81
Dugout Discussion June 21

Poland v Austria team news: Lewandowski still on bench, Arnautovic in

81 Comments
Day eight of this European Championship continues with team news from the Group D clash between Poland and Austria. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Berlin.

Both narrowly lost in Matchday 1 but know that a win here still gives a great chance of progression, as most third-placed teams reach the round of 16.

With no player exceeding three per cent ownership, there’s very little Fantasy interest in this one. But it’s interesting that Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) still isn’t ready to start after his thigh injury. Instead, he’s on Poland’s bench.

They’ve made four changes, seemingly switching from a 3-4-2-1 formation to 3-4-1-2 now that Krzysztof Piatek (€6.0m) has replaced Sebastien Szymanski (€6.0m).

Furthermore, Bartosz Slisz (€5.5m), Jakub Piotrowski (€5.5m) and Pawel Dawidowicz (€4.0m) are in for Kacper Urbanski (€5.5m), Taras Romanczuk (€5.0m) and Bartosz Salamon (€4.0m).

As for Austria, both centre-backs have been switched. Instead of Kevin Danso (€4.5m) and Maximilian Wober (€4.5m), it will be Gernot Trauner (€4.5m) and Philipp Lienhart (€4.0m).

Up front, Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) is given the nod rather than Michael Gregoritsch (€6.5m).

MATCHDAY 2 TEAM NEWS

Poland XI – Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Zalewski; Buksa, Piatek

Austria XI – Pentz; Posch, Trauner, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    France XI: France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram

    Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfies, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Frimpong; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo, Depay

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Is Mbappe on the bench?

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah

        "For France, there’s no Kylian Mbappe. His broken nose means the striker starts the game on the bench and may not even feature. He is replaced with Aurelien Tchouameni in the starting team in what is Didier Deschamps only change."

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Interesting. Replacing one of top strikers in world with a defensive midfielder. Would have thought giroud starts

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Replacing one of the top strikers in the world with Giroud is worse, he's 37 now

            Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes LL success! Brilliant

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      cheers

      both gone with pretty defensive set ups, well compared to what they could've done

      Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Baumgartner motm 😎

    10 pointer

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Brilliant!

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stick (c)!

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Lovely. Didn’t captain but that’s good

      Open Controls
  3. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Christoph gets MOTM 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Anyone sticking with Baumgartner captain now? Can twist to Lukaku or Bruno tomorrow but tempted to bank the points.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Definitely stick if u c him. Dont get greedy

      Open Controls
    2. Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      It’s not even a decision

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm sticking, can't be bothered with the Ronaldo/Lukaku/Bruno headache

      Open Controls
    4. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks all, stick it is.

      Open Controls
  5. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    I switched from Musiala(c) to Baumgartner(c), completely moronic decision but somehow it’s paid off

    He was unlucky not to grab another two assists too!

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      just now

      U gained 1 valuable point! But yeah bit crazy

      Open Controls
  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Verbruggen captain.. c'mon!

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      My only player is kounde. Hoping for cs and like 9 recoveries

      Open Controls
  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Frimpong starts on the RW.
    Huge opportunity for goals / assists / CS points incoming if you own him!

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Glad I kept him.

      Own goal and red card incoming.

      Open Controls

