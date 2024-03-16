Pedro Porro (£5.8m) v Destiny Udogie (£5.0m) has been a source of discussion at various stages this season. As we approach Blank Gameweek 29, the debate rears its head again.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers currently on a Free Hit have their choice of the two (or both!), while even those just using free transfers will be considering Tottenham Hotspur assets for the following favourable run:

In this Premium Members article, we compare the two Spurs full-backs.

THE OPPOSITION

First and foremost, a look at the Gameweek 29 opposition.

These are Fulham’s results at Craven Cottage this season. We’ve also included their expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) tallies:

Round Opponent Score xG xGC Gameweek 2 Brentford 0-3 0.46 3.93 Gameweek 5 Luton 1-0 0.96 1.10 Gameweek 7 Chelsea 0-2 1.09 1.70 Gameweek 8 Sheff Utd 3-1 2.21 0.57 Gameweek 11 Man Utd 0-1 1.01 0.69 Gameweek 13 Wolves 3-2 2.90 1.35 Gameweek 15 Nottm Forest 5-0 2.52 0.26 Gameweek 16 West Ham 5-0 2.37 1.34 Gameweek 18 Burnley 0-2 1.42 0.37 Gameweek 20 Arsenal 2-1 1.22 1.64 Gameweek 22 Everton 0-0 1.64 2.14 Gameweek 24 Bournemouth 3-1 1.55 1.84 Gameweek 25 Aston Villa 1-2 1.55 1.61 Gameweek 27 Brighton 3-0 1.30 1.34

And here’s how the Cottagers rank in home matches versus other clubs:

xG rank (last six home) xGC rank (last six home) xG rank (season home) xGC rank (season home) Fulham 13th 12th 12th 11th

A midtable model of consistency, 12th place Fulham are where you’d expect to find them for all things ‘expected’.

What they have done is ‘overachieve’ on the goals scored (26) and conceded (15) front. They are ranked a more eye-catching eighth and fourth for both.

Bear in mind, though, that they’ve not yet faced Spurs, Liverpool, Manchester City or Newcastle United at home.

Relatively low xGs were recorded in the three matches against the other ‘big six’ sides, indeed.

Looking at G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic, Spurs are behind only Brentford for chances of a clean sheet this week. The odds are still on the low side, though:

UDOGIE V PORRO: GOAL THREAT