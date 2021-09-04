748
Pro Pundit Teams September 4

Two or three premium players – and time to sell Ings? The burning FPL Gameweek 4 questions

With the international break in play, it is the perfect time to do ‘The Burning Questions’ series where I answer a select few questions from the community.

Q: Two or three premiums will be the big question as Wildcard season begins. Does the old FPL adage still apply: if you’re not capping them, are they worth owning? (from @FPLCanuck)

This is something that is playing on everyone’s mind at the moment. The on-the-fence answer to this question is, ‘there is no right or wrong way to play Fantasy Premier League (FPL)’. But I’ll tell you what I honestly think.

My initial instinct is that two premiums is the way to go for a more balanced team, at the moment. This is because there are enough assets, especially in the £7.5m to £8.0m forward bracket, that are performing very well right now, and I wouldn’t want to compromise on Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) either. His fixtures are really good in the mid-term and he is already the highest big chance and chance creator in the league, not to mention looking very good on the eye test, as well. When fully fit, we all know that he is capable of a 200-point season and I wouldn’t want to make do with a cheaper alternative.

It is very much possible to have an all-round strong team without too many sacrifices if you go ahead with two premium players, ideally one in midfield and one in the forward line. I do agree with the old FPL adage that if you are not captaining them, they might not be worth owning – but I think this applies more in the first half of the season when we are still building team value, and affording three in the second half of the campaign may become easier.

If you are to fill your team up with three premium players, it requires a fair few compromises and you are very reliant on making sure you hit the target with all your value picks. The probability of this is not very high. So while FPL can be played in many ways, I didn’t want to sit on the fence with this question and have given my opinion. But the landscape can change very quickly in FPL and the more data we get, the surer we are. I recently did a very relevant thread on Twitter called ‘Reading the Room’, assessing the FPL ecosystem as things stand. I highly recommend reading it.

Q: It’s been a very bad start for Arsenal, but their fixtures are way better after the international break. Bukayo Saka (£6.3m), Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.4m), Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) all have had price drops; is it too much of a gamble to take a punt on one of them? (From @Karthik_Gooner)

pro-pundits-the-burning-question

As we can see, the Gunners have really good fixtures right until Gameweek 11. FPL is not about what has happened but rather anticipating what will happen in the future. To add context to the situation at Arsenal, at least half of their first team was missing in the first three Gameweeks, which has definitely impacted their season. They have already played a behind-closed-doors friendly where the main talking point for me was that their first-choice defenders clocked minutes. All the three names that you have mentioned have validity to them as picks and I don’t think it is a bad idea to punt on one of them.

Smith-Rowe has looked really good on the eye to me and, at just £5.4m, I don’t think going there is a bad idea. We saw in the first game against Brentford how far forward Tierney can get and despite the fixtures, he is still amongst the top four chance creators in the league amongst all defenders. The only problem with the left-back is his injury record. That said, not having midweek European football might help his case. All things considered, I wouldn’t have more than one Arsenal player in my team but I do think going with one punt is fine.

Q: With the fixture swing for Aston Villa, should we transfer out Danny Ings (£5.4m), who keeps on delivering points in a poor Villa attack, or is it now the time to move on for sure? (From @FPL_SavatDodo)

I think us Ings owners have been incredibly fortunate in the first three Gameweeks getting the points we have. I did factor in his outstanding conversion rate when transferring him in and to be fair to Aston Villa, two of their first-choice attackers have been missing in the first three Gameweeks.

That said, at his price, there are a lot of options with better fixtures and I think you make the switch to one of them. Ings is not even amongst the top 10 strikers in the league for goal attempts or shots in the box so the underlying numbers don’t support his case, either. I just think you take the points and run given that they face Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the next four games.

The likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin (£8.2m), Michail Antonio (£7.9m), Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.4m) are better options in that price bracket and all four of the above players also have good fixtures in the mid-term.

