News May 16

Klopp promises changes for Southampton – but provides no Salah news

An update on the fitness of Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) somehow failed to materialise from the broadcast section of Jurgen Klopp’s press conference, to much gnashing of teeth from Fantasy managers.

The Reds’ head coach was facing the media at noon today ahead of Liverpool’s Gameweek 37 fixture at Southampton but failed to provide concrete news on the Egyptian or Virgil van Dijk (£6.8m), who the Liverpool website say were replaced as “precautions” in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

An embargoed section followed on from the presser, however, so we may get more information this evening.

The Liverpool boss did hint at plenty of changes for Tuesday’s clash on the south coast, which follows hot on the heels of a physically and mentally gruelling 120 minutes at Wembley.

“We only played the 120 minutes two days ago, so when the boys arrive today, I have to make a lot of decisions. What I can promise, we will line up a team only for one reason – to try to win the game at Southampton. We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes [in the FA Cup final] made a big difference.

“This is a high-energetic, well-organised team we face. Imagine we go there with ten, eight players who played 120 minutes. It makes no sense. That’s why we have to make changes. I don’t know how many, we will see.” – Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m), Thiago Alcantara (£5.3m), Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) and Sadio Mane (£11.8m) all lasted the full two hours against Chelsea at the weekend, with Luis Diaz (£8.1m) and a cramping Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) replaced in extra-time.

The only medical update we got from Klopp concerned Fabinho (£5.4m), who is progressing “very well” but not enough to face Southampton.

The Saints’ manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, gave us his own press conference hours before Klopp, revealing that Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m) and Fraser Forster (£4.4m) were fresh doubts.

  AC/DC AFC
    6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Hope it's a great week of football.

    Then the finals and a summer off.

  Bggz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bowens likely to finish top 5 fpl asset for the season but none of us own him.

    Why is that?

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Double Gameweek blinkers (plus the rotation risk around the Europa League before they were knocked out)

    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      56 mins ago

      He didn't have a DGW.

      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        11 mins ago

        He also got injured for or just before BGW30 where he would have been a huge player, then Europa rotation worries came.

    Sharkytect
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      46 mins ago

      I owned him for a very profitable period of the season. Got rid before his injury and poor fixture run.

      It's worked out fine

      Kellz86
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        This ^

        Didn’t get every haul but owned him for some important ones.

    Gharvey
      3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Most of us have owned him at some point

  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    When's the last time neither Trent or Robertson started a Premier League game for Liverpool?

    Any know or know where such information can be found? Sorry for being lazy.

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Norwich in GW26!

      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers, had forgotten that game and was expecting a random 2018 or so date.

        Your predicted lineup looks spot on! Maybe even Kelleher after Alisson's kick from Alonso 😮

        Skonto Rigga
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah, that could well happen! Klopp seemed to be steering us in the 'much-changed' direction today.

          Rainer
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Mentioned 120 minutes and Tuesday turn around so much 😆

            Even mentioned how Villa have a short turn around to City and how he sees a City win to maybe try convince himself that mass rotation is okay for tomorrow.

    No Need
      8 Years
      9 mins ago

      As a Trent seller and Pool non-owner lets just wait for that record to go in a few hours...

      No Need
        8 Years
        just now

        Well 30 odd anyway

    Bggz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neale’ll know!

  Cheeky Onion
    4 Years
    59 mins ago

    A little early, but what GW38 transfer would you make here:

    Raya
    Cancelo - Matip - Sessegnon
    Son - KDB - Maddison - Zaha
    Vardy - Richarlison - Ings

    Pickford - KDH - Holgate - Digne

    A) Digne > Dier/Royal/Sanchez
    B) Digne > Jansson
    C) Ings > Toney
    D) Digne & Ings > James + Nketiah (bench) -4

    AIRMILES
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      33 mins ago

      I think you've got to wait until after Thursday. If Everton beat Palace on Thursday, then they've beaten relegation and will be out on the p*ss for two days. They'll then be in no fit state to play Arsenal on Sunday. Nketiah with an Arsenal defender or Saka in for Zaha would then be my advice.

