  1. Rashford (C)
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to bench

    1 Gancho
    2 Solanke

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm backing the home side.

    2. Super John McGinn-
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      2

    3. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Garnacho.

      Who to play first on bench? Garnacho or Gusto?

      1. Rashford (C)
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Just think Gancho gets something today and Chelsea probably won’t keep a clean sheet. So would favour Gancho out of him or gusto. But maybe Poch leaves palmer on this time and they win

      2. Rashford (C)
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I playing gusto over perro though.

  2. MOZIL
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one

    Havertz, Son, Gordon, Palmer, Salah

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Who are your forwards?

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    A reminder of the MEN predicted line up:

    Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis; Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Kevin De Bruyne; Oscar Bobb, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Have you a link please virgin? I’ve Haaland captain currently

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Never mind, I found it. How often are they correct?

      2. Slaps
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I would also like to know if this is true, who's prediction?

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Would be quite surprised if Haaland gets benched a second time in 2 weeks but maybe I'm wrong

  4. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Estupinan too much of a risk still, or is Van hecke the more secure, cheaper, and better option?

    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Van Hecke

    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That’s the same question twice. Yes

  5. Super John McGinn-
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wildcarding 35 and bench boosting 37. Any thoughts on what to do with this?
    Been super busy so haven’t had chance to see press conferences etc

    Neto
    Gabriel, Gusto, Bradley
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Darwin

    Turner, Solanke, Zabarnyi, Moreno

    2 FT 1.2 ITB

    A) Foden > Diaz/Havertz
    B) Moreno > RAN
    C) Other

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B and hold the transfer for 2 next week

  6. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    2ft and 1.2itb. FH34, BB37. Solanke + Lascelles -> J. Pedro + Burn? Don't really have any other urgent transfers to make.

    1. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Do it.

  7. Orion
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Guys, please help me here…?

    Pickford
    Gusto Bradley Gabriel
    Salah Saka Havertz Son Palmer
    Darwin Haaland
    Areola Muniz RAN Branthwaite

    Play
    A) Darwin
    B) Muniz

    1) Gusto
    2) RAN

    1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm convinced Darwin is benched this week, he's been awful recently and Gakpo much better. So him.

  8. Ajax Down Trees
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one to start?

    A- Maddison
    B- Sarabia

  9. ebb2sparky
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will be getting pickford next week. Is it worth getting him this week and starting ahead of dubravka or just roll the transfer?

  10. aardvark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Foden to Havertz Y/N? adds doubler next GW and frees funds (Garnacho 1st bench if Foden doesn't play)

    1. Slaps
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I have the exact same dilemma - think I'm going to do it if that helps

  11. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Neto*
    Vvd* RAN* Gabriel* (Gusto)
    Salah* Saka* Palmer Son
    Haaland Darwin* Solanke*

    Have 2FT and 8 doublers already but not sure what to do. Thinking either ?

    A Son to Havertz (prefer next week)
    B Solanke/Darwin to Alvarez (one week punt and get another doubler next week)

  12. Big W
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench 1 -
    Gusto
    Bradley
    Air Nouri

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm currently on RAN

    2. nolard
      • 9 Years
      just now

      gust

  13. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    1 week punt: Saka > Havertz.

    Yay/nay?

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      just now

      nah

    2. Rbyrne95
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If chasing, may as well. I done it last few weeks and it worked out but wouldn't it based on that lol. Only other factor I'd think about is with how important these top 6 games are how liable is one side to give away a pen.

  14. Rbyrne95
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Van Hecke or Gabriel, Gabriel unsure of starting but also it would be a risk for creeping up the mini-leagues in hope that Villa beat them.

  15. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Neto
    Saliba Gabriel Porro
    Saka Salah Son Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Solanke

    Areola Mateta Zabarnyi Lamptey

    2FT, 0.5itb (plan WC35)

    Porro Gordon >>

    1. VVD Sarabia
    2. Branthwaite Diaz

    Thanks

  16. Smokey_Lowkey
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Udogie + Gordon -> Reguilon + Johnson this week for free?

    Have 2FT and FH34 so need to use or burn...

    1. Smokey_Lowkey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Will be benching Johnson this week for Darwin.

  17. Ajax Down Trees
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel - Gusto - Dalot
    Palmer - Maddison - Salah - Son
    Haaland (c) - Isak - Muniz

    Subs: Neto - Sarabia - Shaw - Branthwaite

    Think I’ve got the correct bench or any changes?

    Thanks in advance

    1. Ajax Down Trees
      • 14 Years
      just now

      It’s Schar not Shaw

  18. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    start Maddison or Garnacho?

  19. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden start or bench?

  20. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start Foden or Muniz?

  21. thepirates
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Have FH for 34, planning BB for 37 and no WC left. This is current squad with 2 FT. Any suggestions how to burn 2 transfers before deadline?

    Onana
    Van Hecke - Gusto - Gvardiol
    Son - Palmer - Salah - Havertz
    Haaland - Solanke - Isak
    Bench: Dubravka - Garnacho - Udogie - Kiwior

  22. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    What do you think, Ait Nouri and Cunha starts ?

  23. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    I’ve given Mbeumo the (C) armband over Salah & Haaland.
    Call me mad, but differentials are key at this stage of the season

  24. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Please help! What would u do?

    Neto (Areola)
    Gabriel Udogie Reguilon (Daughty, Smith)
    Salah Havertz Son Madd Palmer
    Darwin Toney (Watkins)

    a) Son, Watkins -> Haaland, Sarabia
    b) Madd -> Foden
    c) Son, Madd, Watkins -> Haaland, Sarabia, Mbuemo/Diaz (-4pts)
    d) Madd, Udogie -> Saka, Bradley
    e) Watkins -> Alvarez.

  25. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Foden for

    A. Diaz
    B. Havertz

    Will get the other next week for Son probably

  26. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    I'm seeing a few city predicted line ups with no Foden or Haaland how reliable are the predicted line ups?

    How likely is city front 3
    Bobb Alvarez Doku

  27. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Haaland rumoured not to start?

  28. Saintjack01
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Which of the 4 would you transfer in for rest of the season:

    Tarkwoski
    Van de veen
    Ait nouri
    Reguilon
    Rico Lewis

    1. Saintjack01
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sorry 5

  29. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Start Darwin or Cunha?

  30. DennisTheMenace
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Already WC’d in 30, am going to FH in 34 and BB in 37. I only have Saliba and Salah who aren’t going to double in 37.

    Petrovic
    Van Hecke | Gvardiol | Saliba
    Palmer | Foden | Son | Salah | Gordon
    João Pedro | Håland

    Onana | Holjund | Gusto | Romero

    Foden might not play so it would be Holjund coming in but I’m not particularly comfortable with that, especially after recent form. I’d like to keep Salah and Saliba until 37 because they’re just too good to get rid of. I’ve got 1FT and there’s no point not using it because I’m FHing next week.

    I was thinking of doing Holjund —> Welbeck so Welbeck could come on first sub against Burnley away. Any other thoughts?