Q: Pep had plenty to say about Ferran Torres (£7.1m) playing as a striker towards the end of last season, and he’s started there and looked very promising again. Is he now a serious ‘out of position’ prospect? (From @gavinmoger)

Torres is definitely a very serious ‘out of position’ prospect now that Manchester City have not signed a striker. His upside given his price is very, very high and with a team like City, the fixtures don’t matter too much either. That said, what does matter is the fixture congestion and the threat of rotation, especially with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Phil Foden (£7.9m) entering the equation very soon. As long as you are aware of the risks of owning a Manchester City attacker, I think going for a pick like Torres is fully valid because this time around we are getting a very cheap entry into that attack.

If it doesn’t work out, it isn’t like you can’t sell him. And if you do go for him, you just need to assess the risk balance of your FPL team. If you are going for a pick like Torres, you just make sure that you are not taking a lot of gambles in the other positions in your FPL team.

Q: Is Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) first choice again? At £5.5m and top for shots in the box for all City players, is he worth investing? (@FplRedbulls)

First of all, thank you for that stat – I was not aware of it and definitely find it amusing! The short answer for me, at this stage, is no. I don’t think he is nailed with John Stones (£5.3m), who had an outstanding 2020/21, sitting on the bench in that squad. If you want to go for a Manchester City option at the back, you spend the extra and go for Ruben Dias (£6.0m), in my opinion, because defence is not where you want to spend future transfers.

  1. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    How's this WC looking? plan to bring in Raph after Liverpool

    Sanchez (Ward)
    TAA / Coady / White (Livra / Duffy)
    Salah / Son / Sarr / Gray (Bissouma)
    CR7 / Antonio / Jimi

    TIA

    1. polis
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Like it. Defence is thin but you know that given you're holding Son.

      1. The Mantis
      1. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        True, just hoping they do well from their decent run of fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. JUNITED
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Poor defense. Relying too much on their clean sheets points.

      Shouldn't you wait until Jimenez starts scoring his first goal first? I know Wolves look very offensive team but I have a feeling they will turn into Brighton 2.0 where they will create lot of chances, big xG but no goal.

      1. polis
      1. polis
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Alternatively picking Jimi might be getting ahead of the curve...

        Open Controls
        1. JUNITED
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Could just do Antonio to Jimi in the upcoming weeks after Jimi scores his first goal. I don't think Antonio will continue scoring weekly especially there is concern with EL clashing which could affect West Ham performance.

          1. JUNITED
  2. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Want a Wolves defender for the fixtures.

    a) Semedo + 5.7mid (Gray

    b) Coady + 6mid (Sarr/Traore)

    1. polis
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'm on A so with that, B will score better.

      Open Controls
  3. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Is Semedo worth the extra 0.4M over the rest of 4.5M defenders?

    1. Dr. Rog
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I dont think so. At that price I'd rather Christ or Tierney

      1. the dom 1
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours ago

        Who would you rather Dr R between Christ & Shaw ?

        1. Dr. Rog
        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Shaw because fixtures and switches into James/Chilwell naturally.

          1. the dom 1
          1. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Cheers im on Shaw atm too...

            2. Atletico Junior
      2. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Havent thought about Tierney. Seems a better shot given Arsenal’s fixture swing and his role in the team. Surely Arsenal has to star winning someday, right?

        1. Zim0
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Trent is a premium. Why does everyone seem to think he isnt?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      So basically everyone has three premiums yup

      2. Vertigo
    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Because he's only £1.8m more than Alonso.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Salah is only 2m more than Son. Kane only 2m more than Vardy.

        Did you have a point?

        1. Vertigo
        1. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          It's easier to shift funds around to find like-for-like defenders.

          You already know this.

          1. Ginkapo FPL
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            I still am not seeing what you are trying to say.

            There is no like for like for Trent

            1. Vertigo
            1. Vertigo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              What reply did you expect to read, that Trent's an expensive defender?

              Self evident, no?

              1. Ginkapo FPL
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Apparently it isnt self evident. I didnt expect many replies as few on FFS ever say, 'good point, cheers for raising'

                1. Vertigo
                1. Vertigo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Oh okay. I think if I was you I'd just try and get over it somehow and not worry so much. Life's too short, etc. Sun's shining, sky's blue - what more do you want?

                  1. COK3Y5MURF
                  1. COK3Y5MURF
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Money, power...

                    Open Controls
                  2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 20 mins ago

                    Are you serious?

