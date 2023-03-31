157
Scout Picks March 31

FPL Gameweek 29 Scout Picks: Brighton + Man Utd triple-ups

157 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 29.

Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea are just some of the 12 teams playing twice, with the deadline set for Saturday at 11:00 BST.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Lining up in goal for the Scout Picks is Brighton keeper Jason Steele (£3.9m). Since taking over from Robert Sanchez (£4.6m), he has 17 points in three matches, with clean sheets coming against Crystal Palace and West Ham United. In Double Gameweek 29, the Seagulls are first at home to Brentford before they visit relegation-threatened Bournemouth, who have the lowest xG in the division.

DEFENDERS

FPL Double Gameweek 27 differentials: Mbeumo, Chilwell + Elliott 2

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) earns yet another call-up to the Scout Picks line-up, with plenty of demand for the Newcastle United defender in this week’s Scout Squad article. A staple in the team of nearly every Fantasy manager, he is the highest-scoring player in his position, having combined a goal and six assists with 14 clean sheets and 31 bonus points. The Magpies have failed to keep a clean sheet since January but the data suggests they have been a bit unlucky of late, with only five shots in the box conceded in their two most recent outings.

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) is our pick of the Chelsea defenders. The flying wing-back has hit the ground running since his return from injury, with 19 points across his last three matches. No FPL defender has matched him for successful crosses or chances created in that time. Back-to-back home games with Aston Villa and Liverpool are far from straightforward, but in all competitions under Graham Potter, the Blues have conceded just seven goals in 13 games at Stamford Bridge.

Luke Shaw (£5.2m) completes our defensive picks. He is the top-scoring player in his position since the World Cup and after missing England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday through suspension, should be well rested. Man Utd will have to cope without Casemiro (£4.9m) against Newcastle and Brentford, a blow to their clean sheet hopes, yet Shaw thrived the last time he was out, averaging 6.3 points per match across his three outings.  

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Charlie Price who has gone for the following: Neto; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Shaw; Salah (c), Fernandes, Barnes, Gibbs-White, Benrahma; Watkins, Solanke

The Scout Picks are 14-13 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

157 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any help here gratefully received.

    For free:

    IDIDNT 11 Years3 hours, 36 mins ago
    A. Odegaard > Bruno
    B. Odegaard > McAllister (have Mitoma)

    1. Bench Kane
    2. Bench Toney/Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Keep all Arsenal assets
      Don’t bench any of those strikers.

      Open Controls
    3. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What about Ode > Mad and bench Toney?

      Open Controls
  2. RICICLE
    21 mins ago

    Hi gents, just looking for any guidance that you may think is best here?

    Kepa
    Tripper - Shaw - Schar
    Saka - Rashford - Salah - Mitoma
    Toney - Kane - Darwin
    _____________________________
    Raya: Odegaard: White: Tarkowski

    0.9 ITB, 1FT

    Not really any clue as to what to do.

    A) Odegaard > Mac Allister
    B) Odegaard + Schar > Mac Allister + Estupinan -4
    C) Salah > Bruno
    D) Odegaard + Darwin > Bruno + Isak -4 (can afford exactly)

    A and B would make it easier to get Halland back in GW 30 I guess.

    Anything that jumps out or obvious moves here?

    Massively appreciate any thoughts, thanks guys.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      9 mins ago

      Or even just Salah + Odegaard > Bruno + Mac Allister for a bit and that makes it super easy to bring Halland back in GW 30

      Open Controls
    2. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A for me

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Cheers PG!

        Open Controls
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who can get more pts ?
    A- Saka
    B- Bruno -4

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        (but is it really a -8 when you want Saka back in a a few weeks?)

        Open Controls
        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If it is a few weeks I would not count it as an additional -4. If in next 1-2 weeks then I agree.

          Open Controls
    2. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      According to fplreview Saka = 6.5 and Bruno = 8.5 so A is better.

      Open Controls
  4. GRPunk
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Buried on previous page. Not using BB.

    A. Haaland to Watkins -4
    B. Saliba to Shaw -4
    C. Both -8
    D. Andreas and Guéhi would be first from bench if I do nothing.

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A for me. Would never trade a playing defender for -4.

      Open Controls
  5. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    I can get Haaland next week without selling Saka.

    Should I keep him or aim for more points by replacing him with DWGers Maddison or Mac Allister?

