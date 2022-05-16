Klopp promises changes for Southampton – but provides no Salah news

An update on the fitness of Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) somehow failed to materialise from the broadcast section of Jurgen Klopp’s press conference, to much gnashing of teeth from Fantasy managers.

The Reds’ head coach was facing the media at noon today ahead of Liverpool’s Gameweek 37 fixture at Southampton but failed to provide concrete news on the Egyptian or Virgil van Dijk (£6.8m), who the Liverpool website say were replaced as “precautions” in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

An embargoed section followed on from the presser, however, so we may get more information this evening.

The Liverpool boss did hint at plenty of changes for Tuesday’s clash on the south coast, which follows hot on the heels of a physically and mentally gruelling 120 minutes at Wembley.

“We only played the 120 minutes two days ago, so when the boys arrive today, I have to make a lot of decisions. What I can promise, we will line up a team only for one reason – to try to win the game at Southampton. We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes [in the FA Cup final] made a big difference. “This is a high-energetic, well-organised team we face. Imagine we go there with ten, eight players who played 120 minutes. It makes no sense. That’s why we have to make changes. I don’t know how many, we will see.” – Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m), Thiago Alcantara (£5.3m), Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) and Sadio Mane (£11.8m) all lasted the full two hours against Chelsea at the weekend, with Luis Diaz (£8.1m) and a cramping Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) replaced in extra-time.

The only medical update we got from Klopp concerned Fabinho (£5.4m), who is progressing “very well” but not enough to face Southampton.

The Saints’ manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, gave us his own press conference hours before Klopp, revealing that Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m) and Fraser Forster (£4.4m) were fresh doubts.

🏥 | INJURY NEWS



🗣️ Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Tino's surgery was good. Now he’s on the long way back. Stuey Armstrong and Fraser Forster didn’t train in the week, started yesterday. We will look how far they are. Could be available for the weekend."#FFScout #FPL #GW37 #DGW37 pic.twitter.com/1RCal6G4Ig — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 16, 2022

