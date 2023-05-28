Gameweek 38 guide: Tips, picks, team news + predicted XIs

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?
- SCOUT PICKS: Goals backed in Leeds v Spurs
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Paqueta, Kulusevski + Solanke
- SCOUT SQUAD: Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 38
GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Friday’s live injury updates from the pre-match press conferences
- PRESS CONFERENCE ROUND-UP: Joe and Neale’s team news video summary
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?
- CAPTAIN POLL: Vote for your favourite and see what others are doing
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 38?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: With five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- RMT: Points projectons for Gameweek 38
OPINION
- FPL GENERAL: The changes FPL could make in 2023/24
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Best Gameweek 38 punts + transfer plans
- LATERISER: Son can haul at Leeds
- SONALDO: Why the FPL decision-making process is as important as rank
- END-OF-SEASON AWARDS: The most disappointing FPL team of 2022/23
ANALYSIS
- GAMEWEEK 38: Is FPL Gameweek 38 usually a goal-fest?
- ON THE BEACH: Does “having nothing to play for” matter at the end of the season?
- RELEGATION + EUROPE: What’s at stake on the final weekend
- GAMEWEEK 38: The opposition weaknesses to target
- BIG NUMBERS: The key Opta player and team stats for Gameweek 38
TEAM REVEALS
- ZOPHAR: One free transfer but priced out of Eze
- AZ: Mitoma out, McNeil in?
- GIANNI: Final-day Trossard gamble
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 38 VIDEO CONTENT
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Sonaldo with some final-day reflections
- SCOUTCAST: Gameweek 38 players to target
- FREE HIT: FPL Harry with a hypothetical Gameweek 38 Free Hit draft
- GOALS IMMINENT: Joe and Tom look at who is ‘due’ an attacking return
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 37
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Rashford absent, Mbeumo superb, Kane’s record
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Calvert-Lewin injury, Eze in Gameweek 38 demand
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Man City rotation, Mitoma, Mac Allister’s creativity
- MONDAY SCOUT NOTES: Win or bust for Leicester, Howe’s Gameweek 38 plans
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES: Haaland gets 90 mins, City injuries, Mitoma misery + rotation
- THURSDAY SCOUT NOTES: Shaw + Antony injury latest, Chelsea’s ‘top half’ woes
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points and statistics
- SCOREBOARD: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
