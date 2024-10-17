33
Fantasy EFL October 17

Fantasy EFL – Double Gameweek 11: Scout Picks

33 Comments
After Blank Gameweek 10, our attention turns to the highly anticipated second ‘big’ Double Gameweek of the season.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best player and club picks for Double Gameweek 11. 

FANTASY EFL: DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS

STARTING SEVEN

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: GOALKEEPER

Between the sticks for the upcoming Double Gameweek, we have opted to back the Exeter City number one Joe Whitworth (G). The Grecians are unbeaten in their last four matches and have managed to avoid conceding a goal in this period.

Whitworth provided a healthy nine-point haul in Gameweek 9, prior to the international break, courtesy of 90 minutes played (+2), four saves (+2) and a clean sheet bonus (+5).

In Gameweek 11, he faces Shrewsbury Town and Reading. Certainly at least one clean sheet is on the cards in the Double Gameweek, you’d think.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: DEFENDERS

At the back, we have opted for Crewe Alexandra’s defensive giant, Mickey Demetriou (D). His defensive masterclasses have amounted to 93 points in Fantasy EFL: this makes him the top-scoring player in the game.

Demetriou and Crewe now face Salford City at home and Fleetwood Town away. These two matches will provide huge opportunities for Demetriou to provide multiple defensive contributions. However, he also offers a significant threat at the other end of the pitch. The defender has a goal (+7) and an assist (+3) to his name already this season.

His consistency means he secures the armband in our final squad!

Alongside Demetriou, we have chosen to back Wigan Athletic’s defender Will Aimson (D). Similarly to Demetriou, he has delivered excellent defensive contributions. These performances have led to an overall 78 points secured in Fantasy EFL. Since their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in Gameweek 4, the Tics have been unbeaten and have also not conceded a goal. 

Their first match of the Double Gameweek comes against a struggling Cambridge United, so another clean sheet could be in the offing. This is followed by a home tie against Mansfield Town, which will be more of a challenge, but Wigan are unbeaten in six.

Aimson has secured 20 points in his last two appearances, so his backers should be full of confidence approaching the Double Gameweek.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, we have opted for Doncaster Rovers midfield maestro, Luke Molyneux (M). The midfielder has managed 71 points to date. In his 10 appearances, Molyneux has managed five goals (+30) and three assists (+9). He has also picked up bonus points courtesy of three interceptions (+6) and 13 key passes (+6).

In his last two outings, Molyneux has produced consecutive nine-point returns. Back in Gameweek 4 he also delivered an outstanding 19-point haul. There’s every chance of seeing a repeat of this in the upcoming Double Gameweek.

His side travels to Swindon Town, followed by a home tie against newly-promoted Bromley. Both fixtures are certainly winnable for Molyneux’s side.

We have also backed Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M). His prolific goal-scoring form has made him undroppable. Poku has managed six goals (+36) and two assists (+6) as well as making a considerable 14 key passes (+7). 

His side travels to Wycombe Wanderers in the first match of the Double Gameweek. This is followed by a home tie against Blackpool.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: FORWARDS

Leading the line is the Championship duo of Borja Sainz (F) and Duncan Watmore (F)

The Canaries forward has been in excellent form in previous Gameweeks. As it stands, the Spaniard has seven goals (+35) and two assists (+6) to his name. Norwich City also have two winnable ties this week. The first one away at Stoke City, the next at Preston North End. Neither side has started the season well, so this is a great chance for the Canaries to prolong their four-game unbeaten run – as well as for Sainz to extend his current goal tally. 

Similarly, Millwall’s talisman Watmore has been prolific for the Lions and is staring down two favourable home matches. Their first fixture comes against newcomers Derby County, the second against Plymouth Argyle. Both sides have struggled with consistency this season and at The Den, it is hard to see either of the away sides securing points. Watmore has five goals (+25) and three assists (+9) so far and will be eager to add more after a disappointing display prior to the international break.

CLUB PICKS

The club picks this week belong to Millwall and Milton Keynes Dons.

Millwall, as discussed above, host Derby County and Plymouth Argyle – who just happen to be in the bottom two in the Championship away table. There’s a great chance, then, of securing the maximum 18 points available for two home wins, two clean sheets and 2+ goals scored in both fixtures.

MK Dons are also in a favourable position, with two winnable ties against Morecambe and Accrington Stanley. These two opponents sit 23rd and 22nd in the League Two table. We are backing the Dons in the hope they can secure the maximum 20 points for one home and one away win.

