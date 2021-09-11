630
Dugout Discussion September 11

Son absent as Royal is handed Spurs debut

630 Comments
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, the first of eight Premier League fixtures on a busy Saturday, gets Gameweek 4 underway at Selhurst Park.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

The headline team news is the absence of Son Heung-min, who Nuno Espirito Santo had intimated would miss this fixture with a calf problem picked up over the international break.

Santo makes three changes to the side that began the win over Watford in the Lilywhites’ last Premier League outing.

Steven Bergwijn is, like Son, injured, while Davinson Sanchez misses out as he needs to follow Covid-19 quarantine protocols having being involved with Colombia over the last week.

Emerson Royal comes in for his debut at right-back, while Harry Winks and Lucas Moura also start.

Patrick Vieira names the same starting XI from Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United in Gameweek 3.

Summer signings Odsonne Edouard, Will Hughes and Michael Olise take their place on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Royal, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Kane, Moura

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday

  1. GROBARI
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Spurs so defensive with Nuno,i am not interested in Kane before CR7 and Rom

  2. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    30 minutes and it will be chaos on here!

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      only if he doesnt start

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son and Lloris looking like the only Spurs assets worth owning.

    1. Milkman Bruno
      just now

      Reguillon

  4. ralfb
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is tangana set?

  5. Milkman Bruno
    2 mins ago

    Emerson Royals first game in the PL is up against Zaha lol poor bugger

    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Seems up to the job though.

  6. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fair to say Spurs defense double up could well be profitable this season. Way too defensive tactics

    1. Gunneryank
      just now

      Unless they're subbed off injured after 15...

      *cough*

  7. Tomerick
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    RonalNO managers unite!

    1. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Here!

    2. King Carlos
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      NOnaldo here!

    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yay, damage limitation week. Hopefully the red arrows are small.

    4. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Here.. unfortunately I am also one of the Kane kard carrying club

    5. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Meeting place behind the couch.

      1. Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You know it!

  8. Make United Great Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    VIVA RONALDOOOOOOOOO

    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bah humbug

    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      did he score?

      1. Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        …a hatrick

    3. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      just now

      SIUUUUU

  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Spurs fan here I’m out and about, how are we looking ?

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Check my post right below yours.

    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Horrendous

    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Stay where you are!

  10. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Synchronized Swimming on the other channel more interesting.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      too much fannying around 🙂

  11. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Would be absolute scenes if CR7 starts but Bruno is benched 😆

    1. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Haha don't

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      More chance of Son coming on second half

  12. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Ronaldo will not start imo.