                    There are people in the world today walking around saying things like "Trent's not a premium you know"

                    And you're willing to just sit back & accept that as if it's somehow NOT A MASSIVE DEAL

                    Shame on you

                    3. Harry the Hack
                  3. Harry the Hack
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    here in oz the sun is not shining, its midnight, and its pouring down.
                    bah humbug

                    Open Controls
                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                      Are there people there running around with their "TRENT IS NOT A PREMIUM" placards & banners too?

                      Because it's going to get to that level soon if we all don't act together and mobilise to stamp out this insidious movement before it's too late

                      1. Vertigo
                      1. Vertigo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                        "Mane's lost his bite."

                        Whaaaaat?!?

                        2. Harry the Hack
                      2. Harry the Hack
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        Yes, even at midnight i can hear them standing in the rain chanting 'Four Three Two One. Trent is not a Premium'.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Harry the Hack
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        Strange way to spell Suarez

                        Open Controls
                      4. Harry the Hack
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        It's so sinister - really makes you think

                        We're all doomed

                        Doomed I tells ya

                        Open Controls
                      5. Harry the Hack
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 15 mins ago

                        I don't currently have Trent.
                        Just donning the raincoat and joining them.

                        3. polis
    3. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Should be largely irrelevant. If anyones watched the first 3 games he couldn't be much closer to a must have.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yup - Not just the first 3 games either - pretty much 75 of the last 100 or so games

        The kid has chalked up (deep breath)....

        42 cleansheets, 37 assists, 7 goals and 80 baps in his last 99 starts

        That's 84 returns and 80 baps in 99 starts 😆

        He's basically been perfectly designed for the FPL scoring system - absolutely disgusting level of scoring from the lad tbf

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          *86 returns actually, please do excuse my diabolical calculator

          basically he's been getting 0.86 returns per game - for 100 games now

          And he's only 22 FFS 😆

          4. SADIO SANÉ
    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      mainly because he isn't really - although it's not a defined term so it can mean whatever you want

      1. Ginkapo FPL
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Good point, why are articcle writers not defining terms?

        Wheres Neal?

        5. JUNITED
    5. JUNITED
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      He is premium for DEF. End discussion.

      6. COK3Y5MURF
    6. COK3Y5MURF
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      What is a premium?

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        A player over 10.0

        7. Get up ya bum
    7. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      He's the premium premium. And cheap too!

      Open Controls
    8. RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Premium just means expensive, but it's a moot point whether the same measure of expensiveness should be applied to all four positional categories or whether they should each have their own benchmark.
      Trent may be the most expensive defender, but he's still a bargain at 7.5m, and one of the first names on my teamsheet.
      I certainly wouldn't consider downgrading him and other players just to try and squeeze in a third premium mid or forward.

      1. Dr. Rog
  5. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Finally settled on this wildcard. Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Marcal, Holgate
    Salah, Raphinha, Sarr, Smith-Rowe
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    Steele, Duffy, Sissoko, Livramento

    1. Dr. Rog
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours ago

      holgate isnt nailed.
      3 premiums is a mistake at this stage i think

      1. thepancakeman123
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Could go with Ayling or Dier instead I suppose

        2. the dom 1
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Not sold entirely lad...

      3. polis
    3. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I prefer Coady to Marcal with Alt lurking.

      Mid is light but something has to give for Ron & Luk.

      1. thepancakeman123
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah in hindsight Coady would be more sensible. Cheers

        4. mgilbert86
    4. mgilbert86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Marcal and holgate rotation risks

      I would also throw smith rowe possibly in that category

      1. thepancakeman123
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Smith-Rowe has been one of their best players so far. Would be extremely harsh to drop him imo

        1. mgilbert86
        1. mgilbert86
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Saka pepe auba and odegard partey xhaka are long term best 11

          So odegard and pepe going to be rotating with smith rowe possibly

          5. 97PG
    5. 97PG
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Also wanna squeeze in Rosalahku for fun but how did you arrive at Holgate? feel there's gotta be better 4.5 defs

      1. thepancakeman123
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I just really liked Everton's fixtures lol. I suppose Holgate out for Dier/Ayling is the play

        1. 97PG
        1. 97PG
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah Ayling was my immiediate thought too but as a Lpool fan i hate that they have to play us first before their nice fixture run lmao

          6. Rankbajin
    6. Rankbajin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I cant see a way to keep TAA and get Salah, Lukaku and Ronaldo into a team that isn't shaky everywhere else at the back and no better than ok in the midfield..
      and midfield is historically where the most reliable points per £ come from.
      The problem at the moment is the rotation risk in midfield for all the 2nd best options (Torres, Jota, Mahrez, Grealish, Greenwood) makes them a punt as well .