      Open Controls
      SonnyPikey
          30 mins ago

          haha

        Cheeky Onion
          4 Years
          1 min ago

          In that case Arsenal, along with Chelsea and Spurs are the teams to target. With no Arsenal or Chelsea in my squad, D looks a good option. Not a fan of taking hits last week of the season though.

    Bobby
      12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Repost but if trent doesn't start, do you think he'll stay on bench?

      Bobby
        12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ah replies already, thank you!

      Bubbles1985
        5 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'm hoping so as have Pukki waiting to come in!

      Cheeky Onion
        4 Years
        8 mins ago

        If Liverpool have a comfortable lead then surely

      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Great option if a goals needed.

    Little Red Lacazette
      5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hoping Saka shines today.

      Holmes
        8 Years
        4 mins ago

        If Son cant shine, how can Saka!

        Little Red Lacazette
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Son will shine in gw38.

      Pep's Money Laundry
        6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Let him shine very brightly as long he has no goal involvement

        Little Red Lacazette
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          lol

    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      30 mins ago

      That was a good 2 Good 2 Bad

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Would you sell Salah for son even if Salah fit ? Cheers.

      Pep's Money Laundry
        6 Years
        16 mins ago

        I can see both scoring, so no I wouldn't sell

      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Think so.

        Salah's minutes will be managed either way vs Wolves, especially if news comes through that City are running riot vs Villa.

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers both

    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Too early to open the captain poll imo. Maybe you can restart it on Thursday night and include a timestamp of when it was opened.

      Skonto Rigga
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        4 Years
        6 mins ago

        For every comment like this, we get one saying "why is the captain poll not open yet?".

        If anything major happens, we can always reset the results and make a note in Captain Sensible of what they were before that point.

        Deulofail
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          1 min ago

          Anything major, like football matches? 😛
          I just find it pretty useless in its current form. Few simple changes could make it useful or at least interesting imo.

    KAPTAIN KANE
      5 Years
      19 mins ago

      With a season high rank atm of 280k (lol yes it has been an horrendous season but strong-ish finish), what would you do in the final week?

      Schmeichel
      Trent | Robbo | Cancelo
      Salah* | Son | Kulusevski | Gordon
      Kane | Pukki | Nketiah

      Bachmann | Schar | Amartey | Ramsey

      1FT, 0ITB

      Thanks

      Cheeky Onion
        4 Years
        13 mins ago

        TAA/Robbo > James if one of the Liverpool boys plays a full 90 tomorrow

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Salah & Pukki - Diaz & Vardy?

    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Currently have no clue who I'm going to be benching, buying or selling. Not sure if it's going to be any easier towards the end of the week

      Schmeichel Foster
      Cancelo Laporte Robertson Matip Alonso
      Salah Mount Kulusevski Saka Martinelli
      Werner Jesus Nketiah

      1FT. 0.7 ITB. 😐

      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Too early to be even thinking about next GW imo. Maybe you can restart your thoughts on Thursday night?

        Deulofail
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          just now

          I will be

    putana
      3 Years
      18 mins ago

      today's game decides if my bench boost was a waste or not

      ramsdale nketiah saka

    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Which mid for the final GW:

      A) Jota
      B) Mount
      C) Foden
      D) Mahrez
      E) Diaz

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        B/E

    My heart goes Salalalalah
      5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Zaha over Maddison was stupid! 22 on my bench already

      Holmes
        8 Years
        just now

        fine margin

        one of the game being vs chelsea must have been the decider

      Gandalf
        11 Years
        just now

        I didn't even consider bringing Maddison in over Zaha. Didn't think Watford would play so badly

    AC/DC AFC
      6 Years
      just now

      Rudiger is the second highest scoring Chelsea player after Mount.

      This week people will be largely chasing James's next haul, regardless of the blanks.

