Here are our predicted line-ups for all four countries ahead of Matchday 6, aka the semi-finals, of Euro 2024 Fantasy.

You can also find this information on our usual Team News tab.

These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.

SPAIN V FRANCE

SPAIN

Predicted line-up

Pedri out injured and will likely be replaced by Olmo

Carvajal + Le Normand banned so Navas + Nacho may come in



Last refreshed: 8/7

FRANCE

Predicted line-up

Rabiot returns from suspension and will likely oust Camavinga

Dembele’s positive cameo could earn him a recall at the expense of Griezmann

Thuram a possible alternative to Kolo Muani in attack

Mbappe, who broke his nose in Matchday 1, took a blow to the face in the clash with Portugal but the early indications are that he should be fit



Last refreshed: 8/7

THE NETHERLANDS V ENGLAND

NETHERLANDS

Predicted line-up

Maatsen back in training after illness

Much of the uncertainty comes on the right flank, where Frimpong, Dumfries, Simons, Malen, Bergwijn and Geertruida have all started. Bergwijn has started the last two on the wing but has been hooked at half-time on both occasions

Weghorst’s introduction helped turn the game against Turkey, so he is pushing for a promotion. Depay could move into an attacking midfield role to accommodate the big striker

Koeman could turn to van de Ven to counter Saka’s pace, either at left-back in a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 or as a wing-back in a 3-4-2-1



Last refreshed: 8/7

ENGLAND

Predicted line-up