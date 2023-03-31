FPL Gameweek 29 Scout Picks: Brighton + Man Utd triple-ups

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 29.

Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea are just some of the 12 teams playing twice, with the deadline set for Saturday at 11:00 BST.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Lining up in goal for the Scout Picks is Brighton keeper Jason Steele (£3.9m). Since taking over from Robert Sanchez (£4.6m), he has 17 points in three matches, with clean sheets coming against Crystal Palace and West Ham United. In Double Gameweek 29, the Seagulls are first at home to Brentford before they visit relegation-threatened Bournemouth, who have the lowest xG in the division.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) earns yet another call-up to the Scout Picks line-up, with plenty of demand for the Newcastle United defender in this week’s Scout Squad article. A staple in the team of nearly every Fantasy manager, he is the highest-scoring player in his position, having combined a goal and six assists with 14 clean sheets and 31 bonus points. The Magpies have failed to keep a clean sheet since January but the data suggests they have been a bit unlucky of late, with only five shots in the box conceded in their two most recent outings.

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) is our pick of the Chelsea defenders. The flying wing-back has hit the ground running since his return from injury, with 19 points across his last three matches. No FPL defender has matched him for successful crosses or chances created in that time. Back-to-back home games with Aston Villa and Liverpool are far from straightforward, but in all competitions under Graham Potter, the Blues have conceded just seven goals in 13 games at Stamford Bridge.

Luke Shaw (£5.2m) completes our defensive picks. He is the top-scoring player in his position since the World Cup and after missing England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday through suspension, should be well rested. Man Utd will have to cope without Casemiro (£4.9m) against Newcastle and Brentford, a blow to their clean sheet hopes, yet Shaw thrived the last time he was out, averaging 6.3 points per match across his three outings.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Charlie Price who has gone for the following: Neto; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Shaw; Salah (c), Fernandes, Barnes, Gibbs-White, Benrahma; Watkins, Solanke

The Scout Picks are 14-13 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.