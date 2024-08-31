Fantasy EFL Gameweek 4: Top Picks for Saturday

Today, we have various ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL), including Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Stockport County, Bradford City and Newport County in Gameweek 4. Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight some potential stars to watch, as well as players who could switch into your Fantasy EFL squad with our Top Picks!

Don't forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 4 guide.

GOALKEEPERS

Alex Palmer (West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City)

Alex Palmer (G) is our top pick for the Championship this week. He showcased his skills in Gameweek 2, keeping a clean sheet against promotion rivals Leeds United at The Hawthorns. Palmer’s performances have earned him a +2 points for seven saves and a total of 14 points. Facing Swansea City, who have been inconsistent, including a recent 1-1 draw with Cardiff City, Palmer is optimistic about another clean sheet. However, the fixture at The Hawthorns has historically been high-scoring. This means Palmer could also contribute points through saves, even if he doesn’t secure a shutout.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City vs Wigan Athletic)

Peacock-Farrell (G) is another standout goalkeeper in League One for Gameweek 4. While he hasn’t recorded a clean sheet yet, we anticipate a shutout at home this weekend. Facing Wigan, who have struggled to score, Peacock-Farrell has a strong chance of keeping a clean sheet. The Blues’ unbeaten streak of seven league games is likely to continue, and Chris Davies’ number one will be aiming to contribute to that success.

DEFENDERS

Dennis Cirkin (Portsmouth vs Sunderland)

Sunderland’s standout defender and the second-highest scorer in Fantasy EFL, Cirkin (D) been instrumental in their Championship campaign. With 34 overall points, he’s consistently delivered impressive performances, including consecutive double-digit hauls in Gameweeks 1 and 2, culminating in a 16-point masterclass against Sheffield Wednesday. Despite Portsmouth’s unbeaten start, their leaky defence – 5 goals conceded in 3 games – presents an opportunity for Cirkin to shine. The Sunderland defender will be aiming to maintain his team’s clean sheet record while contributing further to their offensive efforts, having already recorded a goal (+7) and an assist (+3).

Ibou Touray (Mansfield Town vs Stockport County)

Touray (D), a surprising differential pick in the Fantasy EFL, has defied his low ownership to deliver consistent points for Stockport County. Despite being owned by just 1% of managers, the defender has contributed 27 points so far, including a 13-point haul against Blackpool in Gameweek 3. His solid performances have been instrumental in the Hatters’ impressive clean sheet record. While Mansfield Town have a historical advantage over Stockport County, Luton’s recent form, with 11 wins and 33 goals in their last 12 league games, suggests they’re well-positioned to maintain their defensive dominance and secure another victory.

Max Clark (Gillingham vs Chesterfield)

Gillingham’s unbeaten start to the League Two season has been bolstered by Clark’s (D) solid defensive performances. The defender earned his first double-digit haul in Gameweek 3’s draw against Fleetwood Town, contributing to their clean sheet (+5) with five clearances (+1), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1). Despite his low ownership of just 0.3%, Clark could be a valuable pick this week, especially given his consistent defensive points and the upcoming clash against high-flying Chesterfield, who are likely to pose a threat.

MIDFIELDERS

Luke O’Nein (Portsmouth vs Sunderland)

Luke O’Nein (M) has been a key contributor to Sunderland’s strong start, combining with Cirkin (D). His 29 overall points include consecutive double-digit hauls in Gameweeks 1 and 2, highlighted by two goals (+12) and an assist (+3). O’Nein’s defensive contributions, including four interceptions (+8), make him a valuable Fantasy pick. With his low ownership of just 2.2%, he could be a hidden gem if Sunderland continue their unbeaten streak against Pompey.

Ethan Erhahon (Stevenage vs Lincoln City)

Erhahon (M) is also proving to be another bonus points machine for the Imps. In just three Gameweeks, the midfielder has secured 10 interceptions (+20), making up the majority of his 26 overall points. Stevenage, struggling in front of goal, host Lincoln at Lamex Stadium. Erhahon, instrumental in Lincoln’s two wins, will aim for a second double-digit haul to continue their good start.

Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (AFC Wimbledon vs Fleetwood Town)

Fleetwood Town remain unbeaten in League Two so far, and out-of-position midfielder Sarpong-Wiredu (M) is slotting in at centre-back brilliantly. The midfielder has secured 24 overall points so far, with 12 of those coming through six interceptions. He bounced back from a blank in Gameweek 1 with a goal (+7) against Notts County in Gameweek 2 and has continued to perform well for Charlie Adam’s team. Facing Wimbledon, who have scored five goals in three games, Sarpong-Wiredu could be in for a busy defensive outing at Plough Lane, with plenty of opportunities for interceptions.

FORWARDS

Josh Maja (West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City)

Maja (F), the Fantasy EFL’s leading scorer with a hat-trick and 20+ point haul, remains a top pick. Following his Gameweek 1 23-point heroics against QPR, he added another goal (+5) in Gameweek 3. Facing a struggling Swansea City side, Maja (15%) is well-positioned to lead West Brom to their third win of the season.

Alfie May (Birmingham City vs Wigan Athletic)

Alfie May (F), the Fantasy EFL’s most-owned player at 40.1%, is arguably the strongest pick for Gameweek 4 and the armband. The striker’s three-game goal streak (+15) and Gameweek 3 assist (+3) make him a reliable points scorer. Hosting Wigan Athletic, who have struggled in League One, May is well-positioned to lead Birmingham City to their third consecutive victory.

Michael Cheek (Bromley vs Crewe Alexandra)

To conclude our Top Picks, Cheek (F) is a solid League Two pick for Bromley’s home game against Crewe Alexandra. The League Two newcomers have looked solid so far, winning two of three games. Cheek has secured 18 overall Fantasy points, with two goals (+10) so far for the Ravens. Crewe have conceded six goals in three games, and Cheek will be aiming to fire the club to their third win of the campaign.

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 4 guide.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 12:30 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.