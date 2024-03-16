416
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Hot Topic

    Who is worth a hit and why?

    
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Toney, highest ceiling this week

      
    2. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wissa. He will bang mark my words

      
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Best GK for this round and Not Flekken ?

    
    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Flekken

      
      1. Fefguero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sorry bad joke. Spurs are most likely for clean sheet

        
        1. Aadii
          • 11 Years
          just now

          No they're not

          
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Leno

      
    3. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Flekken

      
    4. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      I'm going Trafford this week.

      
      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        What on Sunday , should be a good game

        
        1. tmstrand
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Sorry?

          
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cheers

      
  3. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Muniz, Wissa, Wood as the third fwd...

    Muniz has better stats, team projected to score one. Spurs def slightly tricky, but VdV out. Broja and Jimenez risk to mins?

    Wissa perhaps better form, but doubling with Toney risky. Mbuemo back. Burnley def perhaps easiest against. Bre expected to score 1 to 2.

    Wood vs Luton with injuries. May be focal point for MGW and Elanga. Hasn't done anything recently. Stats not great. NFO expected to score 1-2.

    Something is telling me to risk Wood, but Muniz and Wissa seem the safer bet. I known it's probably been discussed before, wondered what thoughts were on these three guys?

    
    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wood has fixture, Muniz stats, Wissa is somewhere in between. I prefer Wood out of them, I'm a fixture man, I can see Luton crumble just like they did against Bournemouth. Plus he might be on penalties, unlike Wissa and (most likely) Muniz.
      Overall it's mostly a gut feeling nothing more with most of our picks on FH.

      
  4. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Hows this free hit look?

    Flekken
    Porro Cash Doughty
    Son Bowen Maddison Luiz
    Watkins Toney Morris

    Areola Gibbs White Coufal Toffolo

    
    1. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Elanga over the pen merchant and you are good to go

      
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Anyone concerned about bringing Maddison in with comments from Paul O Keefe that he has been managed this week with the hope and expectation he will play ?

    https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1768747288715788538

    
    1. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Not worried.

      He starts and pls 60-70 mins max

      
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      A bit yes but who to start instead? No one is guaranteed minutes unfortunately

      
    3. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Spurs need to win, he'll start

      
  6. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    On FH

    A) Porro or Udogie
    B) 2 from Diaby, Bailey, Kudus, Elanga and MGW

    
    1. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Porro
      Elanga Kudus

      
  7. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Really appreciate this article! I’ve gone for Udogie for the free hit.

    
    1. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Porro screamer incoming

      
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Haven't looked past Romero myself.

      
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not on FH but went for Romero myself, 4 goals this season and bonus point magnet

      
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        yep

        
  8. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Start one, bench one:

    1. Bailey (have Watkins)
    2. MGW / Elanga

    
    1. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Start MGW

      
      1. HurriKane
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        * Elanga

        
  9. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On FH, been toying around with a few drafts but landed on this and really like it, any changes anyone would make? Elanga over Watkins in the starting 11?

    Areola
    Doughty - Porro - Rreguilon
    Bowen - Maddison - Son (c) - Kudus
    Watkins - Toney - Wissa

    Sels - Elanga - Robinson - Cash

    
    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Would start elanga over kudus

      
      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Hmm, maybe over Watkins or definitely Kudus?

        
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          No Over Maddison

          
          1. Kodap
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            So, play Kudus and Elanga, and bench madders?

            
            1. OptimusBlack
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yes

              
        2. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Our teams are almost the same and I’ve got kudus on the bench 1st sub incase Watkins doesn’t play ( which I think he will play)

          
          1. Kodap
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sweet, great minds ey!

            
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      So Template

      
    3. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Areola, why?

      
  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Do we think Moreno starts after a full 90 last night?? Digne started last Thursday(played about 75mins or so) and then started last Sunday

    Any thoughts anyone??

    
  11. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Play Kudus or Morris?

    Thanks.

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Kudus

      
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Morris

      
    3. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Kudus

      
    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Morris

      
    5. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is there really a need to ask this twice in 15 mins?

      
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Should have swapped the names around and it may have slipped under the radar

        
  12. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    On a -4, Foden to Bowen for -8?

    TURNER*
    PORRO CASH DOUGHTY TAYLOR
    SON ELANGA foden
    WATKINS TONEY haaland

    Dubrav saka palmer branth

    
  13. HD7
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I guess Son will be the most captained player. Who is the VC?

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Wissa

      
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Toney

      
    3. Ale Seizer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      VC is irrelevant as Son is a nailed-on starter.

      
  14. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    G2g?

    Flekken
    Porro, Regullion, Doughty
    Son (c), Maddison, Bowen, Elanga
    Morris, Watkins, Tony
    (Areola, D.Luiz, Coufal, Robinson)

    Template-tastic.

    
  15. SM001
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Does anyone play the Bundesliga Fantasy and their team hasn't updated? My players from Friday nights fixture are still on 0 points.

    
  16. Ed
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What do people think about a double up on Porro & Udogie?

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not much

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not a fan. Their last clean sheet before Villa was GW9 at home.

      ... it was against Fulham though!

      
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        Sorry, NFO in GW17. Then FUL before that!

        
  17. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    So we're spending the next couple of hours waiting for leaks

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Put your feet up and grab a couple of coldies!

      
    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      It is the way of the FPL warrior

      
  18. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Current team after just one four point is
    Areola
    AMoreno Reguilon Doughty
    Bowen Son
    Watkins Morris Toney

    GTG or do you think Palmer to Maddison is worth a 4 point hit?
    .
    I am playing the WC next week.

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      I do not think Palmer out is worth a 4 point hit given than Palmer has a fantastic fixture in GW30.

      
      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I will he getting him back in on the WC next week and I won't be losing any value on him.

        
  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    G2G?

    Flekken
    Porro Udogie Regulion
    Bowen Elanga Gibbs-White Son
    Morris Awoniyi Toney

    Areola Kudus Doughty Cash

    
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      will Awoniyi start ?

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      It's quite hard to pick who the Forest FWD will be, and the issue is the other will definitely sub on. Obviously if you pick the right one, I like it.

      Feel like no Watkins is an unnecessary risk however.

      
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Finally someone has Balls

      
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Would be very Nice if u get
      Vicario or Sels instead of Flekken

      
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Tripled up already

        
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Awoniyiy > Fofana

      
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thought about it

        
  20. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who has a chance to get CS
    A- Nottingham
    B- Spurs

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Bookies odds have their chances about even (and both unlikely).

      Luton have only not scored at home once this season.

      Fulham have not scored at home five times this season.

      It's really a coin toss.

      
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      none

      
  21. HD7
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Start Areola or Leno?

    
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Flip a coin.. save points.

      
  22. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    A)Start Wood and Bailey or
    B) Wood to Morris and Bailey to Elanga

    
  23. HD7
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Leno
    Taylor
    Doughty
    Konsa
    Bowen
    Son
    Bailey
    Morris
    Watkins
    9 players
    Anyone to buy for hit who aint here?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Elanga

      But don't buy for a hit if you're selling a player you want to keep.

      
  24. reo19uk
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Start Douglas Luis or Elanga?

    
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      elanga

      
  25. rokonto
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is Maddison injured?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1768747288715788538?t=o2BcmVz8oJhm84XWSVMQ_A&s=19

      
  26. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    MGW and Udogie or Maddison and Doughty?

    

