I think.

      Open Controls
  19. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Would you do Barnes > Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        How about Barnes to Sarr?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          I prefer Sarr to Benrahma, but still no, wait until tranfer window shuts , Barnes has decent fixtures to

          Open Controls
          1. Old and Slow
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thx. Always the itch to get in the next hot thing.... With the ever present danger of chasing points. But I think you're right. I got Barnes with the intent to getting through gw3 and then seeing how it was going. Having said that, I loved the way Sarr played a couple years back when they were in the pl, just talked myself out of having any Watford players with them coming up and having 47 strikers in their roster.... Seemed like they were searching. I'm still not convinced they're solid, but I do like sarr.

            Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keep Barnes for Norwich next week, then reasses.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 4 Years
        just now

        *reassess

        Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would not.

      Open Controls
    4. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not atm.

      Open Controls
  20. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Coufal or Digne for gw2?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe Coufal, think that Leeds will score for sure.

      Open Controls
  21. Big Bad Barry
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Reya
    Dias Shaw Trent
    Salah Sarr Berahena Fernandes Greenwood
    CLewin Antonio

    Gunnerson Dennis Duffy Livramento

    GW2 GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lovely team

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      WC?

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      I’d make Denis a 4.5 and upgrade one of those 4.0 defenders.

      Dias will rest for sure and then you’ll be stuck with two 4.0 who could easily not be playing.

      Also the right 4.5 is an option to replace a Sarr or Benrahma if the fixtures are bad.

      Quality team though. I’m also assuming it’s a WC?

      Open Controls
  22. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Just looked and I have the 3 most owned, Def, Mids and Fwds

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Son, nice pick!

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      I have 8 of the 12 most overall - two of the top 3 for every position.

      No wonder everyone did well.

      Open Controls
  23. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Risers: Benrahma (6.1) Alonso (5.6)

    Fallers: Kane (12.4) Lacazette (8.4) Havertz (8.4) Martial (7.9) Iheanacho (7.4) van de Beek (5.9) Minamino (5.4) Fosu (5.4) Konaté (5.4) Bellerín (4.9)

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cheers Raga 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
    3. Salah4Ever
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Any chance Kane drops again before we start to want him in our teams

      Open Controls
    4. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      0(k)-0(k)

      Cheers good man.

      Open Controls
    5. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      frustrated with Havertz price fall but it is what it is. Time to shine Havertz against Arsenal!

      Open Controls
    6. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Somebody had better tell FPLStatistics.

      Open Controls
    7. Differential C (Mark)
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Raga LOVE that turning point thingy in your site!

      Open Controls
      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thank you! Mark Sutherns' idea

        Open Controls
  24. BigBrown
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Sanchez

    Tsimikas - Amartey - Coufal
    Son - Salah - Fernandes - Barnes
    Richarlison - Ings - Antonio

    Foster - White - Veltman - Gilmour

    G2G for this week?
    Bit concerned with Amartey starting again & Veltman not in the squad last GW, any news on either of them?

    Any advice would be appreciated, cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Very g2g

      Open Controls
      1. BigBrown
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I seen no TAA and start to feel queasy

      Open Controls
  25. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    What time are the price rises?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Look above

      Open Controls
  26. noquarternt
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Unless you had someone like Iheanacho who you were expecting to be a regular starter/someone got injured keep your head on.

    You won’t get last week’s points and it’s only been 1 game.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      It was obvious Nacho wasn't nailed on

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        You could say that about literally any single player in any given game week.

        Nacho, above anyone else (Vardy included), deserves a place up front. Ridiculous error of judgement on Brendan's part, but we've seen this with him before.

        Open Controls
  27. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Not sure if this Gundo in training news is good or bad as an owner. Was all set to sell him but now not so sure I will. Could be a nervy gw as a Gundo and Barnes owner.

    Open Controls
    1. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm holding. I'll take a chance that he plays against NOR, and am fine having someone come off the bench if not

      Open Controls
  28. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Chelsea fans, does Havertz start this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. TM™ - 6dcode (71 or m…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Expect he would.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.