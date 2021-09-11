Son absent as Royal is handed Spurs debut

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, the first of eight Premier League fixtures on a busy Saturday, gets Gameweek 4 underway at Selhurst Park.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

The headline team news is the absence of Son Heung-min, who Nuno Espirito Santo had intimated would miss this fixture with a calf problem picked up over the international break.

Santo makes three changes to the side that began the win over Watford in the Lilywhites’ last Premier League outing.

Steven Bergwijn is, like Son, injured, while Davinson Sanchez misses out as he needs to follow Covid-19 quarantine protocols having being involved with Colombia over the last week.

Emerson Royal comes in for his debut at right-back, while Harry Winks and Lucas Moura also start.

Patrick Vieira names the same starting XI from Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United in Gameweek 3.

Summer signings Odsonne Edouard, Will Hughes and Michael Olise take their place on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Royal, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Kane, Moura

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday

