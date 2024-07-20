149
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Palmer muniz konsa
    B. Watkins nkunku gvardiol

    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      B by a shade

      1. Rico123
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Yes B I think

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m going with Wakins Palmer Gvardiol

    3. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  2. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    I’ve gone with Haaland up top and a very nicely rotationalable Wissa & Armstrong as a second striker

    Gives me a run of

    CRY
    NFO
    SOU
    MUN
    IPS
    BOU
    WOL
    LEI
    IPS
    FUL
    BOU
    EVE
    LEI

    With 10 being home fix

    What do you rec?

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’ll be honest I think rotation is an overrated concept in FPL, never works as well as you’d like it to. I’d prefer just playing Muniz for Fulham’s good fixtures and save a bit on the third striker.

  3. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    First draft that I’m quite liking for now. Bench and gks quite weak but I think I like it for the attacking upside.

    Flekken (Turner)
    Saliba Gvardiol Burn (Faes Harwood-Bellis)
    Salah Palmer Gordon Eze (Winks)
    Watkins Isak Solanke

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Bench and goalkeepers are pretty standard in terms of money spent, so no need to worry there. If I were choosing only one 4.5 def I’d go for one a bit more certain to start than Burn. Bournemouth’s fixtures aren’t great so I’d consider downgrading Solanke to Muniz who imo has bigger potential anyway and then maybe moving Winks to a 5.5 if you do end up wanting a stronger bench.

  4. S.Kuqi
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Think I’ll start with Maddison. Decent first two games and easy to jump for forst midfield bandwagon

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not bad idea. However the issue for me is that injury elsewhere in the team causes problems. Two game period is too short for me. I just remembered Fabio Borges rule of 4 good game weeks.

      1. S.Kuqi
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I prefer Ville Rönkä ”be agressive and different” 😎

        1. S.Kuqi
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Also go cheap at back, jump early on bandwagons and build tv until christmas.

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely a solid option but a bit too short-term for me.

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    This transfer window has been a snooze-fest

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Found it pretty good personally

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I was looking forward to Salah and KDB leaving, Osimhen arriving and Toney moving.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Window hasn't closed yet? Salah is still "young enough" and I believe he wants make sure that he will break every possible record in Liverpool and those to be unbeatable.

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I really haven’t been paying attention at all. How much money have Chelsea spent so far?

  6. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Answering my own post from previous page. Nicname of the most sold player: "Season keeper"

  7. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    just now

    only for gw1:

    A) Wood, Saka, Martinez, Pope
    B) Gakpo, Gordon, Saliba, Areola

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

