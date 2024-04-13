If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 33.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 33 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 (BST) on Saturday 13 April.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 FINALISED

On Wednesday, an announcement confirmed what was already assumed about Gameweek 37 – that six teams will feature twice.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea, Manchester United v Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City have all been added to the schedule.

It’s expected to be a chip-heavy round for the FPL community, with Bench Boost and Triple Captain in particular. In fact, we’ve looked into the best remaining times for the latter.

Those without a Wildcard to use need to keep this situation in mind when making future transfers. For example, Chelsea and Spurs assets will have two doubles during the final four Gameweeks.

GABRIEL NOT SEEN IN TRAINING + TRIPPIER OUT

Sandwiched between Arsenal’s two huge Champions League quarter-final meetings with Bayern Munich is a tricky home match against Aston Villa. But the apparent lack of Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.4m) in Friday’s training will concern his three million owners.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wouldn’t directly address the issue in his press conference.

“We’ve got one more day to prepare the match and we’ll see tomorrow if everyone is available.” – Mikel Arteta

The Brazilian has been a huge part of Arsenal keeping six clean sheets in eight matches and he dominates their headed attempts from set pieces, so Arteta will give his centre-back every chance of making Sunday’s line-up.

However, Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (£6.6m) still has a calf problem and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz (£5.5m) is suspended for two matches.

LATEST ON FODEN, BOWEN, AIT-NOURI + LIVERPOOL

Meanwhile, numerous other highly-owned players have an unknown status for Gameweek 33.

Phil Foden (£8.3m), for example, was limping versus Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola was vague on whether he’ll be risked at home to Luton Town.

“I would like to tell you [the details] but I didn’t see the team or speak with the doctors. So, we will train this afternoon. Now, when I finish the press conference, I will make a meeting and we will see how they feel.” – Pep Guardiola

Title rival Jurgen Klopp said Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) had “no chance” of making a comeback cameo against Atalana despite being named on that Thursday night bench. Team-mate Alisson (£5.7m) still isn’t back in full training and fellow goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Yet there are some positive updates too. Cheap defender Malo Gusto (£4.3m) was merely rested last week and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m) “will travel with the group.”

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 33 CAPTAIN

Should he start, Erling Haaland (£14.3m) is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, they back Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) at home to Crystal Palace.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – has faith in Gabriel being ok for Arsenal. It also doubles up on Chelsea and Brentford.

In the trio of differential picks is Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m), Justin Kluivert (£4.6m) and Simon Adingra (£5.0m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 33!