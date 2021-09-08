3
Best FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard team and players

To Wildcard or not to Wildcard, that is the question.

International breaks are always popular times to activate this prized chip in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but the return of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) to the English top flight has seen transfer activity rocket.

If you are hovering over the ‘Play Wildcard’ button or have already committed to it, you’ll find plenty of advice on this page ahead of Gameweek 4.

BEST FPL WILDCARD PLAYERS – POSITION BY POSITION

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard

HOW TO FIT RONALDO INTO AN FPL WILDCARD TEAM

How to fit Cristiano Ronaldo into an FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard squad

FPL EXPERTS’ WILDCARD ADVICE

Cristiano Ronaldo and the best time to play the first Wildcard in FPL
Meet the Manager: Seven-time top 10k finisher reveals his Gameweek 4 Wildcard
How I plan to approach FPL Gameweek 4 and thoughts on the best time to Wildcard

