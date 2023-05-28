2610
Tips May 28

Gameweek 38 guide: Tips, picks, team news + predicted XIs

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION

ANALYSIS

TEAM REVEALS

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE GAMEWEEK 38 VIDEO CONTENT

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 37

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

  1. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Started Ferguson over MacA. Could be a big mistake.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Why? Ferguson is starting?

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Could see a penalty and max bonus.

        Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Possibilities are endless. No point worrying now

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Ferguson is great

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Really?I'd rather have Ferguson over Mac considering he is DM again

      Open Controls
  2. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Up from 19.7k to 18.2k. Closing in on top10k.

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      No hit TC

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ha -22% arrow here
      Don't take hits people!

      Open Controls
  3. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    currently up 41 on my ML rival, does he have a chance?!?!?!?

    me:

    iversen
    trent, trip, estup
    salah(c), bruno, rashford, mitoma, eze
    kane, isak
    (kepa, botman, shaw, greenwood)

    him:

    de gea
    trent(c), trip, estup, shaw
    salah, bruno, odegaard, mitoma
    haaland, isak
    (ward, gross, stones, greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Nope, it's in the bag

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        kinda sucks I deferred to drop mac10 over mitoma based on blocking him, then mac10 starts over mitoma. still, his lack of kane and starting haaland, hope I can hold on!

        Open Controls
    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Unlikely.

      Open Controls
  4. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Yeh!!! Kane goal. Took Haaland out for him as already have Alvarez.

    Open Controls
  5. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    21 points behind going into this game. I have kane captain and top of the league doesn't.

    It's the hope that kills you

    Open Controls
  6. villa_til_i_die
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Cmon Leeds, grab a goal, nervy villa fan here!!

    Open Controls
  7. Øgaard it's Haa…
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    New Post-Subs 101,502or. Up 9.16%. Not enough for my first top 100K!! Come on?!! Gakpo, Ode and Mahrez. LEI cs would help too.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.