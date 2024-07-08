Here are our predicted line-ups for all four countries ahead of Matchday 6, aka the semi-finals, of Euro 2024 Fantasy.
These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.
SPAIN V FRANCE
SPAIN
Predicted line-up
- Pedri out injured and will likely be replaced by Olmo
- Carvajal + Le Normand banned so Navas + Nacho may come in
Last refreshed: 8/7
FRANCE
Predicted line-up
- Rabiot returns from suspension and will likely oust Camavinga
- Dembele’s positive cameo could earn him a recall at the expense of Griezmann
- Thuram a possible alternative to Kolo Muani in attack
- Mbappe, who broke his nose in Matchday 1, took a blow to the face in the clash with Portugal but the early indications are that he should be fit
Last refreshed: 8/7
THE NETHERLANDS V ENGLAND
NETHERLANDS
Predicted line-up
- Maatsen back in training after illness
- Much of the uncertainty comes on the right flank, where Frimpong, Dumfries, Simons, Malen, Bergwijn and Geertruida have all started. Bergwijn has started the last two on the wing but has been hooked at half-time on both occasions
- Weghorst’s introduction helped turn the game against Turkey, so he is pushing for a promotion. Depay could move into an attacking midfield role to accommodate the big striker
- Koeman could turn to van de Ven to counter Saka’s pace, either at left-back in a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 or as a wing-back in a 3-4-2-1
Last refreshed: 8/7
ENGLAND
Predicted line-up
- Southgate moved to three at the back against Switzerland and is expected to retain that shape after an improved display
- Guehi returns from ban, so Konsa is expected to drop out
- Further word is awaited on Kane’s fitness after he was forced off on Saturday but the player has suggested he was merely suffering from fatigue/cramp
- Shaw a possible alternative to Trippier but he was brought on to play at centre-half against the Swiss, so a wing-back role may be a tall order after four months out
Last refreshed: 8/7