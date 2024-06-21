Poland v Austria team news: Lewandowski still on bench, Arnautovic in

Day eight of this European Championship continues with team news from the Group D clash between Poland and Austria. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Berlin.

Both narrowly lost in Matchday 1 but know that a win here still gives a great chance of progression, as most third-placed teams reach the round of 16.

With no player exceeding three per cent ownership, there’s very little Fantasy interest in this one. But it’s interesting that Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) still isn’t ready to start after his thigh injury. Instead, he’s on Poland’s bench.

They’ve made four changes, seemingly switching from a 3-4-2-1 formation to 3-4-1-2 now that Krzysztof Piatek (€6.0m) has replaced Sebastien Szymanski (€6.0m).

Furthermore, Bartosz Slisz (€5.5m), Jakub Piotrowski (€5.5m) and Pawel Dawidowicz (€4.0m) are in for Kacper Urbanski (€5.5m), Taras Romanczuk (€5.0m) and Bartosz Salamon (€4.0m).

As for Austria, both centre-backs have been switched. Instead of Kevin Danso (€4.5m) and Maximilian Wober (€4.5m), it will be Gernot Trauner (€4.5m) and Philipp Lienhart (€4.0m).

Up front, Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) is given the nod rather than Michael Gregoritsch (€6.5m).

MATCHDAY 2 TEAM NEWS

Poland XI – Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Zalewski; Buksa, Piatek

Austria XI – Pentz; Posch, Trauner, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

