  1. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Choose one out of:

    A) N.Williams
    B) Saka
    C) Kante
    D) F.Ruiz

    Have Rodri, Olmo, Bellingham & Rice.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Williams

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Ruiz

  2. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Looks like Nottingham Forest will be the first side to kick off their pre-season friendlies. Chesterfield on 13th July.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Just 4 days away.

      The Champions League qualifiers start tonight as well, which shows how quick everything is coming around.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Can Chesterfield still make it?

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Is that a type of chair?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            Chairmpions League, great idea!

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Probably go with the options below with 4FTs (no chips left):
    Maignan
    Cucurella Carvajal* Pepe*
    Williams Bruno* Musiala* Gundo*
    Mbappe Gakpo Morata
    (Pickford VVD De Vrij Simons)

    1. Pepe to Guehi
    2. Bruno to Olmo
    3. Musiala to Rodri/Ruiz (sell Carvajal)
    4. Gundo to Rice
    5. Carvajal to Kounde (-4)

  4. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    WC Team for the SF

    Maignan Pickford
    Theo Kounde Laporte Guehi VVD
    Olmo Williams Rodri Bellingham Rice
    Kane Mbappe Gakpo

    Thoughts?

    1. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Solid.

      Saka for Rice?

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        No. Sack of Rice

      2. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Little out of reach but if I go Cucurella can afford it.

    2. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Looks strong, I'd probably consider Simmons for either Rodri/ Rice and Yamal for Gakpo.

      Any truth to the stories of Yamal not being allowed to play beyond 10 pm?

      1. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Not expecting much from Holland attackers against a robust Eng def.
        I think Rodri/Rice can easily outscore Simmons if he doesnt get an assist which looks unlikely.

        Haha no clue about Yamal. Im hearing that for the first time.

      2. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        BILD have highlighted a rule in the host nation that foreigners employed in Germany under the age of 18 are not allowed to work after 8pm.

        Paragraph 14, Clause Seven of Germany’s youth employment law states that under-18s are only permitted to work between 06:00 in the morning and 20:00 in the evening.

        That wasn’t an issue for Yamal in Spain‘s opening 3-0 win over Croatia, but it was against Italy, and will be again vs Albania, with a kick-off time of 9pm.

        This rule was last brought up when Jann-Fiete Arp featured for Hamburg in 2017 aged 17. The match was an unusually late kickoff on a Friday night.

        On that occasion Hamburg applied for a state-level exemption, something it appears Spain haven’t done.

        It’s also reported that the penalty for breaking the rule is a €30,000 fine.

        https://footmundo.co.uk/2024/06/23/spain-lamine-yamal-fine-euro-2024/

  5. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I think this the only time I want more defenders than mids and forwards.

  6. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Captain:
    A) Mbappe
    B) Olmo
    C) Williams
    D) Kounde

  7. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who would win the inaugural Chairmpions League? I quite fancy the Chesterfield lounge to make the semis at least. Any other contenders? Chesterfield’s all we’ve heard from sofa.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      I’d like to see the chaise longue do well too.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Imagine being on the bench in the Chairmpions League!

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          Don't forget the Chippendale's flash brigade

    2. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      RB Bauhaus sitting pretty if they can get past Fatboy Recliner..

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Fatboy Recliner’s key attacking threat is Jason Lazy Boy - think they’ll struggle!

        1. ted mcnure
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          With Ice Cold Tinny and Nachos on the flanks and Flabby Beergut holding midfield, there´s no getting past them

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      What about the lounge suite? I hear their in a comfortable spot for qualification.

    4. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Wingback chair would have to be in with a shout.......

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Up front the Stryker evacuation chair.

    5. Portsmouth Bubblejet
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Back in the former East Germany, where all teams were state-owned and most bore the names of the organisations that sponsored them, there was a team called BSG Möbelkombinat Eisenberg (BSG Furniture Combine Eisenberg).

      Austria still allows clubs to include sponsors in their names, so you can cheer on SV Putz Möbel Neudau and Union Fußballklub Möbel Polt St. Peter/Au. Both team names include the German word for furniture.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Guten morgen, vor ist ein mobel?

  8. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    WC team, gtg?

    Maignan Pickford
    Theo Kounde Laporte Stones VVD
    Ruiz Rodri Olmo Bellingham Saka
    Mbappe Depay Gakpo

  9. boc610
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    limitless left , play now or in final ? i can field 11 in semis plus have one sub

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Right now!

  10. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Between Rodri, Ruiz and Kante, which do you prefer?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      My order would be: Ruiz; Kante; Rodri;

    2. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rodri

    3. Dotherightthing
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ruiz

  11. Sad Ken
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    I have all the prices. Ask me a player's worth and I'll tell you.

    1. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      For FPL that is.

    2. koppite83
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      kurt zouma

      1. Sad Ken
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        4.5m

    3. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nicklas Bendtner

      1. Sad Ken
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Haaland 14m
        Watkins 9m
        Salah 12.5m
        Saka 9.5m
        Foden 9.5m
        Palmer 9.5m
        Son 9.5m
        Alexander-Arnold 7.5m
        Ben White 6.5m
        Gvardiol 6.5m
        Raya 6m
        Ederson 5.5m

      2. Sad Ken
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Any others?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not really, no.

          1. Sad Ken
            • 10 Years
            just now

            No problem. Give me a shout if you do wanna know any.

  12. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Better option?

    A) Laporte & Rice
    B) Cucurella & Saka

    The consistent ball recoveries for Laporte & Rice currently edging it.

    1. Dotherightthing
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  13. Dotherightthing
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    A-Simons
    B-Kante

    1-Maignan
    2-Simon

    Pick one of each pls

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A2

  14. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Please pick a team you like more:

    A:

    Depay - Gakpo - Mbappe
    Ruiz - Olmo - Williams - Saka
    Hernandez - Cucurella - Kounde
    Simon

    Maignan - Bellingham - VVD - Guehi

    B:

    Kane - Morata - Depay
    Kante - Bellingham - Saka - Rodri
    Hernandez - Cucurella - Saliba
    Pickford

    Verbruggen - Walker - VVD - Simons

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A is my current, B is optional.

