1008
1,008 Comments
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bryan is gonna be so highly-owned after GW5. Could even get him for Spurs.

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Hasn’t scored a pen yet either and I’m thinking of selling for palmer

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    13 from 7. Benched Pedro too 😎 Down to TAA, Isak, Salah and Palmer(c) to save me from this dumpster fire

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      It was a wildcard team?

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Nah still got my WC

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          Guessing you have a premium defence. Just one of those weeks.

    2. Total Slotball
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Time to enjoy your weekend outside and forget about FPL for the week

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Yeah sounds reasonable. Cheers

    3. THAT'S LIFE
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Nice to hear from a humble person rather than a humble bragger or worse still a ‘look at me mummy’. These weeks happen everyone will have one

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Cheers

  3. El Matador
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Fellow non Haalanders, how we feeling?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Only sheep own and captain haaland

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Baa humbug!

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          I am sheep tbh

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            just now

            As you may infer, so am I 🙂

      2. Hey_Arnold
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Flock of sheep with a higher OR than you then....

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I own haaland too thankfully

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Like he is worth his hefty price tag after all

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Overpriced

    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      The 3rd goal ensures that im the middle kid in that well known picture treading water rather than drowning.

      45 with Salah, Jota, Trent and Isak, by no means a disaster and Salah brace would see me match most erling rivals with a lot of 2 pointers out there.

      Cant even justify Haaland in with plans already in place to do Mbeumo and Isak to palmer and Pedro

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        I went haaland over salah but think forced into wc4 to get

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          57 mins ago

          Think I have to hold my nerve. Mbeumo and wood have just about kept my head above water

          1. EffPeeEll
            • 4 Years
            55 mins ago

            Definitely hold your wood above water.

            1. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              51 mins ago

              Always

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A lot depends on Mo tomorrow for me!

      Open Controls
    5. Mr.K
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Honestly how I'm FEELING is that if I get him, his goals will dry out just like that.

      If I try to be a bit more objective, he's scored a lot but he's still expensive as hell. I'd say after tomorrow's game we're a bit wiser about who's more bang for the buck, him or Salah. Getting both I'd think is very unlikely to be worth it.

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        Its haaland and 4.9 or Saka and Isak for me.

        They won’t always fail and if Salah can match when he’s cap there’s other ways to play the game.

        The money saving allows me Jota too

        1. Mr.K
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          This is exactly it. It's easy to look at the two consecutive hatties and think you're on top (or bottom, if you don't have him) of the world. But he's priced 15M, that's just a little bit over 1M per point. If you take the price into account Wood's been almost as good.

          And yes, I obviously get that there are advantages having them coming from one guy and probably more reliably than from Wood, but there are disadvantages with that as well.

          1. SouthCoastSaint
            • 12 Years
            51 mins ago

            Yep. Loads of ways to play the game.

            It’s also half way through a gameweek

            Any Salah return and bonus levels the field

            Of course I’m lucky having wood and Mbeumo but palmer and Gordon will pull others up tomorrow you’d think, and eze

            Hold those knees fellow non Haaland owners

            1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Justifying not owning haaland is crazy. He’s just scored 2 hat tricks in a row

              1. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                Nope not justifying whatsoever, best player in the game. Should own him on this insane form,

                But given cards I’ve dealt myself im not miles behind.

                Owning him now without using wildcard would mean me having one less playable player and back Salah to return well next few

                Each to their own

                1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Salah could haul tbf, for me it was one of the other and went for Haaland he’s just too good

    6. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Saka unlucky not to haul today...

      Let's see what Palmer and Salah do...

      But, we might be seeing an improved Haaland...his floor might be a brace in any decent fixture

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        41 mins ago

        Very. Missed 2 huge chances he’d take another day

  4. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Palmer (C), Haaland (VC), Cole has some boots to fill. Changed C 1h before deadline, frustrating 🙂

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Saka here…

    2. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Luckily did the opposite over here! But Palmer can still haul

    3. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      I done the same this morning.. didn’t see the hatrick coming.

      Fancy Palmer with Goal & 2 Assists!

      1. jimbe4mXL
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Will be happy with 10+ points tbh 🙂

    4. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Dont forget Palmer has a hatrick/5 goals in his locker

  5. Mother Farke
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      64 with 4 to go. Was SO determine to have a good GW leading into the international break.

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Erm. You have?! Though the swing isn’t huge this week unless you were a wild carder that went without erling.

        20 points seems the max difference between winners and losers with Salah still in play for non erling owners

        1. Mother Farke
            47 mins ago

            In that case...panic over 😀

            1. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              39 mins ago

              Well done 64 huge this week.

              Bar erling only really Mbeumo, wood owners were pleased today very generally

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          Sweet heysus please stop posting nonsense like this. FFS.

      2. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Calm down non-Halland cappers... nice Palmer captain haul and Salah casual goal/assist, shouldn't be much in it

      3. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        The robot is fully oiled up, ready to get in behind and asset his dominance!

