Six matches down and we’re still waiting for our first clean sheet of Gameweek 3. There’s still one more fixture to go today, though: West Ham United v Manchester City.

Kick-off in east London is at 17:30 BST.

The visitors are without the injured Savinho, who misses out due to a knee problem.

That forces Pep Guardiola into his one and only alteration, as Jack Grealish comes in.

Rico Lewis keeps his place at right-back, with Kyle Walker again only a substitute.

The fit-again Rodri is on the bench as he comes into Guardiola’s matchday squad for the first time this season.

As expected, Phil Foden is absent due to illness.

As for the hosts, there are two alterations from Gameweek 2.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes his full Premier League debut for the Hammers, taking the place of Vladimir Coufal.

Edson Alvarez also beefs up the midfield, replacing Tomas Soucek.

Summer signings Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Jean-Clair Todibo have to content themselves with substitute duty again.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Álvarez, Paquetá, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Casey, Todibo, Coufal, Soucek, Irving, Guilherme, Summerville, Fullkrug.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Nunes, O’Reilly, McAtee.

