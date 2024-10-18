Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 11 line-up lessons

Now the reduced Gameweek 10 is a distant memory, Fantasy EFL managers need to shift focus to Double Gameweek 11. Here we assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or non-selection, as well as the recent signings with our line-up lessons.

In these line-up lessons, we categorise players based on these factors, aiming to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad.

INJURY CONCERNS

Cameron Pring (Bristol City, D)

The 26-year-old left-back is expected to be sidelined for approximately six weeks after a lower leg injury which required surgery. The Robins defender has featured in every league game thus far but will be absent for their upcoming fixtures against Middlesbrough (A) and Stoke City (A) in Double Gameweek 11. Pring has made 16 clearances (+5) and registered 14 tackles (+7) this season, alongside four blocks (+2).

Hector Kypriano (Peterborough United, M)

The Posh’s defensive midfielder is expected to be out until early December with a hamstring injury. He averages 6.7 Fantasy points per game when he plays full minutes, and his interceptions have been crucial this season. He is one of the league’s best interceptors with 13 (+26) in just six matches. Offensively, he has also contributed an assist (+3). Darren Ferguson’s side have struggled defensively, conceding 21 goals in 11 games. Losing Kypriano for at least a month will be a major setback in their midfield.

Callum Morton (Northampton Town, F)

The 24-year-old’s season has been cut short by a serious knee injury. This is a significant blow for the Cobblers, who have scored 11 goals in nine matches. Morton scored one goal (+5) and registered one assist (+3) in seven appearances this season, with an impressive nine key passes (+4). The Cobblers are currently one point above the relegation zone, but the absence of the 24-year-old striker will likely make it more difficult for them to stay there. Fantasy managers will need to find a replacement.

SUSPENSIONS

Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End, M)

The Lilywhites midfielder will miss this weekend’s match against Coventry City due to a one-game suspension. He was booked during the 0-0 draw against Burnley in Gameweek 9, which was his fifth yellow card of the season. Despite the suspension, Whiteman has been a valuable contributor to the team this season. He’s appeared nine times and has been effective both defensively and offensively. He has registered five interceptions (+10) and 11 key passes (+5), leading to two assists (+6) in the last three Gameweeks. PNE’s number four will hope to return in his side’s tougher matchup of the Gameweek on Tuesday against Norwich City (H).

Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town, D)

The versatile 20-year-old will miss the Terriers’ upcoming fixture against Bristol Rovers due to a one-game suspension. He has been a valuable defensive asset this season but has picked up five yellow cards in his last six league appearances. His absence will be felt against Bristol Rovers (H) who have been in good form recently. The Terriers kept a clean sheet last time out against Barnsley (H), where Spencer secured eight points. He’ll be hoping to make an instant return against League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham (A).

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading, F)

The 21-year-old striker picked up two yellow cards in his previous league fixture against Rotherham United. He has appeared in nine games for the Royals this season, managing to score twice (+12) and register an assist (+3), totalling 32 Fantasy points. He has been one of the most impactful offensive players for Ruben Selles’ side this season, with impressive underlying data of 11 key passes and six shots on target. He’ll hope to return in DGW11 against Exeter City (A).

TRANSFER WATCH

Andre Gray (F) – Plymouth Argyle

Championship club Plymouth Argyle has bolstered their forward line with the short-term signing of Andre Gray. The talisman has great experience in England, formerly of Watford, Burnley and QPR to name but a few. The move comes in response to the long-term injury suffered by Nigerian striker Muhamed Tijani (F). Gray, with a career tally of over 200 goal involvements, is expected to provide a boost to Plymouth’s struggling attack. The Pilgrims have struggled to find their scoring touch this season, netting just 10 goals in nine matches. Wayne Rooney will be hoping Gray can fire the Pilgrims clear of relegation.

Emiliano Marcondes (M) – Norwich City

The Canaries have strengthened their midfield with the acquisition of former Brentford and Bournemouth attacking midfielder Marcondes. The seasoned midfielder joins on a one-year contract to bolster Johannes Hoff Thorup’s squad, which has been hit by a spate of injuries. Marcondes previously worked with Thorup during a loan spell at FC Nordsjælland. He made his Norwich debut against Hull City and is in contention to start in Double Gameweek 11.

Scott Hogan (F) – MK Dons

The Republic of Ireland international joined Scott Lindsey’s side in early October after leaving Birmingham City in the summer. The 32-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the EFL, having scored 42 goals in 158 games at St. Andrew’s. A proven goal-scorer in League Two, Hogan played a key role in Rochdale’s promotion in 2013-14, netting 17 goals that season. The number 29 made his Dons debut against Port Vale at home. Fantasy EFL managers should note Hogan will be aiming to secure his first start during Double Gameweek 11.