        15.3M maybe by the end of the week

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          58 mins ago

          FPL aside, as a non owner.

          I’ve never seen anything like it.

          The one thing that surprises me is that centre backs can’t even get close enough to chop him. Kilman should have just brought him down. They can’t even get close

          1. Lallana_
            • 10 Years
            54 mins ago

            He is only 24 as well...

            Arteta needs a time machine to stop that transfer somehow

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            42 mins ago

            The way he got that shot off near the end was bonkers. He’s just a machine.

            1. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              39 mins ago

              His awareness of where he is is beyond anything I’ve ever seen.

              Deserved 4 bar flappy handskis thighs

      4. Total Slotball
        • 8 Years
        2 hours ago

        Oh no the FPL content creators with no Haaland are already clogging up the TL with (Haaland back in my team for GW4?!) time to sell sell sell

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Champs league rotation with no Alvarez should be interesting

        2. Lallana_
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          they gonna curse haaland now

      5. Lilac Breasted Roller
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        So Nedeljkovic wasn't the best of punts. Banished to the end of the bench it looks like

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I got him in for Quansah for my bench. You never know, he might turn out good. Encouraging he at least got some minutes today. When other comps start, maybe we see more of him.

          1. Lilac Breasted Roller
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            It would take a couple of games before I could get confident where he plays 60mins+, and by then Cash is back, so unfortunately we missed our window

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Ah he was just a punt for me anyway. I got him early in the week before they got that other guy.

      6. We Go Again
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Muniz owners, what are you doing?

        A) Keeping
        B) Selling

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Keeping sadly.

        2. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          C) Drinking

          1. We Go Again
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Hahahaha

            1. Royal5
              • 13 Years
              just now

              If I decide to WC he is gone

        3. One for All
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          B

        4. Lemongrab
          • 14 Years
          48 mins ago

          We got unlucky missed another sitter again. But I'm still selling unless there are more pressing fires after the IB. Definitely a streaky player and it's not going for him atm

          1. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Would need to move for a hit I think

            So prob keeping

      7. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        The Leif plan is working out so far:
        - Nothing excepted for GWs 1 and 2
        - Assist for 8 points GW3

        He has such good fixtures,I honestly think everyone should have him.

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Best player they have good pick good on you being different

        2. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          You planned to get no returns whatsoever and have Delap gift him an assist? He had nothing to do with the goal

        3. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          56 mins ago

          Nice pick

      8. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Picks for the next week? Brighton guys or Eze?

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          Brighton look good. Ipswich have a goal in them. Pedro coming in for me

      9. trikster102
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Well, might as well pack this season in. So dumb going into this with no Haaland.

        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I survived GW1, but after last week I had to get him in, and didn't captain. Kinda wish I went with my Mo + Haal team now...

        2. Eightball
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I mean over GW 1 & 2 both Haaland and Salah scored 24 points. Salah is yet to play this gameweek and has a nicer run of fixtures.

      10. Z3US
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        How did Rogers actually look..

        Have enough ITB for either him or ESR to Mbeumo

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          59 mins ago

          Bryan has City next. Not worth it. One more week at least.

        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          59 mins ago

          Check Mbeumo’s next two

          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            This

          2. Hey_Arnold
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Not sure Spurs are too much of a resistance point for attackers.

        3. Z3US
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Good point. Will hold.

        4. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          53 mins ago

          Would wait given how poor they looked vs Liverpool.

          3-1 was kind against saints we weren’t that bad just naive at the back

        5. Hakuna 10
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          so good players can't scorer against good teams?!...

      11. Crouching Tiger
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        So.. Rodri coming back next week is bad news for Lewis?

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          He looked like their second best player today..

        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          56 mins ago

          How?

          1. Crouching Tiger
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Just a hunch. He was running midfield like Pep would instruct Rodri to do, and now that the original is back, it'll be interesting to see how Pep is going to line up the squad.

            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • 15 Years
              11 mins ago

              When out of possession, Rodri or Kovacic aren’t going to slot in at fullback. Rico’s only starting threat is Walker, realistically.

        3. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          54 mins ago

          It's between rico, kovacic and rodri for those 2 mid positions right now.
          As it stands if say kovacic is more at risk

        4. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          53 mins ago

          Performances would suggest he shouldn’t be dropped.

          Bar haaland and maybe silva their best player today.

          But pep

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Haaland just said his second goal was his favourite, supplied by Lewis.

            Pep glowing on interview, think he's too flexible to drop.

        5. jtreble
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Lewis can’t defend as well as Walker or midfield as well as Rodri/Kovacic.

          Great all purpose sub though.

      12. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Haaland to break 350 pts this year? Can he score 40+ goals?

        7 goals in 3 games is wild

        1. Unliklinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          53 mins ago

          Also the rest of the team still not at full strength - Rodri and Foden still to come back...