    Open Controls
    1. GRPunk
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Saka is season keeper for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      keep

      Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Harrison getting a 15-pointer vs ars away and NFO home, new player under Garcia. Easily the most threatening and creative player last 5 weeks.
    Threat to own goal also in existence,though

    Open Controls
  7. Lav
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    March or Mac Allister?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’s the question

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I'd go March. I think he plays more minutes.

        Open Controls
  8. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Only this GW I promise:

    A. March

    B. Mac

    Open Controls
  9. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Points predictions for this gameweek.
    Forwards special:

    a. Toney
    b. Isak
    c. Darwin
    d. Watkins
    e. Kane
    f. Haaland

    ???

    Open Controls
  10. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Martinelli/Haaland to Fernandez/Isak worth -4?

    On BB

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Go for it

      Open Controls
  11. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB? Think it's a bit average not sure if to wait for GW34 double gameweek...
    Steele, Henry, Zinchenko, Kane

    Open Controls
  12. J to the T
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Steele interests me. Is he really as nailed as everyone seems to assume?

    Open Controls
    1. ratski
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I want him but the thing stopping me is it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if Sanchez started a game.

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      At 3.9 he's a Steele

      Open Controls
  13. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Martinelli >> Maddison (-4)

    do it?

    Open Controls
    1. Raiser153
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I considered it and decided no. Martinelli has been brilliant recently when Trossard has been through the middle and has a bigger ceiling in one game.

      No right or wrong answer as JM could easily score in both games.

      Open Controls
  14. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Captain choice:

    A) Rashford
    B) Bruno
    C) Mitoma
    D) MacAllister

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  15. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    1FT 6.5m ITB BB active

    Kepa
    Trippier Schar Estupinan
    Maddison Rashford Mitoma March Saka
    Toney Watkins

    Raya - Mee Kane Zinchenko

    Mee > Shaw and keep Zinchenko?

    Open Controls
  16. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Salah or Maddison?

    I'll have both in 2 weeks. But which one to bring in this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maddy

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maddison

      Open Controls
  17. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anything worth a -4pts on BB. Rashford captain?

    Raya
    Trippier Schar Shaw Estu Henry
    Saka Mitoma Rashford (C)
    Watkins Kane

    Kepa Bruno March Toney

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd probably get Chillwell for -4 for Schar or Henry if you can afford

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Schar has a double too. No way

        Open Controls
  18. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best Martinelli replacement?

    A. Mitoma
    B. MacAllister
    C. Bowen
    D. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same dilemma here
      D is standard
      A/B risky due to rest/travel
      C. Is punty and it’s tempting me

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’m leaning towards MacAllister to be honest, played 50mins for Argentina so hopefully should start and his underlying numbers are very good

        Open Controls
        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Could drop to DM though

          Open Controls
  19. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Roll FT?
    1FT - 3,9itb

    Kepa
    Chilwell - Tripp - Estupinan
    Mitoma - Saka - Maddison - Rash*
    Toney - Watkins - Kane

    Ward - Zynchenko - Odegaard - Perraud

    Open Controls
  20. Yankee Toffee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Where to find Man City training ground photos from today? Nothing turning up from a Google search

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Getty images?

      Open Controls
  21. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start Kane or Martinelli?

    I don't have a BB. 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Homer, or someone else

      Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
  22. Better Call Raul
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    1FT going to BB 0.4m itb

    Raya-Ward*
    Trippier-Schar-Zinchenko-Estupinian-Henry
    Saka-Martinelli-Rashford-MacAllister-March
    Toney-Haaland*-Kane

    Assuming Haaland doesnt start:

    Ward + Haaland -> Steele + Watkins/Isak

    Anything else worth an extra hit?

    Would lose 0.3m selling Haaland so these moves allow me to buy him straight back just about

    Open Controls
    1. MGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No Bruno?

      Open Controls
  23. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    More and more of this game is just becoming deciphering press conferences and guessing

    Open Controls
  24. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Martinelli + Estupinan
    B) March + Zinchenko

    Have Mitoma and Mac Alister.

    Ty

    Open Controls
  25. boroie
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    On BB… Anything worth a -4 here?

    Kepa*
    Chilwell* Trippier* Estupinan* Botman*
    Rashford*(C) Bruno*(VC) Mitoma* Maddison*
    Watkins* Toney*

    DDG*; Kane Saka Gabriel

    Open Controls
  26. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    It all boils down to this...
    A) De Gea+Estupinan
    B) Steele+Shaw

    Open Controls
  27. gengo
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Anyone keeping Kane and Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. gengo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Or is just me?

      Open Controls
  28. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Maddison (-4) or Saka on BB?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.