      1. Harry the Hack
      1. Harry the Hack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Fantasy football. Why on earth can't we pick every player we want.

        1. Rankbajin
        1. Rankbajin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          55 mins ago

          indeed thats the fun and the choices we make...
          do you look to get all your points from a few elite players ORmiss out on those and hope to do better on the average.
          and how far down each of those choices do you go.

          If I thought here was a right answer I'd be doing it, not pondering about it on here.

          1. Ginkapo FPL
  6. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Members - Is there a xG non penalty + xAssists data point in the stats tables, I seem unable to find it?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      No

      2. Get up ya bum
    2. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      https://fbref.com/en/

      Better model anyway

      3. Harry the Hack
    3. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yes - on individual player profile pages (the ones with heat maps)

      1. SADIO SANÉ
  7. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    I need some reassurance and opinions.

    Currently in WC team:

    Coady - I want Semedo for attacking returns but frees up 0.4m
    Torres - rotation risk but good fixtures and in form
    Jota - rotation risk but good fixtures and in form
    Sarr - not in a great side but form and fixtures are good

    FOMO players not currently in team:

    Raphinha - nailed (although international game may effect GW4)
    Benrahma - form is great but frees up some pennies and may lose a little game time with new incomings
    Semedo - fixtures and potential attacking returns
    Traore - looks improved and has great fixtures
    Gray - good form and cheap

    Not leaving my team:

    Ronaldo
    Salah
    Antonio
    DCL
    Shaw
    TAA

    1. SADIO SANÉ
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      I think rotation risk players are better for pre-WC teams

      Open Controls
      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        So maybe just go for one risk?

        1. SADIO SANÉ
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          up to you, it's one of the reasons I'm not WCing yet - players like Jota and Greenwood are really good for a couple of weeks, but after that not so much probably

          2. polis
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Definitely no way to find 0.4? Semedo over Coady for me if at all possible.

      Torres - will be highs and lows. See Norwich v Arsenal games. Also depends on your attitude on risk/reward. Fixtures about to get pretty stacked and Foden and KDB coming back confuses things further.

      Jota - is a great pick if Firm is out for any sort of period.

      Open Controls
      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Guess I need more information on Firm before I decide.

        3. mgilbert86
    3. mgilbert86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Is coady nailed in a back four? Def in 5 but not sure on that

      No issues with the other picks

      Open Controls
    4. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Thinking Tierney is a better pick than Semedo now anyway

      5. Rankbajin
    5. Rankbajin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I like your nailed on core (except shaw who I just dont like the look of this year) have toyed with ditching TAA but there's no other fullback near him who is nailed on (hence the price differntial I guess).

      Torres is good until he's not (but I'm willing to let that one ride for a couple of weeks.

      Not seeing it from Raphina yet but guessing at 6.5 he is always going to blow hot/cold. tbh Leeds dont look so good this year which is a shame.
      I like Traore - but it's a lottery when he is going to hit form and whether he can keep fit .
      Gray looks like a good option for the price, as does Allan for now.
      Klopp clearly prefers Firmino for whatever reason so Jota is always going to be short of minutes unless F is unfit.
      Greenwood looks good but hard to guess the impact on him and other MU players from CR.

      Open Controls
  8. dshv
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Ings bruno to Ronaldo traore (-4)

    Does this worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Probably not as Bruno could easily get the points for united against Newcastle. I'd hold and do for free next week

      1. g40steve
  9. Leew35
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    WC final draft (hopefully :D)
    GK - Sa
    DEF - TAA Dias Dier
    MID - Salah Greenwood Jota Raphina Traore
    ATT - CR7 Antonio
    Bench - Foster Livramento Duffy 4.5m Att

    CR7 Dier to Lukaku James when Man Utd fixtures go down
    any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Looks good

      2. polis
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Great team. Wafer thin bench.

