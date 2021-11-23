505
Pro Pundits - Tom November 23

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Villa under Gerrard and his Gameweek 13 plans

Gameweek 12 has drawn to a close, and all in all, it was a pretty good one for me.

A total of 75 points has seen my overall rank rise to 57,377, and though it’s early days, it’s been a positive start.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) led the way with 16 captain points but there were also returns for Ben Foster (£4.1m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), Antonio Rudiger (£5.9m), Joao Cancelo (£6.6m) and Adam Armstrong (£6.0m), who has started to pick up some form in recent weeks.

Now, as focus shifts to Gameweek 13, I thought I’d write-up some observations from Steven Gerrard’s first match in charge of Aston Villa, plus my own transfer/team plans for the weekend.

VILLA UNDER GERRARD – FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Steven Gerrard got off to a winning start at Aston Villa on Saturday, with a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion. Lining up in a 4-3-3 formation, Gerrard’s preferred shape during his time at Rangers, Villa were much improved, especially at the back. As a result, they limited Graham Potter’s side to just 0.52 expected goals (xG) – their second lowest xG total of the season so far – with 0.28 of that figure arriving from one Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) attempt during the first-half.

While Albion had a lot of the ball with 63% possession, they rarely looked like scoring, something Gerrard touched on after the game:

“Brighton had a lot of possession, but it was in the areas we wanted them to have the ball, so I’m really pleased for the players, proud of them, but it’s only a start, we need to go and back it up now.”

Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.9m) got the goals on the day, but which players could benefit most from Gerrard’s appointment in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

Aston Villa’s average position map v Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 12

  1. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just had a look at Chalobah in PL: 6 starts, 2 goals, 5 CS's (bit fortunate there).

    Have to monitor Chilwell injury obviously, but one to keep an eye on at 4.8 with a full bench if Azpi ends up deputizing on L side

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tuchel said Azpi was ready to come on for James but decided he to come on for Chilwell instead. Expect Alonso to play at LWB

      1. McGazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This. Chilly to Alonso.

        TAA Alonso James cancelo Dias

  2. Willmissudimitrypayet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any news on this lot I have missed? Who to prioritize? Havertz/Raphinha/Chilwell I hear have som niggles?

    TAA, Cancelo, Chilwell, James
    Salah, Son, Havertz, Gallagher, Raphina
    Toney
    Bench: Antonio, Livra, Broja

  3. putana
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    anyone know if james' price will be rising tonight?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      He won't rise tonight

      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        just now

        thank you. what site do you use to check

  4. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Edouard Mendy in CL this year has more clean sheets (4) than saves (3).....damn, thats terryfing

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Crazy stat!