        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          52 mins ago

          He’s barely broken a sweat too

      13. I Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Those without Salah who you looking to captain in GW5?

        1. Bonus magnet
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Haaland

          1. Lemongrab
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Yep. Don't overthink it the guy is on fire

          2. I Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Yeah even against the best defence in the league I think you still have to back him in this form.

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Haaland
          Need to captain him to get any points from him from here on IMO

      14. We Go Again
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Is Hall -> Lewis just swapping one problem for potentially another?

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          52 mins ago

          I think so with pep roulette

          1. We Go Again
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Really annoying he went up to 4.6! Had Barco and 0.5 itb would have been a nice 5th defender

        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          52 mins ago

          I have both 😆

          1. Eightball
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Lewis was my Quansah replacement. Been happy with him so far but def a risk of rotation at some point.

            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              Same. I’m very relaxed keeping him and having a 4th defender with reasonable fixtures I don’t mind playing. Maybe Konsa.

        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Suspect he is benched next GW as an owner
          I do hope it could be a breakout season for him though and will be good value if he continues to start a number of games

      15. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I’ve stumbled across a Salah, Haaland & Saka draft that looks alright (on a WC) would you say they are the 3 key premiums to own?

        Palmer would be in the mix but having 2 in MF would allow you to flip between them

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          palmer is as essential as they come. better pick than salah and saka for sure. maybe even Haaland when u factor in the price

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            It’s Haaland plus two. That’s not changing.

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Let him play a second game first.

        2. Lilac Breasted Roller
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Might turn out Havertz is enough cover for Saka's points

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            I’m also contemplating that, was at the game today & Saka was on one before the red, don’t think I could sit through games without him.

            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              The plan is to have both for the Leicester game

      16. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Henderson 4.0
        TAA Robinson Lewis Hall Barco
        Rogers Saka Madueke Jota Eze
        Isak Haaland Solanke
        -----------------------------------------------------------------
        I was contemplating wild card over the IB to deal with a few issues in the team. Solanke, Hall and Barco are problems but I think I can get away with just using the transfer again. Also potential other issues in rotation risk players (Jota, Madueke & Lewis)

        A) Solanke ----> Joao Pedro
        B) Solanke + Isak ------> Joao Pedro + Watkins (-4)
        C) Wildcard
        D) Something else?

        1. The Low Block
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Yeah thinking A and hold WC

      17. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        whats the live rank for 200 points?

        1. Crouching Tiger
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Around 784k.

      18. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Dafug i'm posed to do now for the next 14 hours?! Tiddlywinks anyone?

      19. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I almost brought in Mbeumo, but didn't. Convinced my mate to do the transfer though, in the last 5 min before deadline. We are in the same league but i never play money league's anyway, just for fun.

        The difference between teams is very small though this gw, with most people captaining Haaland anyway.

        Need to see how Pool play against Utd tomorrow (Utd not that bad defensively imo) and TAA is the main target after the IB.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          53 mins ago

          Same. Am lining up Saka + Porro to Salah + Trent (-4).

          1. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            50 mins ago

            Will need to see how Spurs play again. If they play extremely well and are difficult to concede, then Saka can go for those 2 gws. Otherwise am keeping Saka as NLD always has goals in it.

        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          52 mins ago

          Mbeumo huge this week for non Haaland owners

      20. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Gw 1 Salah(C)
        Gw 2 Haaland(C)
        Gw 3 Haaland(C)
        Unlike Leverkusen, the streak goes on! 🙂

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          53 mins ago

          Fair play, very nice

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Thank you. It hasn't helped my rank much tho 😆 so many crazy managers out there.

        2. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          52 mins ago

          I did Saka and Haaland ×2

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            48 mins ago

            Well done!

            1. ZeBestee
              • 10 Years
              45 mins ago

              Cheers mate. Forgot to say, used TC on Haaland gw2. So captaincy single handedly gave me 109 points in 3 gw's. Cant complain.

              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                Impressive. Wish I used mine this gw but it was only a thought.

        3. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          52 mins ago

          Strong well done sir or madam

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Thank you.

            Don't I look familiar? I'm a sir 🙂

            1. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              30 mins ago

              Didn’t want to get cancelled. Should have included them

              Sir haha

      21. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Do people carry on transfers even after playing WC and the FH?

        1. Athletico Timbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          52 mins ago

          Yes

          1. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            45 mins ago

            Cheers

      22. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        iam thinking about this WC GTG ??
        Ramsdale ( FAB)
        Robinson Digne Muñoz ( Keane Johnson)
        Salah Saka Palmer Rogers( Winks)
        Haaland J.Pedro Muniz
        0.0 itb
        A- Do it ?
        B - Nope

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Saints will continue to concede sadly. Wouldn’t go near us

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Would want Mbeumo on WC ideally!

        3. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I think Henderson will come good after those CB acquisitions by Palace. But you already have Munoz so maybe dont double up.

        4. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Nope