      Duffy will lose his place and there aren't any 4.5 forwards.

      1. Leew35
      1. Leew35
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        1) yeah agree about the bench but i won't be rotating my liv citeh chelsea Def
        2) Livra and duffy are being kept while there price keep rising the moment it stops i will swap to Williams
        3) I will swap Jota or Greenwood to DCL and a 4.5m Mid once Firmino & Rashford are back

        3. Rankbajin
    3. Rankbajin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      looks good.
      better than my team for sure

      1. polis
  10. AleksaMaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    De gea
    TAA Alonso Semedo
    Son Greenwood Jota Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio DCL
    I have money for benny to torres, should I do it? Or semedo to james next week?

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Good team. Not sure on Alonso with Chill coming back.

      1. Rankbajin
      1. Rankbajin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Alonso to James is an easy switch when back from ban though

        Open Controls
  11. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Classic FPL

    Fernandes will get a brace and Ronaldo 1 point

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Guaranteed

      1. Bobby Digital
  12. GoonerSteve
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Regretting taking a 4pt hit already.

    Current team:

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA, Shaw, Coufal, (Amartey, Manquillo)
    Salah, Greenwood, F Torres, Gray, (Gilmore)
    Ings, Ronaldo, Antonio.

    Half tempted to wildcard and cancel out the hit, plus do something with Ings, maybe move to a 3-5-2 with Benrahma or Raphina.

    .What is the current thinking on best wildcard formations? 3-4-3 or 3-5-2?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      LEEW35's WC team above looks optimal.

      1. GoonerSteve
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        It looks good, doesn't it?

        2. 97PG
    2. 97PG
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Good starting XI, only issue is Ings

      Counterpoint is Ings can score against anybody including top 6 opposition

      But then again his stats from the opening 3 games don't suggest he's gonna keep this up

      But then again you could say he's converting the litlle chances he has and is clinical in that sense

      Amartey and Manquillo bench is a WC waiting to happen

      have fun 🙂

      1. 97PG
      1. 97PG
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        All in all - I would(nt) wildcard.

        1. GoonerSteve
        1. GoonerSteve
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Appreciate the advise and feedback, thanks

          1. Ginkapo FPL
  13. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/12398180/edu-exclusive-interview-arsenal-transfer-policy-his-technical-director-role-and-mikel-arteta-discussed

    Well said by Edu and definitely worth reading if you have 5-10 spare minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Then, at right-back, we just signed Takehiro Tomiyasu. He is someone who can come here and plays straight away because we loaned Hector Bellerin to allow space for him to come and feature straight away.

      I was hoping for this news

      2. Rocket Raccoon
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Well, I guess you’re bias, no?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Did you read it?

        1. Rocket Raccoon
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          No, lol. I just looked at his avatar and applied bias theory. But to be fair, I was too quick to judge and bow my head in shame.

          1. polis
  14. Galza-The Wanton Trader
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    My 3 big hitter Wildcard…


    Cresswell / Reguilon / Tierney
    Salah / Torres / Raphinha / Adama / Gray
    Ronaldo / Lukaku

    Steele / Ayling / Lowton / Street

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      What’s 2 big hitter team look like?

      Open Controls
      1. Galza-The Wanton Trader
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Would basically be Trent and Bamford instead of Tierney and Lukaku, give or take.

        2. Miguel Sanchez
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Like it but prefer Sarr over Traore and Doucoure over Gray

      Open Controls
      1. Galza-The Wanton Trader
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Sarr is on my radar as I owned him from the start.

        I think I’ll give Adama a go, but he’s by no means nailed in my team.

        2. polis
      2. polis
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Why Doucoure over Gray?

        1. Miguel Sanchez
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Gray has historically been quite inconsistent and I expect he will be dropped once his form drops.

          Doucoure has decent FPL pedigree and is pretty nailed

          1. polis
          1. polis
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Interesting.

            Have been looking at Dou myself. Do rate him.

            I'm not sure Everton have the players to drop Gray? No chance Iwobi is better.

            And Gray seems to fit Rafa's system. Maybe a classic confidence player and just needed more consistent minutes?

            1. Bobby Digital
  15. Couch Potato
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Best 4.5 Def for WC (already have 2 x 4.1s in Duffy/Livramento)

    A Coady
    B Marcal
    C Ayling

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Maybe Duffy to Williams and Dier for 4.6 ?

      1. Couch Potato
      1. Couch Potato
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Liking your Williams suggestion to free up 0.1.

        Just thinking the Spurs clean sheets must dry up soon, and that Wolves (in particular) and Leeds fixtures are more favourable

        1. polis
        1. polis
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Also think Duffy loses that place soon enough.

          Fair point on fixtures.

          If you're solely playing those then Ayling and Coady would be my picks.

          1. Miguel Sanchez
  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    GTG? Save FT?

    Sanchez
    Trent | Shaw | Coufal
    Bruno | Son | Jota | Benrahma | Mbuemo
    Kane | Antonio

    Steele | Amartey | Omobamidele | Scarlett

    1FT, 0ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Captain dare I ask?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Probably Bruno

        2. La Roja
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I’d sell Kane for Ronaldo

      1. The 12th Man
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        You know that he’s not going to do that.

        2. KAPTAIN KANE
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        No money ITB

        1. polis
  17. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    So basically Sancho wanted to come and train with Ronaldo

    Open Controls
  18. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Every one being fit, what are the respective back fours for Spurs and Arsenal?

    Spurs: Emerson Dier Romero Regullon

    Arsenal: Tomashi White Gabriel Tierney

    I admit some of the spellings may be off

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Once new players have settled I think you have both correct.

      1. Rocket Raccoon
      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thanks

        1. Big Bad Barry
  19. Gabistuta
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    G2G?

    Plan is Mount and Rom in GW7

    Sanchez | 4.0
    Reggie, Rudiger, TAA, White, Livra
    Greenwood, Salah, Sarr, Jota, Gray
    Ronnie, Pukki, Antonio

    Open Controls
  20. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    How can I actually be spending so much time tweaking such a template team?!

    Am I done?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Tierney
    Salah - Raphinha - Jota - Traore
    Ronaldo - DCL - Antonio

    These guys have been jumping in and out of my team for days now! Torres, Benraham, Semedo, Gray, Sarr.

    Open Controls
    1. Big Bad Barry
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Same doing my head in!

      1. CAVEAT KING
  21. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Can anyone tell me if Amartey is likely to play the next two games?

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      unlikely

      2. polis
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      If Rodgers sticks with 5 at the back, probably.

      But one of those is City.

      3. Von Lipwig
    3. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Cheers

      1. Bobby Digital
  22. Big Bad Barry
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Tried to spread funds…… Ronaldoless tho any thoughts!?

    Ederson
    Vvd Taa Shaw
    Salah Greenwood Ben Torres
    Jesus Dcl Antonio

    Rays Skip Duff Liv

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I like it

      2. polis
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks like slightly limited captain choices and don't fancy that much on keepers.

      Not bad though!

      3. Huckfead
    3. Huckfead
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Same thoughts as me! Have one premium player in Salah. Want to bring in Ronaldo but, feel that bringing him in ruins the rest of my squad which currently rotates well.
      Currently thinking to sit on my hands and do nothing and if he’s on fire bring him in on WC on Week 7.

      1. Paddyburns
  23. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    How's this 4-3-3 WC team?

    Sa - 4.0
    TAA - Cancelo - Dier - Christensen - Livramento
    Salah - Torres - Raphinha - Sissoko - Allan
    CR7 - DCL - Antonio

    0.3 ITB

    Open Controls
  24. Paddyburns
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Sánchez - Schmeichel
    TAA - Shaw - Reguilon
    Son - Raphinha - Bruno - Alli
    Wilson - Ings - Antonio

    A: Alli and Ings to DCL and Smith Rowe
    B: Alli and Ings to DCL and Jota
    C: Alli and Ings to DCL and Torres
    D: Alli and Ings to DCL and Traore
    E: or something completely different. Thinking about WC

    Please help 🙂 I have 1,9 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Paddyburns
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Btw only 1 FT

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.